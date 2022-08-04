Read on www.myarklamiss.com
myarklamiss.com
Future Forecast | Weekend Edition
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A wonderful weekend is ahead, so far August has been pretty kind to us. Expect high temperatures to be in the mid to upper 90s, with no Heat Advisories issued as of now please still stay hydrated and remember your heat safety. With only a 10% chance of showers, don’t expect much rain across the area. A partly cloudy sky will help provide some shade during this warm day. Low temperatures dip down into the mid-’70s, which could be lower for those who get the chance to experience some rain-cooled air.
KTAL
Suspect in Natchitoches murder captured in Lake Charles
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man wanted for the murder of a LaSalle Parish man whose body was found in a Natchitoches Parish oxidation pond earlier this year has been captured in Lake Charles, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Kendrick Cox, 30, has the subject of...
West Monroe man dies in Ouachita Parish crash
On Monday, August 1, 2022, just after 8 AM, Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 34 north of Louisiana Highway 557.
KNOE TV8
Police release aerial video of shooting in Old Town in search of more suspects
Monroe church and community outreach team hosts Back-To-School Health Expo. KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Quarterback competition heats up at ULM. Updated: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT. Chandler Rogers and Jiya Wright frontrunners for starting job. Union...
Shreveport man arrested by Monroe Police, accused of arousing himself in public and in front of minors
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 7:59 PM, Monroe Police responded to a disturbance call at the Delta Mini Mart located on the 2100 block of Desiard Street. Once officers arrived at the scene, they observed 38-year-old Donavan O. Valliere sitting on […]
KNOE TV8
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in West Monroe
“When you have all the love and support of other people, that just makes you want to fight even... even harder." Leah Stewart from OPAS joins us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about adoptions.
myarklamiss.com
South Arkansas residents react to the latest on recreational marijuana
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Wednesday, “Responsible Growth Arkansas” presented almost 200,000 signatures to the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners. The board denied Responsible Growth’s recreational marijuana name and ballot title due to a description that omits the state’s current THC limits. The group began collecting...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Escapee arrested in Lincoln
A Ouachita Parish escapee was apprehended Friday evening at a Lincoln Parish residence. Deputies from the Lincoln and Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Departments went to a Belton Road address after receiving information escapee Anthony Garner was at the residence. Garner had escaped earlier Friday from a correctional facility in Ouachita Parish.
KEDM
Monroe Police Department investigate shooting on Peach Street
Monroe Police Department is currently investigating a shooting. Shortly after 1 a.m. on July 30, officers with the Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Peach Street in Monroe. The initial investigation showed that more than one suspect approached a group of individuals standing outside...
Natchez Democrat
UPDATE: Corrections employee charged with malfeasance connected to 3 inmates escaping from jail
FERRIDAY, La. — A former Concordia Parish Corrections Facility I employee was arrested Monday and is charged with malfeasance in office after authorities say he “knowingly confirmed an incorrect head count of a prison dorm which resulted in a delay of CPCF I officials identifying missing inmates.”. The...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Blocked road leads to drug arrest
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Department arrested a Farmerville man Tuesday night after drugs were found in his vehicle. Sergeant Dylan Henry was on patrol about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday when he came upon two vehicles stopped on Rough Edge Road impeding the flow of traffic. As the deputy approached, the vehicles moved. Sgt. Henry stopped one of the vehicles, a Jeep SUV.
lincolnparishjournal.com
False report results in arrest
Ruston Police arrested a woman Sunday after she allegedly made a false police report in an apparent dispute with another person. An officer was sent to a South Trenton Street apartment Sunday morning to investigate a vehicle burglary. Tyra McKee, 22, reported someone had broken into her car. Later, the...
myarklamiss.com
Ouachita Parish Schools under investigation by the Office of Civil Rights
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)–Ouachita Parish Schools are under an investigation by the United States Department of Health’s Office of Civil Rights for racial harassment and retaliation. OCR is investigating to ensure the district is in compliance with current Civil Rights Laws. Amber Levin’s said her son was bullied...
fgazette.com
Four UP men arrested in Ruston
Four Farmerville residents were arrested early Saturday morning in Ruston. One of them, Dorien Henderson, has been charged with attempted second degree murder. Ruston Police officers were called out to Emerald Trace apartments in reference to a shooting at 5 a.m. Saturday. The victim advised police that the suspects were...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Woman caught burglarizing post office
A Ruston woman was taken into custody Sunday morning after an alert witness saw her allegedly stealing packages from the U.S. Post Office on East Georgia Avenue. Ruston Police responded to a call from the witness who reported seeing a woman come from the rear of the post office carrying packages and then returning to the back of the building. While an officer was speaking with the witness, the women returned to the front of the post office with more packages.
West Monroe man behind bars; attempts to set house on fire with people inside, police say
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Cedar Street in reference to an investigation. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim who mentioned they were asleep when they were awakened by the […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Disorderly conduct adds charges on way to detention center
At about 1 a.m. Sunday morning, Ruston Police responded to the E-Z Mart at 1500 S. Vienna Street regarding a woman with a knife. Responding officers found a woman sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. The tires on the passenger side of the vehicle were flat with punctures in the side walls.
