ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Tapestry CFO Scott Roe Adds Chief Operating Officer Role

By Lisa Lockwood
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O3r64_0h4UiQgB00

Click here to read the full article.

Tom Glaser, 61, has decided to retire as chief operations officer of Tapestry Inc., and Scott Roe, 57, who has been chief financial officer of Tapestry since June 2021, will immediately take on the additional role of COO.

In this dual role, Roe will continue to lead the finance organization while expanding his scope to include oversight of operations across Tapestry’s multibrand platform, including supply chain and information technology. As part of these changes, chief executive officer Joanne Crevoiserat will take on direct oversight of Tapestry’s Strategy and Consumer Insights team, which previously reported to Roe.

More from WWD

Tapestry’s brands include Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman.

To ensure a smooth transition, Glaser will remain with the company until Oct. 1.

Glaser joined Tapestry from VF Corp. in July 2019, where he had been vice president, VF Corp. and president, supply chain. Roe, as well, had previously been with VF Corp., where he worked 25 years rising to CFO.

“During his tenure, Tom has played an important role in the execution of our Acceleration Program and our ability to successfully navigate the effects of the pandemic. He leaves us with a solid foundation in place and strong team of tenured leaders. We thank him for his many contributions and wish him all the best in his retirement,” Crevoiserat said. “At this time, I am delighted to announce the appointment of Scott, a seasoned industry executive with more than 30 years of retail finance and operations experience, to the dual role of chief financial officer and chief operations officer. Since Scott joined Tapestry in June 2021, he has been a great partner to me and has a unique and unparalleled understanding of multibrand companies. I am very confident that Scott, together with our talented teams, will continue to optimize our robust operating platform as we move forward.”

Glaser added, “It has been a privilege to be part of Tapestry over the last three years, and to partner with such an amazing group of people. I am proud of our significant progress, and I look forward to following the company’s success in the years ahead.”

“Tapestry is an exceptional company with iconic global brands and a disciplined focus on delivering results. I’m excited about my new, expanded role, and the opportunity to drive continued growth and profitability for the company,” Roe said.

Tapestry expects to report its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and full-year results on Aug. 18.

For the third quarter ended April 2, Tapestry’s net income rose 33.8 percent to $122.7 million, compared with $91.7 million. Sales for the three months increased 13 percent to $1.43 billion from $1.27 billion, as reported.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

ThredUp Hires New CMO, Awakens After Marketing Hiatus

Click here to read the full article. After years without one, ThredUp announced Noelle Sadler has joined the company as its chief marketing officer. Most recently serving as CMO for e-tailer Lulus, Sadler also counts marketing executive experience at MAC Cosmetics and Retold Recycling, a subscription-based clothing clean-out service that she cofounded. A New York University fine arts alum, Sadler obtained additional schooling in business administration and sustainable business strategy.More from WWDPhotos of the Costumes in 'Westworld' Season FourPhotos of Mary J. Blige's Apple Music Live Performance'House of Dragon' Red Carpet Photos “ThredUp is undeniably changing the way the world shops, and...
BUSINESS
WWD

Revolve Is Latest Retailer Hit by Inflation, Despite Increased Sales

Click here to read the full article. Revolve is feeling the sting of higher prices. The Los Angeles-based fashion platform revealed quarterly earnings Wednesday after the market closed, improving on revenues, but falling short on bottom-line profits as the e-tailer continues to navigate macro headwinds, such as supply chain bottlenecks, rising operating costs and continued lockdowns in China. Shares of Revolve Group fell more than 14 percent in after-hours trading, as a result. More from WWDPhotos of the Costumes in 'Westworld' Season FourPhotos of Mary J. Blige's Apple Music Live Performance'House of Dragon' Red Carpet Photos But Revolve cofounder and co-chief executive officer...
BUSINESS
WWD

Men’s Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: The Denim Wave

Denim shorts, ’90s skater jeans, inventive shapes and remixes on the Canadian tuxedo were some of the leading styles that took the runway denim trend to new heights. Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, who are seen as fashion oracles in some circles, predict denim short-shorts, jeans and a variety of Canadian tuxedos will be the must-have items come next spring. Prada said the collection “was about clothes that people could really wear.” Simons echoed that he was also attracted to “the idea of ‘normal’ clothing” that is transformed through “different materializations” and via mixing classic garments in new configurations. There is nothing more “normal” than a pair of jeans, and their collection pushed this norm-core view into a sleek social concept.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Suspects Still Being Sought in Mall of America Shooting

Click here to read the full article. Police officials plan to update the media Monday, regarding the investigation into the Aug. 4 shooting in a Nike store at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn. Two individuals were being sought. No injuries had been reported as of Sunday.More from WWDA Look Inside Destree's First StoreLouis Vuitton Celebrates Exhibition Opening EventWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts During an Aug. 4 media briefing, Bloomington Police Department Chief Booker Hodges called on the suspects to “please turn yourself in. But should you choose not to, our officers, our partners, our...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Spade
WWD

Guess Inc. Heir Launching Her Own Clothing Line

Click here to read the full article. The Guess brand has been known for all things denim ever since the early ’80s when four brothers from the south of France landed in Los Angeles and started their own blue jeans label. Over the next 50 years, the company has morphed into a $2.6 billion publicly traded venture, with the Marciano family still a major shareholder and some members continuing as part of the operation. Now, the next generation is putting its own mark on the fashion industry.More from WWDGetting Ready with Social Media Star Blake Gray [PHOTOS]Inside Burberry's L.A. Party, Celebrating...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Former Levi’s Executive Talks Free Speech, Reveals New Projects

Click here to read the full article. More than five months after a much-publicized departure from Levi Strauss & Co. as brand president, Jennifer Sey is ready to increase the volume of her views — the need for free speech and independent thinking in corporations and society at large, as well as the risks of censorship, and ‘woke’ or social justice capitalism in corporate America. After nearly 23 years with Levi’s and attracting national media attention for speaking out about harm being done to children due to pandemic-induced school closures, Sey exited the company earlier this year. She did so without...
BUSINESS
WWD

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Click here to read the full article. House of Deréon days. This floral embroidered bustier and tulle full skirt are giving us Disney princess prom vibes. This was very appropriate for someone her age at the 2003 Golden Globes. One of the most known looks of Beyonce’s in the early days. In retrospect, it’s giving renaissance fair vibes — but she gets a pass because again this was very much on trend for the early Aughts, and we should keep in mind that at the time, hot pink trackpants were the hottest item.More from WWDESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsAna...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Walmart Lays Off 200 Employees

Click here to read the full article. Walmart is making waves in the corporate world in perhaps what is the latest sign of conflicting macroeconomic forces.  The mass-channel merchant plans to lay off roughly 200 people among its corporate workforce, according to sources familiar with the situation. More from WWDA Look Inside Destree's First StorePhotos of Hill House Home's Mermaid Drop CollectionWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts “We’re updating our structure and evolving select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future,” Jimmy Carter, a Walmart spokesperson, confirmed with WWD. “At the same...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dual Role#Chief Operating Officer#Business Industry#Linus Business#Tapestry Inc#Coo#Wwd Amour Vert Taps#Coach#Vf Corp#Cfo#Acceleration Program
WWD

Tiffany Haddish Wears Orange Slipdress at ‘Easter Sunday’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Tiffany Haddish went with a simple, yet chic look for her latest red carpet appearance. The actress attended the premiere of her new comedy film “Easter Sunday” in Los Angeles on Tuesday night wearing an orange satin slipdress featuring a thigh-high slit from Jonathan Simkhai’s pre-fall 2022 collection.More from WWDPhotos from the 'Bullet Train' Los Angeles PremiereInside Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio's Relationship'House of Dragon' Red Carpet Photos She paired the look with colorful jewelry from Irene Neuwirth, brown-heeled sandals from Stuart Weitzman and a gold and feathered bag from Marzook. Haddish’s look was styled...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

LVMH, China and Exotic Skins in Focus at Ralph Lauren Annual Meeting

Click here to read the full article. Annual meetings are usually staid corporate affairs with brief remarks and routine votes — and that was true of Ralph Lauren Corp.’s virtual shareholder gathering Thursday. But the question-and-answer session did get a little spicy, as shareholders hit up top management with questions on a few hot-button issues. More from WWDLady Gaga's Best Red Carpet Looks2022 Qixi Campaigns from Luxury and Fashion BrandsPhotos of the Costumes in 'Westworld' Season Four Asked about the rumors that Lauren could link forces with luxury powerhouse LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Patrice Louvet, president and chief executive officer, reasserted the...
BUSINESS
WWD

Inside Dr. Dennis Gross’ International Expansion Plan

Click here to read the full article. Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare is going big — and it’s going abroad. The New York-based brand has ambitions to grow its footprint to more than 40 countries by the end of 2022, compared to 12 markets in 2018, and to grow international sales to reach 30 percent of its total revenues.More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards The brand took an investment from Main Post in 2020 in the throes of the pandemic. At that point, industry...
SKIN CARE
WWD

Black Activism, Traditional Weaving Feted at Australia’s National Indigenous Fashion Awards

Click here to read the full article. SYDNEY — Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander creatives were celebrated at the third annual National Indigenous Fashion Awards, which were announced in Darwin, Northern Territory on Wednesday.  Staged at the Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair — Australia’s largest First Nations visual art event, which showcases work from more than 75 Indigenous art centers — the awards recognize and showcase excellence across the categories of fashion and textile design, business, traditional adornment, wearable art and community collaboration.  More from WWDHow Seven ESPYS Red Carpet Outfits Looked on the RunwayPhotos of 10 BET Awards Red Carpet Looks...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
WWD

The 15 Best Moisturizers for Oily Skin, According to Dermatologists And Estheticians

Click here to read the full article. Have oily skin? Or maybe combination — shiny in the T-zone, but dry or balanced in the rest of your face? Or are you just acne-prone? Chances are, you’re one of these three most common skin types, and they usually have one thing in common (especially acne-prone skin): Excess oil production. It’s perfectly normal and even perfectly treatable; the trick is understanding your skin type and providing it with the best products for oily skin, which are specifically crafted to help the problem, starting with a face wash for oily skin. However, finding...
SKIN CARE
WWD

Corporate Culture’s Role in Retaining Retail Workers

Click here to read the full article. Over the past year, the Neiman Marcus Group has deployed a workforce strategy aimed at “leading with love” and emphasizing empathy as a business practice. The goal is to spotlight the success of their leaders while attracting new talent by showcasing the importance of corporate culture. Recently, research from i4cp revealed the changes in workforce management amid looming economic concerns and changes in corporate culture following the peak-pandemic period. The firm said in its report that 66 percent of respondents offer or plan to offer employees more remote work opportunities. And 58.3 percent of...
RETAIL
WWD

Skin Care Brand RéVive Said to Be Mulling Deal Options

RéVive has been evaluating its deal options, according to industry sources. The skin care brand, which just celebrated its 25th year, has been working with investment bank JP Morgan to consider a deal and is said to have a few interested parties based in Asia, sources confirmed, noting that the brand has around $30 million in sales and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of around $3 million. RéVive did not respond to request for comment and JP Morgan declined to comment.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WWD

The 20 Best Camisoles to Wear for Every Season and Occasion

Click here to read the full article. The hot days and nights of summer may leave you wanting to wear the least amount of clothes you can manage. But there’s one piece that’s a necessity in your closet this time of year: The camisole. This humble, strappy top is versatile and also happens to be easy to pack away in a suitcase (which is always a plus when vacations are looming). But, while you may have heard the term before, what you may not know is how many iterations exist. What is a Camisole? Some may attribute camisoles to sleepwear or lingerie-inspired...
APPAREL
WWD

Sotheby’s Plans First Auction Dedicated to Artists’ Jewelry

Click here to read the full article. The latest indicator of consumers’ and collectors’ interest in refined jewelry is underscored by Sotheby’s, which plans to host its first dedicated auction to artists’ jewelry. The assortment will feature pieces by Pablo Picasso, Max Ernst, Alexander Calder, Salvador Dalí and other top-notch creatives of the 20th century and from more recent years. In what sounds like a matter of why-just-collect-art-when-you-can-wear-it, the event is being touted as “Art as Jewelry as Art.”More from WWDInside 'Another Justice: Us Is Them' at the Parrish Art Museum"Diego Rivera's America" at San Francisco Museum of Modern ArtA Look...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Nars Color Quest Launches on Roblox

Click here to read the full article. Nars Cosmetics is evolving its virtual roadmap.  For its latest venture, the brand has partnered with metaverse company Supersocial to launch an immersive virtual experience called Nars Color Quest on Roblox. More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards In the online realm, users can explore a variety of tropical islands, each inspired by one of Nars’ top franchises: Blush, Laguna and Light Reflecting, while customizing avatars, virtually trying on and collecting Nars products and connecting with others.  Consumers can...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Is Italian Multibrand Retail the Blueprint for Wholesale?

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Italy’s retail scene has been a peculiar one since the ’80s, when the country’s ready-to-wear momentum spurred a flurry of multibrand-boutique openings, sprinkled across the country. While elsewhere department stores dictated trends, snatching market share and somewhat choking independent players, Italy became home to highly curated shops regarded highly by luxury powerhouses.More from WWDLouis Vuitton's '200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries' Exhibit Arrives in L.A.Ana de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans at 'The Gray Man' Premiere in LondonAna de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans at 'The Gray Man' Premiere in Berlin Has the pandemic-scuppered reality...
RETAIL
WWD

Everything to Know About Gigi Hadid’s New Clothing Line Guest in Residence

Click here to read the full article. Gigi Hadid is adding fashion designer to her résumé. The model announced on her Instagram on Thursday that she is working on a clothing line, called Guest in Residence. Hadid posted several photos on her account showing a behind-the-scenes look at the design process.More from WWDLady Gaga's Best Red Carpet LooksPhotos of the Costumes in 'Westworld' Season FourPhotos of Mary J. Blige's Apple Music Live Performance “Been working on something…with love, @guestinresidence,” she wrote in the caption. The photos show her and her team looking over color palettes and fabric swatches, photos of the line...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

35K+
Followers
25K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy