A difference of opinion regarding the interpretation of Southport’s zoning ordinances resulted in the planning board tabling an application requesting to demolish and rebuild a cabin. On Aug. 3, the board reviewed Jeffrey Suyematsu’s and Elaine Hebert’s application for demolishing their cabin and rebuilding it in another space. The planning board believed a new application was required, but the applicant disagreed. Suyematsu and Herbert live in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and represented by architect Julien Jalbert of the Knickerbocker Group and attorney Mary Costigan. She maintained a new application was only required if the cottage was built in the same footprint. “That’s not what we are doing. We are moving it,” Costigan said.

SOUTHPORT, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO