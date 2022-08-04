Leasing Launches for 20 Grand Avenue in Englewood, New Jersey

Read on newyorkyimby.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
McDonalds Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Ghost Signs of NYC: General ElectricFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
New York YIMBY
Leasing Launches for The Franklin at 8 Tice Road in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey
Leasing has launched for The Franklin, a four-story rental building at 8 Tice Road in Franklin Lakes, Bergen County, New Jersey. Developed by Adoni Property Group, the structure yields 44 units and a collection of indoor-outdoor amenity spaces. Available homes range from one-bedrooms to two-bedroom duplexes, with rents starting at...
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 2339 Stuart Street in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed for a three-story residential building at 2339 Stuart Street in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn. Located between Avenue V and Veterans Memorial Way, the lot is closest to the Avenue U subway station, serviced by the Q train. Tracy McCormick of Jonico Construction is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
JPMorgan Chase’s 270 Park Avenue Supertall Continues Climb Over Midtown East, Manhattan
Construction continues to rise on 270 Park Avenue, JPMorgan Chase‘s 60-story supertall headquarters in Midtown East. Designed by Norman Foster of Foster + Partners and developed by Tishman Speyer, the 1,388-foot-tall skyscraper will yield 2.5 million square feet of office space and set the record for the tallest building in New York to be powered by hydroelectric energy. Banker Steel is in charge of steel fabrication and NYC Constructors is the general contractor for the property, which spans a full block bound by East 48th Street to the north, East 47th Street to the south, Park Avenue to the east, and Madison Avenue to the west.
New York YIMBY
88-20 153rd Street Goes Vertical in Jamaica, Queens
Construction is rising on 88-20 153rd Street, an eight-story residential building in Jamaica, Queens. Designed by Hill West Architects and developed by The Chetrit Group, the 80-foot-tall structure will yield 133,000 square feet with 207 rental units. NY Developers & Management is the general contractor for the property, which is bound by 88th Avenue to the north, 89th Avenue to the south, and 153rd Street to the east.
New York YIMBY
555 Greenwich’s Brick Façade Installation Progresses in Hudson Square, Manhattan
Brick façade installation is progressing on 555 Greenwich, a 16-story commercial building in Hudson Square, Manhattan. Designed by COOKFOX Architects and developed by Hudson Square Properties, a joint venture from Trinity Church Wall Street, Hines, and Norges Bank Investment Management, the new 270,000-square-foot structure will connect to the adjacent 345 Hudson Street via a horizontal overbuild to yield a combined 715,000 square feet of office space. Tishman Construction is the general contractor for the property, which is bound by King Street to the north, Charlton Street to the south, and Greenwich Street to the west.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 142 West 21st Street in Chelsea, Manhattan
Permits have been filed to expand a two-story parking garage into a 13-story mixed-use building at 142 West 21st Street in Chelsea, Manhattan. Located between Sixth and Seventh Avenues, the lot is two blocks south of the 23st Street subway station, serviced by the 1 train. Yiannes Einhorn of Grid Group is listed as the owner behind the applications, after purchasing the property from Jadlamm Realty Corp. for $31 million last year.
This Secluded Restaurant in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
New Jersey is home to an abundance of natural beauty and a truly amazing dining scene–and when combined, you are in for a real treat. There are tons of restaurants here where diners can enjoy scenic views but there is nothing as stunning and truly magical as this outdoor restaurant in Somerset County.
New York YIMBY
450 Washington Street’s Façade Renovations Take Shape in Tribeca, Manhattan
Renovation work is progressing steadily on 450 Washington, a 12-story residential building at 450 Washington Street on the Hudson River waterfront in Tribeca. Designed by Roger Ferris + Partners and developed by Related Companies, the project involves the replacement of the structure’s windows, extensive interior refurbishments, and conversion of the former rental units into 176 condominiums. Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group is handling sales and marketing for units ranging from studios to four-bedroom homes, with pricing ranging from around $1 million to $10 million. Hollander Design is the landscape architect for the property, which occupies a full block parcel bound by Watts Street to the north, Desbrosses Street to the south, Washington Street to the east, and West Street to the west.
Bon Appétit
Where to Eat in Newark’s Ironbound Neighborhood
If you’re visiting New York City, there’s a pretty good chance you don’t have a trip to New Jersey on your itinerary. But if that’s the case, you’re missing out. In the heart of Newark, New Jersey’s largest city, you’ll find a culinary gem: the Ironbound. The 19th-century neighborhood is known for its clusters of Portuguese, Spanish, and Brazilian restaurants and bakeries, many of them located on or around Ferry Street. Waves of Portuguese immigrants began to join the Ironbound population in the 1960s, surpassing the number of other European immigrants who came before them. A wave of Brazilian immigrants arrived in the late eighties. Not only did the neighborhood’s close proximity to Manhattan make it attractive to those who worked in nearby factories or in New York, but the convenience of having everything within a three-mile radius was a major draw. And it still is.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 1104 Bedford Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1104 Bedford Avenue, a six-story mixed-use building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Studio Gallos, the structure yields ten residences and 519 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. Available on NYC Housing Connect are ten units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $50,160 to $156,130.
wbgo.org
Landlord Group Faces Penality For Forcing NYC Tenants Out
A New York City landlord group is being hit with a big penalty for illegal practices in order to get low income tenants to leave. State Attorney General Letitia James alleges Ink Property Group bought dozens of New York City rent stabilized units over the years in low income communities of color. She says the company used illegal practices to force tenants out and then offered the units at market rate.
New York YIMBY
Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 43-46 51st Street in Sunnyside, Queens
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 43-46 51st Street, a nine-story mixed-use building in Sunnyside, Queens. Designed by Raymond Chan Architect, the structure yields 75 residences, 31 parking spaces, and 8,624 square feet of commercial space. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 23 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $43,612 to $187,330.
New York YIMBY
Officials Celebrate Groundbreaking for Portal North Bridge in Kearny, New Jersey
Construction has broken ground on the Portal North Bridge, the long-delayed replacement of an 111-year-old rail bridge connecting Secaucus and Kearny, New Jersey above the Hackensack River. The project is expected to last approximately five and a half years. The existing two-track movable swing-span bridge was completed by the Pennsylvania...
TAKE 5 $12K Top-Prize Tickets Sold in Brooklyn, Forest Hills, and Manhattan
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – Three very lucky TAKE 5 tickets were purchased for the...
Major grocery store chain just opened another location in New Jersey
A popular grocery store chain recently opened another new location in New Jersey. Read on to learn more. Whole Foods Market, a grocery store chain specializing in healthy and organic food, opened a new store location last week in Woodcliff Lake, NJ.
Brooklyn Is Getting Its First-Ever Lidl
A 25,000-square-foot Lidl is making its way to Park Slope, as first reported by Commercial Observer. It will be the borough’s first Lidl location, with an expected opening in 2024. The new supermarket will replace a former Key Food at developers William Macklowe Company and Senlac Ridge Partners’ 120 Fifth Avenue address. Lidl is a beloved German grocery & retailer chain known for high quality products at an affordable cost. Previous locations already exist in Harlem, Queens and Staten Island.
Residents urged to kill invasive spotted lanternflies swarming North Bergen building
A call-to-action has been issued throughout a community in New Jersey to exterminate an invasive bug that has swarmed the neighborhood.
Closure of Union Square benefits center leaves vulnerable NYers scrambling
New Yorkers who relied on a Union Square benefits center were turned away when it shut down. City officials said the closure wouldn't present a hardship [ more › ]
New York YIMBY
Excavation Begins for Affordable Housing Complex at 1510 Broadway in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
Excavation is getting underway at 1510 Broadway, the site of an eight-story mixed-use complex in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Gluck+ and developed by MacQuesten Construction Management along with the East Brooklyn Housing Development Corporation, the structure will yield 108 affordable housing units and 9,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.
How This Black-Owned Drive-In Movie Theater is Reimagining Entertainment
Ayana Morris, Founder of Newark Moonlight Cinema, joins ChedHER to discuss how she's bringing a unique entertainment experience to the Newark community where the Baxter Terrace housing projects once stood, and gives advice to other business owners out there.
