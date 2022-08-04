ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester City Midfielder Confirms Personal Amazon Documentary In The Works

By Srinivas Sadhanand
SPORTbible
SPORTbible
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.sportbible.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney claims the club ‘should allow Cristiano Ronaldo to go’.

Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney has claimed that United should allow last season’s top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club this summer. Ronaldo has been at the heart of a weeks-long transfer saga, with the 37-year-old desperate to play Champions League football this season however, United are yet to receive a serious offer for the striker.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Declan Rice
Person
Kalvin Phillips
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Midfielders#England#London Stadium#Documentary#Works#The Premier League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
SPORTbible

£54m Liverpool star returns to training in boost for Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita is back in training after missing the start of the Reds’ season with illness, according to Neil Jones. Keita signed for Liverpool from RB Leipzig in 2018 and has shown flashes of brilliance so far, but has never been consistent with performances or fitness at Anfield to show that he was worth the £54m fee they paid Die Roten Bullen.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Erling Haaland showcases champions mentality in post-match interview following Manchester City brace

Erling Haaland is certainly not getting carried away following his superb brace in Manchester City’s opening Premier League game of the 2022/23 season. Many people questioned whether the £51 million man would need time to adapt to Pep Guardiola’s system, and those whispers felt a little louder after he failed to get on the scoresheet in the Community Shield defeat to Liverpool last weekend.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

85K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.

 https://www.sportbible.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy