More Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs leaked
We have already heard a number of specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 handsets and now we have more details on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will apparently come with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, we previously heard that the handset would only feature a Snapdragon processor.
Glorious GMMK Numpad programmable wireless number pad
PC gaming hardware manufacturer Glorious has this week announced the upcoming launch of its new GMMK Numpad offering a wireless number pad or mechanical Macropad equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 LE wireless connectivity. The handy number pad keyboard is fully customisable and allows you to quickly set up macros to access a wide variety of different applications and commands.
ChillZ Pro portable air-conditioner and atomizer
With increasing world temperatures making headlines every day the engineers at Buddie have created a new portable air-conditioner and atomizer aptly named the ChillZ Pro. Designed to help you enjoy fast cooling technology down to -14°F. Equipped with a turbine inspired fan the ChillZ Pro air-conditioner has launched via Kickstarter this month and already has over 430 backers with still 31 days remaining. Equipped with a 20,000 mAh battery the air-conditioner also has an integrated Bluetooth speaker and camping light.
How to record a call on android
This guide is designed to show you how to record a call on your Android Phone, this is something that can be useful, when you record a call you should make sure that it is done legally. It should be made clear that you should not record a call or...
How to record calls on your Samsung Galaxy phone
We previously showed you how to record a call on an iPhone and Android Phone, and now we will show you how to record calls on a SamsungGalaxy phone. This guide is designed to help you record calls on your Samsung Galaxy device, this is a handy feature and can be used to easily make notes of meetings and calls.
Framework modular laptop transformed into tablet
The modular and very unique Framework laptop and its components have been modified unofficially into a modular tablet. Due to its modular laptop design the components can be reassembled into a variety of different systems such as cyberdecks and desktop computers. Now Instructables member “whatthefilament” have published details of their...
Apple AR Headset expected to launch January 2023
The last thing we heard about the Apple AR Headset was that the device would launch in early 2023 and now according to a recent report, it could launch in January 2023. According to respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will launch its new AR Headset in January 2023. This is based on information that has been obtained from Apple’s supply chain.
Deals: CrowPi L Advanced Kit
We have an awesome deal for our readers on the CrowPi L Advanced Kit in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week. The CrowPi L Advanced Kit is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for $339.99 and it comes with a range of features. CrowPi L is a real...
HiBy RS2 Darwin R2R based portable digital audio player
The HiBy RS2 player is a new portable digital audio player based on Darwin Audio Architecture and equipped with the R2R Resistor Ladder Network DAC Array which is now available to preorder priced at $479. HiBy has featured an FPGA clock system with precise dual crystal oscillators on the RS2. The RS2 uses 45.158mHz/49.152mHz clocks to reduce phase noise and jitter.
Apple has started to record its iPhone 14 event
The new iPhone 14 range will launch next month and Apple will be streaming its event online, according to a recent report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple has already started to record the event. We will get to see the new iPhone 14 at the event, there will be...
How to setup an iPhone with dual SIM cards
Anyone looking to add more than one number to their iPhone keeping work and pleasure separate or to have multiple numbers for different contacts. Will be pleased to know that this is made possible using Apple approved digital SIMs. This quick guide will take you third process of using multiple SIMs on your iPhone and how to setup and iPhone with dual SIM cards. Taking you through how you can use multiple iPhone dual Sim cards with apples iOS operating system and its range of phones.
Apple increases iPhone 14 orders to 95 million
Apple is expecting this year’s iPhone 14 to be a popular smartphone, according to a recent report, they have increased orders of their new iPhones to 95 million from their suppliers. This is an increase of around 5 percent on what they had previously ordered for their new iPhones...
Revo Case iPhone case designed to protect your privacy
Revo Case is a unique iPhone case that allows you to use a slide shatter to block cameras both on the front and rear of your phone allowing you to enjoy perfect privacy wherever you may be. Launched via Kickstarter this month the Revo Case supports the iPhone 13, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max and Odin is also taking preorders for its iPhone 14 version.
HUTT W8 window cleaning robot
Most of us not thrilled to have to clean our Windows unavailable but help is at hand in the form of the HUTT W8 window cleaning robot which is equipped with a number of unique features to help you keep your Windows sparkling clean. Equipped with dual spray variable frequency technology the window cleaning robot features an 80ml water tank together with a system capable of generating 3800pa of section.
Mojo84 transparent programmable mechanical keyboard
Mojo84 is a new 75% mechanical keyboard launched by Kickstarter this month which has already raised over $250,000 thanks to over 1500 backers with still three days remaining on its campaign. The keyboard builds on the company’s previous successful campaign and now features brand new black keycaps, upgraded gasket mount and custom switches. The design team kept all your favorites from the Mojo68, including the transparent case design, hot-swappable options and the KBTOOLS App. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $179 or £148 (depending on current exchange rates).
16 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Portable, wireless and waterproof
What’s the best way to listen to music? We’re not talking about music streaming services – that’s another kettle of fish entirely – or weighing up if vinyl is better than the rest. Rather, we’re talking about which speaker will have the privilege of playing your suspect playlists and favourite throwbacks. It’s the most important aspect, of course, but the best Bluetooth speakers aren’t just about sound.With audio technology so good now that sound quality differences are sometimes indiscernible to the layman, brands go the extra mile to make sure your entire listening experience is as good as possible. From...
Steam is adding support for Nintendo Joy-Con controllers
It only took five years after the Nintendo Switch’s release, but now Valve is finally adding Steam support for the console’s controllers. It had to happen sooner or later, and it is better late than never. In an announcement, the company said that the latest Steam beta adds...
Deals: Save 88% on the Ultiself Biohacker Routine Planner App
We have an awesome deal for our readers on the Ultiself Biohacker Routine Planner App: Lifetime Subscription in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store. The Ultiself Biohacker Routine Planner App: Lifetime Subscription is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $19. Ultiself is a user-friendly, actionable app that uses...
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 to come with faster charging
The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is expected to launch at Samsung Unpacked next week, the event takes place next Wednesday the 10th of August. As well to the new Galaxy Watch 5 we will also get to see two new smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.
LG T90 TONE Free wireless earbuds unveiled
LG has introduced its new flagship ONE Free earbuds this week building on previous versions and featuring several upgrades including a new internal structure with larger drivers. LG has used use graphene, a premium material that reduces vibration while boosting audio quality, to enable the T90s to offer users “dynamic, yet balanced and crisp sound and deeper, more satisfying bass”. The Meridian Headphone Spatial Processing (HSP), a specialized technology from LG’s long-standing partner in delivering superior sound, Meridian Audio offer users a more natural sound stage with a clear center image.
