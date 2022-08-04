Who has the best chocolate chip cookies in Charlotte? #WakeUpCLT To Go

Read on www.wcnc.com
Charlotte brow bar owner looks for renewed boost for Black-owned businesses during grand opening
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At Brows by Keke Brow Spa, beauty is boss. It's a one-stop shop to get all you may need to look and feel your best. "Basically all beauty enhancements for the face. brow lamination, brow tinting, micro shading. We also offer teeth whitening and facials as well,” Kejuana Ford, owner of Brows by Keke Brow Spa, said.
QC Happenings: 6 ways to have a great weekend in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With a near-perfect forecast, this weekend is your chance to explore what Charlotte has to offer. From an epic Charlotte FC to local vendor fairs, here's what's happening in the Queen City. Saturday, August 6. Charlotte FC vs. Chicago @ Bank of America Stadium. Charlotte FC...
Tax free weekend helps families save money on back to school essentials
SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — Sunday is the last day to take advantage of the tax-free weekend. Now, North Carolina does not participate in the annual sales tax holiday but border states like South Carolina do. Over in Tega Cay, families are rolling in and out of Walmart with shopping...
Tickets to the Carolina Renaissance Festival are now on sale
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Tickets are now available for the 29th annual Carolina Renaissance Festival. The festival is a seasonal arts and entertainment event featuring an artisan market with craft demonstrations, music, dance and comedy entertainments, equestrian and avian exhibitions, food and other activities in a theatrical setting of an early European marketplace fair.
Charlotte radio personality wins Announcer of the Year in inaugural Quartet Music Awards
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — James "G-man" Guy, nominated in two categories, won "Announcer of the Year" in the Quartet Music Awards, which recognizes those in gospel quartet music. Guy said, "Quartet music has been around for many, many years but they never had their own awards." The show was held...
Part 2: Essential Tools for Back-to-School and College
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The National Retail Federation predicts tech will be the most popular category during the Back-to-School and College shopping season. David Gregg, Consumer Product Newsgroup’s Executive Editor partnered with the world’s leading tech companies to bring us his final installment of budget friendly essential tools for this year’s shopping season.
'We sell out every single time we do it' | Union County restaurant sees pushback on social media after drag bingo events
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — There's controversy in Union County. Many people have called for the City of Monroe to shut down a local restaurant because of their drag bingo events. If you ask Cress Barnes or Carley Englander, owners of East Frank Superette and Kitchen in Monroe, they said Saturdays are full of energy. Drag queens take center stage.
Fire decimates Charlotte non-profit food pantry
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Camino Health Center, a well-known non-profit in the Charlotte area said its food pantry has been deemed unusable after being ravaged by a building fire on July 4. In a Facebook post, the non-profit said an unexpected fire at their facility caused serious damage and flooding...
Charlotte children's author brings diversity to new series of stories
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte author is working to add more diversity to children's books with a new series of stories this month. Dorothy Price was the winner of the "We Need Diverse Books" mentorship program. She grew up writing, having loved poetry and song since she was just 11 years old.
61 NC stores fined for overcharging customers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of North Carolina stores, including several in the Charlotte area, were fined by the state over price scanning errors found during inspections that were charging customers too much. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Standards Division levied fines to 61 stores from...
YouDay: Getting over 'in-your-way-itis'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Can I be transparent?. It seemed at a time in my life where every day I was beating myself up. I was self-sabotaging myself every opportunity that came. I pushed that opportunity away. I would say to myself, 'you're not good enough, you're not qualified, why would you even attempt to do that thing'.
'Spunky' Charlotte woman dies at 108. She lived off of Beatties Ford Road for over 70 years
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the oldest living members of Charlotte has just passed away at the age of 108. Ira Belle Ray died on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. She was born Oct. 4, 1913, in Matthews, North Carolina, to the late Martha Ann Robinson. According to her great-granddaughter, Belle Ray lived off of Beatties Ford Road on Irie Street since 1952.
Veterans are struggling to become homeowners. A Charlotte non-profit is offering a unique path for them
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte non-profit is helping veterans realize the dream of homeownership through a program that is turning renters into homeowners. Community Link’s rent-to-own model put Bonnie Tate and her husband Stephan, a veteran, on the right path to becoming property owners. “My home, I can...
'Brought a ton of business our way' | ESPN’s The Ocho brings big money to Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The American Cornhole League is hosting championships in Rock Hill this week, and the event is expected to bring more than $3 million to the city in direct economic impact. Passionate cornhole players from all over the country are at the Rock Hill Sports &...
Climate change may be increasing fecal bacteria at NC beaches
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina’s beaches could be brimming with bacteria due to aging infrastructure. Researchers at the Institute of Marine Sciences in Morehead City said they are seeing more fecal matter indicator bacteria in ocean water. In Beaufort, nearly every high tide sends saltwater into the area’s...
Person shot near busy Charlotte intersection, Medic reports
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person was taken to a Charlotte hospital after an apparent shooting Saturday evening. Medic said it happened along Freedom Drive near Tuckaseegee Road. They said the patient was wounded around 6 p.m. and faced life-threatening injuries. As of writing, what may have led up to the shooting is not known.
Behind the making of Sam Mills' Hall of Fame bust
CANTON, Ohio — Besides the speeches, the unveiling of the inductee busts has become an integral piece of Hall of Fame weekend. It marks an immortalizing of the game's greats right before our – and their – very eyes. “I have to push myself to make sure...
1,200 Fort Bragg soldiers to be relocated after barracks don't meet HVAC standards
FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Up to 1,200 Fort Bragg soldiers will be relocated after an inspection showed their barracks did not meet HVAC standards. In a statement, Fort Bragg Public Affairs Office said U.S. Army and installation leaders recently inspected living conditions in the VOLAR-style barracks in the Smoke Bomb Hill area at Fort Bragg.
Duke Energy's new solar power facility finished in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Duke Energy opened its solar power facility in Cabarrus County, and WCNC Charlotte is giving you a peek at the new facility. The Speedway Solar Facility is the closest major solar power plant to Charlotte and one of 45 Duke Energy solar power plants in North Carolina.
Officials investigating fire that destroyed Concord house
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A fire that destroyed a home in Cabarrus County Thursday night was caused by a lightning strike, officials said. Firefighters responded to a fire off Fairmead Drive, near Fieldstone Drive Thursday. Paul Loffire, a firefighter from Cabarrus County, shared videos and photos of the scene with WCNC Charlotte. Video from the scene showed flames and heavy smoke pouring from the home's roof while crews worked to put out the fire.
