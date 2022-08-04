Manchester City Midfielder Confirms Personal Amazon Documentary In The Works

Read on www.sportbible.com
Fans are convinced Lionel Messi 'meant' his astonishing assist for Neymar
Fans are convinced Lionel Messi 'meant' his astonishing assist for Neymar in Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 opener against Clermont Foot. Messi wasted no time influencing the game, incredibly setting up Neymar in the ninth minute of their fixture on Saturday. Pablo Sarabia played a ball into Messi who delicately flicked...
Arsenal ‘played like 2011 Barcelona’ during Premier League win against Crystal Palace
Arsenal received high praise for their performance against Crystal Palace on Friday night, a game where the Gunners came out 2-0 winners. According to former Aston Villa and England striker Gabby Agbonlahor, Arsenal were so good they reminded him of the stunning Barcelona side of 2011 managed by Pep Guardiola.
Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney claims the club ‘should allow Cristiano Ronaldo to go’.
Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney has claimed that United should allow last season’s top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club this summer. Ronaldo has been at the heart of a weeks-long transfer saga, with the 37-year-old desperate to play Champions League football this season however, United are yet to receive a serious offer for the striker.
Man United star absolutely destroyed by fans online after 2-1 defeat to Brighton
Manchester United fans ruthlessly slammed Scott McTominay following his disastrous showing against Brighton on Sunday. Erik ten Hag's reign as Man United boss got off to the worst start possible as his side succumbed to Graham Potter's Brighton at Old Trafford. The visitors went into the break two goals up...
Ralf Rangnick's damning press conference goes viral after Man United's 2-1 defeat to Brighton
Ralf Rangnick's damning press conference has re-emerged online and gone viral following Manchester United's shock defeat to Brighton. Erik ten Hag's reign as Man United boss got off to an abysmal start as his side lost 2-1 at Old Trafford. Man United were well off the pace as Roy Keane...
Lionel Messi scores outrageous bicycle kick goal for PSG, it's an absolute worldie
Lionel Messi produced a moment of magic to score an extraordinary goal for Paris Saint-Germain against Clermont Foot. Messi scored his second goal of the game in outrageous fashion in his side's 5-0 victory on Saturday. His goal completed the rout as he saved the best for last. Leandro Paredes...
Cristiano Ronaldo's sister likes and comments on post mocking Lionel Messi's incredible bicycle kick
Cristiano Ronaldo's sister has been accused of being "obsessed" with Lionel Messi after liking and commenting on a post mocking the PSG star's incredible bicycle kick goal against Clermont Foot. Messi stunned the football world with an acrobatic effort to round off an impressive 5-0 win for PSG on Saturday.
Lionel Messi's name chanted by opposition fans after magical bicycle kick goal for PSG
Lionel Messi is such a sublime footballer than sometimes even the opposition just had to stand and applaud his genius. Watch the video below:. The Paris Saint-Germain star produced another moment of magic on Saturday as his side thrashed Clermont Foot in their opening match of the new Ligue 1 season.
Man United vs Brighton referee: who are the officials for the Premier League game today?
Brighton face Manchester United at Old Trafford this afternoon in what will be both team’s first game in the new Premier League season. Erik Ten Hag will certainly be hoping to get off to a good start as United manager and improve on their disappointing 6th place finish last campaign.
Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial told they ‘could not handle the pressure’ at Manchester United
Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba have been blasted and told they could not handle the pressure of playing for Manchester United. Whilst Pogba is no longer a player for United, Martial is not someone Erik ten Hag can rely on if they are to challenge for the top honours, according to former Liverpool player and manager Graeme Souness.
Chelsea prepared to cover De Jong's Barcelona salary debt and transfer fee if he chooses Chelsea move
Chelsea are willing to cover Frenkie de Jong’s transfer fee and salary debt at Barcelona if he chooses to join the Blues this summer, it has been revealed. The 25-year-old looks like he is being forced out of the La Liga side this summer, despite his desire to remain at the Camp Nou.
"Needs to play" - Paul Merson Calls For £140k-a-week Liverpool man to start against Fulham
Pundit Paul Merson has stated that he would start Liverpool’s new marquee signing Darwin Nunez against Fulham at Craven Cottage this Saturday. Nunez arrived at Anfield from Benfica earlier this summer for a fee of up to £85 million and is expected to fill the void left by the departing Sadio Mane.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola strikes Lionel Messi comparison in glowing Erling Haaland verdict
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola provided the ultimate compliment to Erling Haaland by comparing the young striker's hunger for goals to that of Lionel Messi during his time at Barcelona. As the Premier League champions kicked off their title defence with a convincing 2-0 win against West Ham, it came...
Pep Guardiola sends Liverpool warning to Manchester City squad ahead of Premier League opener
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has sent a timely reminder to his squad to remain on their toes ahead of meeting with West Ham. Aside from their astounding trophy haul under Pep Guardiola, one of the biggest compliments that can be afforded to City is that they have raised the bar like never seen before in English football.
£54m Liverpool star returns to training in boost for Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita is back in training after missing the start of the Reds’ season with illness, according to Neil Jones. Keita signed for Liverpool from RB Leipzig in 2018 and has shown flashes of brilliance so far, but has never been consistent with performances or fitness at Anfield to show that he was worth the £54m fee they paid Die Roten Bullen.
Callum Hudson-Odoi in talks over Borussia Dortmund loan after 'surprise' Chelsea exclusion
Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is in talks with Borussia Dortmund over a potential loan move after being ‘surprised’ by his exclusion for their first game of the Premier League season. The winger was not named in Chelsea’s squad to face Everton on the opening day, a surprise as...
"Premier League, Welcome to Erling Haaland" - Kevin De Bruyne hails Manchester City forward after West Ham brace
Kevin De Bruyne is confident of supplying the goods for whoever is playing up top for Manchester City between Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez. Pep Guardiola's side began their title defence with a dominating 2-0 victory against West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday, with Erling Haaland bagging a brace on his Premier League debut.
Paulo Dybala took the worst corner in football history for Roma against Shakhtar Donetsk
Paulo Dybala took the worst corner ever seen in football history for Roma in the 5-0 friendly thrashing of Shakhtar Donetsk. The Argentina international is one of five new signings for the Europa Conference League winners and joined Jose Mourinho's side on a free transfer after his contract with Juventus expired.
Fan creates brutal video of Scott McTominay's 'disasterclass' for Man United against Brighton
A fan has created a brutal video of Scott McTominay's 'disasterclass' for Manchester United against Brighton and it makes for tough viewing. McTominay was unable to influence his side's opening Premier League game at Old Trafford on Sunday. He couldn't get going in midfield as the Red Devils suffered a...
Erling Haaland showcases champions mentality in post-match interview following Manchester City brace
Erling Haaland is certainly not getting carried away following his superb brace in Manchester City’s opening Premier League game of the 2022/23 season. Many people questioned whether the £51 million man would need time to adapt to Pep Guardiola’s system, and those whispers felt a little louder after he failed to get on the scoresheet in the Community Shield defeat to Liverpool last weekend.
