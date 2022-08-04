Red Bull Heir Shows How to Get Away With Killing a Cop in Thailand: Just Wait

Read on www.vice.com
Husband and wife shot dead alongside their son in farm with neighbour arrested after manhunt
A HUSBAND and wife have been shot dead along with their son at their farm, cops said. Mervyn and Maree Schwarz and her son Graham Tighe were killed on remote farmland in outback Australia and the alleged gunman, who is a neighbour, was later arrested. Graham’s brother Ross survived being...
Wife drowned after jumping into holiday home swimming pool to save millionaire husband who had fatal heart attack
A WIFE drowned trying to save her husband after he had a heart attack in the swimming pool of their holiday home, it was reported. Diana Shamash, 80, leapt into the water fully clothed to try to help her 82-year-old property tycoon husband David at the couple's holiday home in the south of France.
American newlywed killed on Fiji honeymoon so brutally beaten she had to be cremated: report
Christe Chen Dawson, the Tennessee newlywed allegedly beaten to death on her honeymoon at an exclusive resort in Fiji, has been cremated and returned to the United States, according to an attorney hired by her family. "The deceased was unable to be taken back to her home because of the...
Woman born with one arm and very short legs after mum's failed abortion wants to live life to the fullest
A 25-year-old woman with severe disabilities has revealed how she refuses to be held back and wants to 'live life to the fullest'. Charlie Rousseau, from Quebec in Canada, revealed how she learnt the reason for her disabilities when her mother told her that she had tried to have an abortion and claimed it went wrong.
Japan executes prisoner who killed 7 in Tokyo street rampage
TOKYO (AP) — Japan on Tuesday executed a man who killed seven people in a vehicle crash and stabbing rampage in a crowded Tokyo shopping district in 2008. Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa told reporters that Tomohiro Kato was hanged at the Tokyo detention center earlier Tuesday. Japan has maintained the death penalty despite growing international criticism. Furukawa said capital punishment was a justified response to continuing heinous and violent crime and scrapping it wasn’t appropriate at this point. Furukawa said Kato had thoroughly prepared to commit the mass killings — “an atrocious act that led to extremely serious consequences and had a major impact on society.”
China-Taiwan news – live: Top Taiwan official found dead as China accused of attack simulation
A top Taiwanese defence ministry official was found dead on Saturday as the self-governing territory accused China of carrying out a “simulated attack” with the country’s warships and planes conducting missions in the Taiwan Strait.Ou Yang Li-hsing, the deputy head of the Taiwan defence ministry’s research and development unit, died from a heart attack on Saturday in his hotel room, reported state media.The room had no signs of ‘intrusion’ and his family had a history of heart disease, said the official Central News Agency.Meanwhile, the defence ministry tweeted on Saturday that multiple Chinese craft conducted missions in the Taiwan...
Man Attending a Funeral of His Brother Who Died of Snake Bite, Also Gets Bitten by a Snake and Dies
(Photo : Photo credit should read SANJAY KANOJIA/AFP via Getty Images) A younger brother of a deceased 38-year-old man who died from snake bite experienced the same fate. The 22-year-old man, identified as Govind Mishra, was the younger brother of Arvind Mishra who had died of snake bite, senior police official Raman Singh told the Press Trust of India news agency. During his last funeral rites, Govind had come to Bhawanipur village in the state of Bihar in India from Ludhiana in Punjab, together with one of their relatives, Chandrashekar Pandey (22).
Ex-Husband Who Murdered Internet Star Lamu Executed in China
A man has been executed after murdering his vlogger ex via a live stream. Thousands of viewers watched Amuchu, a 30-year-old Tibetan vlogger known on social media as Lamu, being doused in gasoline and set ablaze by her former husband Tang Lu in Sept. 2020. They had an extensive history of domestic violence in their marriage. He divorced him just three months before the murder. The murder took place at her father's home, Daily Mail reports. Lamu sustained 90% of burns on her body from the burning and died from her injuries in hospital two weeks later. A court in Aba Prefecture said in a statement during his sentencing that the murder was "extremely cruel and the social impact was extremely bad," and called for him to have "severe punishment" as a result.
Dead Babies Married in a Wedding Ceremony Decades After Their Deaths
Chadappa and Shobha were married in a beautiful night time ceremony in India. Laughter and excitement rang through a brightly lit room as their families prepared for the Saptapadi – the seven-step Hindu marriage ritual that cements the union of husband and wife. But the couple wasn’t in the...
Philippine police launch manhunt for Bren Esports owner after busting major meth smuggling operation
Bernard Chong maintains his innocence, but authorities urge him to turn himself in. The owner of the Bren Esports team, Bernard Lu Chong, is being sought by authorities in the Philippines in connection with a $33 million drug bust, the Daily Tribune reports (opens in new tab). Chong is currently...
Car bombs, prison massacres and beheadings: Ecuador terrorized by rise in Mexican-led drug trafficking
Once a relatively peaceful neighbor of major cocaine producers Colombia and Peru, Ecuador has become a battleground for criminal gangs looking to control the drug trafficking trade, analysts and authorities say. The violence is grim and takes multiple forms: car bombs, prison massacres and bodies hanging from bridges have become...
Efforts to feed Beluga whale in France’s Seine fail so far
PARIS (AP) — Efforts to feed a dangerously thin Beluga whale that has strayed into the Seine River in France have failed so far and experts are now trying to get the whale out of the river lock where it is stuck, environmentalists said Monday. The marine conservation group...
‘Like a scene out of Jaws’: British boy attacked by sharks in Bahamas
An eight-year-old British boy has been attacked by sharks while on holiday in the Bahamas. Finley Downer was surrounded by three nurse sharks while swimming in a lagoon last week, his family said, before he was pulled to safety after suffering bites on both legs. Finley was then taken to...
75 years ago, Britain’s plan for Pakistani and Indian independence left unresolved conflicts on both sides – especially when it comes to Kashmir
In 1947, the United Kingdom was exhausted. World War II had ravaged its military and economy, and anti-colonial movements had begun to challenge empires. Within the Indian subcontinent, the U.K. faced two powerful, seemingly irreconcilable nationalist movements: one calling for the creation of Pakistan, a homeland for the Muslims of South Asia; the other for India, a pluralist democracy.
US official says Solomon Islands leader 'missed opportunity'
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The U.S. deputy secretary of state said Monday the prime minister of the Solomon Islands “missed an important opportunity” by failing to attend a memorial service to mark the anniversary of a key World War II battle, amid concerns the South Pacific island nation is building closer ties with China. Wendy Sherman and U.S. Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy were among dignitaries who attended a dawn service near the capital Honiara on Sunday to commemorate the Battle of Guadalcanal. Sherman’s father, Marine Mal Sherman, and Kennedy’s father, the late President John F. Kennedy, almost died in fighting on the Solomons. Kennedy had been the commander of a patrol torpedo boat that was rammed and sunk by a Japanese destroyer. Sherman was wounded during the Guadalcanal campaign, which was the Japanese army’s first defeat of WWII. Local media reported that Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, who signed a security pact with China this year, appeared to have snubbed the ceremony, a claim his office later denied.
"Game Of Thrones," "The Northman," And 24 Other Movies & TV Shows Filmed In Iceland
Need to shoot an alien planet or epic fantasy? Iceland's the place for you.
Exclusive: Drag Queen Cornered by Protesters After Story Hour Event
BRIGHTON, England – The drag queen behind a drag story time tour of UK children's libraries was ambushed by a group of radical COVID “truthers” on Thursday. Sab Samuel said he was unintimidated and determined to continue his performances of children's book reading sessions under his drag persona Aida H Dee, in a tour that has attracted controversy.
Inside the Fight To Preserve Heritage Architecture in Manila
Heritage buildings—structures that have historical, architectural, cultural, or aesthetic value—not only display the country’s culture and tell stories of its past, but can also be repurposed to serve present day needs. The Van Nelle Factory in Rotterdam, Netherlands, for example, is a concrete-and-glass icon of 20th century industrial architecture. It was originally a factory for goods like coffee and tea but is now an events location and office space.
There Were 112 Cocaine Deaths in England in 2011. Last Year There Were 840.
Rising cocaine deaths have helped fuel a record number of drug-related overdoses in England and Wales. The latest data from the Office of National Statistics shows there were 3,060 drug-related deaths registered in 2021, compared to 1,737 a decade ago. This is despite a series of COVID-19–related lockdowns that were...
