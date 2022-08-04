Letter from the Editor: Heading north for summer fun? Take a chill pill and adjust your expectations

If you like this post click on the buttons to share with your friends. This log cabin sits on a hill in the Highland Recreation Area off M-59. It was constructed as the carriage house and chauffer’s living quarters for Edsel Ford’s Haven Hill Lodge that that stood nearby. The Chauffer ended up living in the lodge and Edsel’s children used the carriage house as a playhouse. The main lodge burned down in a fire several years ago. You can read about it in my post HERE.

HIGHLAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO