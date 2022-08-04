WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A wonderful weekend is ahead, so far August has been pretty kind to us. Expect high temperatures to be in the mid to upper 90s, with no Heat Advisories issued as of now please still stay hydrated and remember your heat safety. With only a 10% chance of showers, don’t expect much rain across the area. A partly cloudy sky will help provide some shade during this warm day. Low temperatures dip down into the mid-’70s, which could be lower for those who get the chance to experience some rain-cooled air.

WEST MONROE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO