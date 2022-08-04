Town Board authorizes purchase of new Town Hall complex, sets hearing on proposed battery energy storage code: Aug. 2 meeting recap

Read on riverheadlocal.com
Lisa Dabrowski, the daughter of Conrad and Mary recently received the New York State Senate 2022 Commendation Award which was presented by Senator Anthony Palumbo on Tuesday, July 26. Lisa found a purple heart at a local yard sale and knowing the importance of this medal she researched trying to find the owner and was successful to find the family the purple heart belonged to. The daughter, Lynn Bryson traveled 3000 miles to receive the purple heart belonging to her father R.S. Hollaman given to him 77 years ago. A purple heart medal is presented to service members who have been wounded or killed as a result of an enemy action while serving in the U. S. military. It is truly a solemn distinction that a service member has greatly sacrificed themselves or paid the ultimate price while in the line of duty. Thanks to Lisa Dabrowski it found its way home to be treasured by his family for his sacrifice he made defending his country.
Elton Street landlord’s revised site plan application eliminates retail gun sales there
The owner of a vacant commercial building on Elton Street where an indoor shooting range and gun shop were proposed has amended its site plan application to remove the retail sale of guns and gunsmith services at the site. Signature Partners, owner of at 680 Elton Street, filed a revised...
Aguiar nixes new Planning Board hearing on Elton Street site plan where gun shop and shooting range would open
After the Riverhead Planning Board made public its plan to reschedule a public hearing on a site plan application for 680 Elton Street, where a firearms dealer is planning to open a gun shop and indoor shooting range, Supervisor Yvette Aguiar stepped in to stop the hearing from going forward.
Riverhead will not seek to establish half-percent transfer tax to fund affordable housing
There will be no ballot referendum this year in Riverhead to add a half-percent real estate transfer tax to build revenue for town-sponsored affordable housing opportunities, as the Town Board has determined that the town has enough affordable housing and the state law allowing East End towns to create a “community housing fund” is not meant for Riverhead.
Superintendent Losquadro, Councilman LaValle announce $2.1-million Selden paving project completion
Brookhaven Town Highway Superintendent Daniel P. Losquadro and Councilman Kevin LaValle have announced the completion of a 19-road, $2.1-million paving project in the vicinity of Magnolia Drive and Dare Road in Selden. Prior to paving eight roadways, crews completed extensive concrete improvements, inspecting and installing new drains and repairing and...
Oyster Bay Calls For Restaurants to Recycle Clam and Oyster Shells
Conservationists say that strategically placing used oyster and clam shells into the waterways around Long Island is a good way to help restore the shellfish population. This is important because oysters, for example, remove pollutants from the water. Like little living motors, an individual oyster is able to filter 50 gallons of water every single day.
Long Island officials sounding alarm over deer overpopulation problem
LONG ISLAND - The town of Southold is taking steps to address an increase in the number of deer that has caused an equally large tick problem. "It’s the largest public health crisis we have in Southold with no close second," said Supervisor Scott Russell with Southold Town. Officials...
Firefighters on the March in East Northport
The East Northport Fire Department launched its annual firemen’s fair and parade Wednesday with a march up Larkfield Road. Firefighters from several departments joined the parade on foot or by truck, including a drum corps from Kings Park, and members of the Commack, Greenlawn, Northport, Centerport and units. Town...
300-year-old 'Richardson Home' in Plandome Manor demolished
A piece of Long Island history dating back to the 18th century has been demolished.
Residents urge board to act on firearms code
Dear Ms. Aguiar, Mr. Hubbard, Mr. Rothwell, Mr. Beyrodt, Mr. Kern and Mr. Howard,. On June 21st, at the Board’s invitation, dozens took the time to attend a Public Hearing concerning zoning for the sale and use of firearms within Riverhead Township. The term “Public Hearing” implies an interest in gathering resident input, as it was understood that Mr. Howard’s and Ms. Thomas’ initial revision might require some fine tuning. After many citizens spoke and wrote letters, we would expect our Town Board to be giving careful consideration to the suggestions, perspectives, and concerns as they worked on the zoning revision that would best serve our community.
Realty Celebrates Downtown Relocation With Ribbon Cutting and a Party
Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty threw a party Wednesday and officially opened its office at the corner of Main Street and New York Avenue. Agents, friends, elected officials and business owners packed the bright, renovated space that features large windows looking out onto both streets, and fulfilling the real estate mantra about the importance of location, location, location. One room was devoted to helping agents create their own 360-degree videos, which had them tossing fake currency in the air and celebrating the business, while others mingled with colleagues, enjoyed tasty foods or explored raffle offerings the agency has planned.
Local business closes after 50 years in community
Assemblyman John Mikulin (R,C-Bethpage) honored a local business this week as they closed their doors for the last time. Swan Prime Meats and Italian Specialties was presented with an Assembly Proclamation by the assemblyman for their decades of distinguished service to the Bethpage community and greater Nassau County as they served their last customers the last week of July, having decided to close after 50 years in business.
2 sharks caught by fisherman at Smith Point County Park
The sharks were released back into the water.
Zeldin calls for peer-to-peer counseling program to aid troubled veterans nationwide
Rep. Lee Zeldin joined local and state elected officials and veterans advocates in front of the statue of Private First Class Joseph P. Dwyer in Rocky Point today to call for passage of a bipartisan bill to nationalize the New York State veteran peer-to-peer program carrying the late veteran’s name.
There’s Gold In Them Thar Hill
As old logs and leaves sizzled in the 90-degree heat at the peak of Hamden’s transfer station, a fiery red milling machine moved between piles of debris, shooting sharp chips of wood high into the sky while churning the organic waste into something of value — the beginnings of top-quality compost Hamdenites refer to as “black gold.”
Calverton farmer Jeff Rottkamp and farm finance executive Pat Wiles honored by L.I. Farm Bureau
The Long Island Farm Bureau honored Jeff Rottkamp of Rottkamp’s Fox Hollow Farm in Calverton and Patrick Wiles, Farm Credit East’s Riverhead branch manager, with awards for their contributions to Long Island’s agriculture industry during the organization’s 101st Awards Gala Friday night at the Riverhead Polish Hall.
The Map: We all scream for ice cream on the North Fork
Whether crafted with local produce straight from the farm or a no-fail classic soft-serve complete with sprinkles, the North Fork has no shortage of delectable ice cream to help you cool off on a hot day. Ice cream crawl, anyone?. Snowflake Ice Cream Shoppe. Don’t leave Riverhead without a stop...
Crash shuts down Sound Avenue in Riverhead
Sound Avenue in Riverhead is closed to traffic due to a crash at the intersection with Osborn Avenue. A Suffolk County Police helicopter was called to airlift one victim to Stony Brook University Hospital. Riverhead Fire Department was called to extricate a victim from the vehicle, which appears to have...
5k run and ruck in memory of Tech. Sgt. Dashan Briggs set for Aug. 13 at Veterans Memorial Park
The Dashan J. Briggs Memorial Foundation will hold its annual “Run for Briggs” 5k run or ruck and one mile fun run this year on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Veterans Memorial Park in Calverton. Participants will receive a special race t-shirt when signing up. Pint glasses will be...
Two Hospitalized After Crash At Suffolk County Intersection
Two people were hospitalized following a crash at a Long Island intersection. Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Neighborhood Road and Havenwood Drive in Shirley at about 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, according to the Mastic Beach Fire Department. Authorities did not release details about...
Comments / 0