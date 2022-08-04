ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Red Bull Heir Shows How to Get Away With Killing a Cop in Thailand: Just Wait

 4 days ago
The Associated Press

Japan executes prisoner who killed 7 in Tokyo street rampage

TOKYO (AP) — Japan on Tuesday executed a man who killed seven people in a vehicle crash and stabbing rampage in a crowded Tokyo shopping district in 2008. Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa told reporters that Tomohiro Kato was hanged at the Tokyo detention center earlier Tuesday. Japan has maintained the death penalty despite growing international criticism. Furukawa said capital punishment was a justified response to continuing heinous and violent crime and scrapping it wasn’t appropriate at this point. Furukawa said Kato had thoroughly prepared to commit the mass killings — “an atrocious act that led to extremely serious consequences and had a major impact on society.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

China-Taiwan news – live: Top Taiwan official found dead as China accused of attack simulation

A top Taiwanese defence ministry official was found dead on Saturday as the self-governing territory accused China of carrying out a “simulated attack” with the country’s warships and planes conducting missions in the Taiwan Strait.Ou Yang Li-hsing, the deputy head of the Taiwan defence ministry’s research and development unit, died from a heart attack on Saturday in his hotel room, reported state media.The room had no signs of ‘intrusion’ and his family had a history of heart disease, said the official Central News Agency.Meanwhile, the defence ministry tweeted on Saturday that multiple Chinese craft conducted missions in the Taiwan...
CHINA
natureworldnews.com

Man Attending a Funeral of His Brother Who Died of Snake Bite, Also Gets Bitten by a Snake and Dies

(Photo : Photo credit should read SANJAY KANOJIA/AFP via Getty Images) A younger brother of a deceased 38-year-old man who died from snake bite experienced the same fate. The 22-year-old man, identified as Govind Mishra, was the younger brother of Arvind Mishra who had died of snake bite, senior police official Raman Singh told the Press Trust of India news agency. During his last funeral rites, Govind had come to Bhawanipur village in the state of Bihar in India from Ludhiana in Punjab, together with one of their relatives, Chandrashekar Pandey (22).
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Ex-Husband Who Murdered Internet Star Lamu Executed in China

A man has been executed after murdering his vlogger ex via a live stream. Thousands of viewers watched Amuchu, a 30-year-old Tibetan vlogger known on social media as Lamu, being doused in gasoline and set ablaze by her former husband Tang Lu in Sept. 2020. They had an extensive history of domestic violence in their marriage. He divorced him just three months before the murder. The murder took place at her father's home, Daily Mail reports. Lamu sustained 90% of burns on her body from the burning and died from her injuries in hospital two weeks later. A court in Aba Prefecture said in a statement during his sentencing that the murder was "extremely cruel and the social impact was extremely bad," and called for him to have "severe punishment" as a result.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Conversation U.S.

75 years ago, Britain’s plan for Pakistani and Indian independence left unresolved conflicts on both sides – especially when it comes to Kashmir

In 1947, the United Kingdom was exhausted. World War II had ravaged its military and economy, and anti-colonial movements had begun to challenge empires. Within the Indian subcontinent, the U.K. faced two powerful, seemingly irreconcilable nationalist movements: one calling for the creation of Pakistan, a homeland for the Muslims of South Asia; the other for India, a pluralist democracy.
INDIA
The Associated Press

US official says Solomon Islands leader 'missed opportunity'

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The U.S. deputy secretary of state said Monday the prime minister of the Solomon Islands “missed an important opportunity” by failing to attend a memorial service to mark the anniversary of a key World War II battle, amid concerns the South Pacific island nation is building closer ties with China. Wendy Sherman and U.S. Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy were among dignitaries who attended a dawn service near the capital Honiara on Sunday to commemorate the Battle of Guadalcanal. Sherman’s father, Marine Mal Sherman, and Kennedy’s father, the late President John F. Kennedy, almost died in fighting on the Solomons. Kennedy had been the commander of a patrol torpedo boat that was rammed and sunk by a Japanese destroyer. Sherman was wounded during the Guadalcanal campaign, which was the Japanese army’s first defeat of WWII. Local media reported that Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, who signed a security pact with China this year, appeared to have snubbed the ceremony, a claim his office later denied.
WORLD
Vice

Exclusive: Drag Queen Cornered by Protesters After Story Hour Event

BRIGHTON, England – The drag queen behind a drag story time tour of UK children's libraries was ambushed by a group of radical COVID “truthers” on Thursday. Sab Samuel said he was unintimidated and determined to continue his performances of children's book reading sessions under his drag persona Aida H Dee, in a tour that has attracted controversy.
PROTESTS
Vice

Inside the Fight To Preserve Heritage Architecture in Manila

Heritage buildings—structures that have historical, architectural, cultural, or aesthetic value—not only display the country’s culture and tell stories of its past, but can also be repurposed to serve present day needs. The Van Nelle Factory in Rotterdam, Netherlands, for example, is a concrete-and-glass icon of 20th century industrial architecture. It was originally a factory for goods like coffee and tea but is now an events location and office space.
VISUAL ART
