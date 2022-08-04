5 things to know this Thursday, August 4
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Capital Region is going to feel like the actual face of the sun today. That’s the message from Meteorologists Matt Mackie and Jill Szwed, who said it is probably better to say “stay inside” than just “stay cool” today .Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!
Today’s five things to know include a homicide on Pleasant Street in Bennington, charges after a multi-car crash in Troy, and the identity of the victim from Tuesday’s deadly Central Avenue shooting.
1. Bennington police investigating Pleasant Street homicide
Police tell us the call for shots fired came in at about 9:15 Wednesday morning at 324 Pleasant Street. That is where they say they found the 38-year-old victim dead from multiple gunshot wounds.Bennington police investigating Pleasant Street homicide
2. Man charged after crashing into parked cars in Troy
A Troy man has been charged after crashing into several parked cars while fleeing police on Tuesday night. The Troy Police Department has identified the driver as Rasheed Canada, 41.Man charged after crashing into parked cars in Troy
3. Victim identified after Central Avenue homicide
Steve Smith, a spokesman for the Albany Police Department, said Wednesday that the homicide victim was Kareem Collier, 36, of Albany.Victim identified after Central Avenue homicide
4. 1 injured in Saratoga Springs apartment fire
An apartment fire is under investigation in Saratoga Springs. One person was injured, officials confirmed.1 injured in Saratoga Springs apartment fire
5. Bomb threats called in to colleges across Vermont
The Vermont State Police are investigating several bomb threats made across the state on Wednesday. Police said they received more than seven reports of explosive devices and suspicious items at several colleges.Bomb threats called in to colleges across Vermont Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 0