West Monroe, LA

myarklamiss.com

Future Forecast | Weekend Edition

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A wonderful weekend is ahead, so far August has been pretty kind to us. Expect high temperatures to be in the mid to upper 90s, with no Heat Advisories issued as of now please still stay hydrated and remember your heat safety. With only a 10% chance of showers, don’t expect much rain across the area. A partly cloudy sky will help provide some shade during this warm day. Low temperatures dip down into the mid-’70s, which could be lower for those who get the chance to experience some rain-cooled air.
WEST MONROE, LA
KTAL

Suspect in Natchitoches murder captured in Lake Charles

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man wanted for the murder of a LaSalle Parish man whose body was found in a Natchitoches Parish oxidation pond earlier this year has been captured in Lake Charles, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Kendrick Cox, 30, has the subject of...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KNOE TV8

Police release aerial video of shooting in Old Town in search of more suspects

Monroe church and community outreach team hosts Back-To-School Health Expo. KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Quarterback competition heats up at ULM. Updated: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT. Chandler Rogers and Jiya Wright frontrunners for starting job. Union...
MONROE, LA
City
West Monroe, LA
myarklamiss.com

South Arkansas residents react to the latest on recreational marijuana

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Wednesday, “Responsible Growth Arkansas” presented almost 200,000 signatures to the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners. The board denied Responsible Growth’s recreational marijuana name and ballot title due to a description that omits the state’s current THC limits. The group began collecting...
ARKANSAS STATE
lincolnparishjournal.com

Escapee arrested in Lincoln

A Ouachita Parish escapee was apprehended Friday evening at a Lincoln Parish residence. Deputies from the Lincoln and Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Departments went to a Belton Road address after receiving information escapee Anthony Garner was at the residence. Garner had escaped earlier Friday from a correctional facility in Ouachita Parish.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
KEDM

Monroe Police Department investigate shooting on Peach Street

Monroe Police Department is currently investigating a shooting. Shortly after 1 a.m. on July 30, officers with the Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Peach Street in Monroe. The initial investigation showed that more than one suspect approached a group of individuals standing outside...
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Blocked road leads to drug arrest

The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Department arrested a Farmerville man Tuesday night after drugs were found in his vehicle. Sergeant Dylan Henry was on patrol about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday when he came upon two vehicles stopped on Rough Edge Road impeding the flow of traffic. As the deputy approached, the vehicles moved. Sgt. Henry stopped one of the vehicles, a Jeep SUV.
FARMERVILLE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

False report results in arrest

Ruston Police arrested a woman Sunday after she allegedly made a false police report in an apparent dispute with another person. An officer was sent to a South Trenton Street apartment Sunday morning to investigate a vehicle burglary. Tyra McKee, 22, reported someone had broken into her car. Later, the...
RUSTON, LA
fgazette.com

Four UP men arrested in Ruston

Four Farmerville residents were arrested early Saturday morning in Ruston. One of them, Dorien Henderson, has been charged with attempted second degree murder. Ruston Police officers were called out to Emerald Trace apartments in reference to a shooting at 5 a.m. Saturday. The victim advised police that the suspects were...
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Woman caught burglarizing post office

A Ruston woman was taken into custody Sunday morning after an alert witness saw her allegedly stealing packages from the U.S. Post Office on East Georgia Avenue. Ruston Police responded to a call from the witness who reported seeing a woman come from the rear of the post office carrying packages and then returning to the back of the building. While an officer was speaking with the witness, the women returned to the front of the post office with more packages.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Disorderly conduct adds charges on way to detention center

At about 1 a.m. Sunday morning, Ruston Police responded to the E-Z Mart at 1500 S. Vienna Street regarding a woman with a knife. Responding officers found a woman sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. The tires on the passenger side of the vehicle were flat with punctures in the side walls.
RUSTON, LA

