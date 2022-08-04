Read on www.qrockonline.com
Plainfield Man May have suffered Medical event prior to fatal crash
On Friday, August 5, 2022, at 8:16 PM, Joliet Police Officers responded to the area of Caton Farm Road and River Bend Lane for a report of a traffic crash with injuries. A preliminary investigation of the crash indicates that a Mitsubishi Outlander driven by a 55-year-old male Plainfield resident was westbound on Caton Farm Road at which time the vehicle left the roadway to the north and struck a tree near the entrance of the Lakewood on Caton Farm subdivision.
Sunday’s Heavy rain catches at least one car caught under a flooded via duct in Joliet
WJOL listener snapped this photo following Sunday morning’s heavy rains. This is the viaduct by the entrance of Highland Park on Cass Street Route 30. The was was about 2 feet deep looking at the center guard rail. This was Sunday around 11:45 a.m. The car at the end of the photo stalled out.
Lockport Gets New Automotive Business
Bettenhausen Automotive announced it is planning to break ground this fall at 16471 West 159th Street to build a brand new, state-of-the-art dealership in Lockport. The development will include a one-story, nearly 35,000 square-foot Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram automobile sales center and accompanying service facility on a 12-acre site within Lockport Square. A groundbreaking ceremony will take place on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at the new sitelocation. Mayor Steven Streit as well as other government officials and automotive affiliates will be in attendance.
Forest Preserve program lineup features Hummingbird Fest on Aug. 20
As hummingbirds prepare to migrate south for the winter, the Forest Preserve District of Will County celebrates these tiny creatures with a Hummingbird Fest and other viewing opportunities. Also on tap are caterpillar, food truck and volunteer programs. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org. Here is the lineup:
