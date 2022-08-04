Read on www.boothbayregister.com
Southport planning board approves one application, tables another
A difference of opinion regarding the interpretation of Southport’s zoning ordinances resulted in the planning board tabling an application requesting to demolish and rebuild a cabin. On Aug. 3, the board reviewed Jeffrey Suyematsu’s and Elaine Hebert’s application for demolishing their cabin and rebuilding it in another space. The planning board believed a new application was required, but the applicant disagreed. Suyematsu and Herbert live in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and represented by architect Julien Jalbert of the Knickerbocker Group and attorney Mary Costigan. She maintained a new application was only required if the cottage was built in the same footprint. “That’s not what we are doing. We are moving it,” Costigan said.
‘Surroundings’ exhibition closing Aug. 13
The Maine Art Gallery’s fourth show of the season, Surroundings, comes to a close on Saturday, Aug. 13. Artists Liz Hoag, Justine Lasdin-Springer, Lin Lisberger, and Paige Taylor, were asked to present paintings and sculpture that illustrate the ways in which they view their surroundings. Their works range from photographic representations to abstract interpretations of everyday scenes in the world around us.
Daycare center continues Kim Crocker’s legacy for ‘loving kids’
Kimberly Crocker was known for her love of young children for over two decades as the founder of the Lighthouse Learning Center. She touched the lives of countless numbers of young children at her Boothbay day care until she died in an ATV accident on July 27, 2021. Crocker built...
The ‘Watercolor World of Carol Jessen’: A Memorial Show
The show, “Carol Jessen’s Watercolor World: A Memorial Show” at Boothbay Region Art Foundation (BRAF) continues through the month of August. The show features 10 paintings loaned for the exhibition by Janis van Hasselt, Chet Evans, and Jesson’s friend, artist Marcia Annenberg who pulled the show together. There are two prints in the show that are for sale, donated by Susan Brackett and Bob Eisele.
Greenleaf graduates from MMA
Hailey Greenleaf of Boothbay, graduated summa cum laude from Maine Maritime Academy in the spring with a bachelor of science degree in marine science. She is currently doing research at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California.
