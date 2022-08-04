RV park flooded, water rescue in Jefferson County Thursday morning

Read on www.ksdk.com
RV Park floods, elderly couple rescued during heavy rainfall in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Our 5 On Your Side crew documented flash flooding in Jefferson County Thursday morning as storms rolled through the bi-state. Emergency response crews were called for multiple water rescues in areas near Highway 141. Our reporter spoke with Philip Tracy, the owner of Covered Bridge...
Motorcyclist killed in collision along Hwy 94 in St. Charles County
A Troy, Missouri man died Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle crash along Highway 94 in rural St. Charles County.
St. Louis Sewer District set to fix collapsed wall in Rock Hill
Flooded neighborhoods are now getting hit over and over again every time it rains.
News 4 Investigates: 23 Jefferson County families forced to leave homes with no warning
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Nearly two dozen families living in a Jefferson County mobile home park say they were told to leave their homes Friday afternoon with no warning. News 4 Investigates learned this comes amid a long running dispute over a sewer line between the property owner and the city of Arnold, leaving families stuck in the middle.
St. Louis man killed in ATV accident in Washington County, Mo.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A 56-year-old man from St. Louis was killed in an ATV accident in Washington County, Mo. Saturday morning. Police tell News 4 the accident happened on Crump Road south of Pigeon Roost Road just before noon. Michael Tune was driving a 2019 Polaris Ranger southbound when it went off the right side of the road, hit an embankment, went back onto the road and overturned.
Route 47 bridge will close this weekend due to demolition
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – MoDot is closing the Route 47 bridge over Interstate 44 on Friday, August 5 at 8 p.m. due to the demolition of the eastern half of the bridge. The destruction is expected to be completed on Monday, August 8 at 5 a.m. I-44 will have one lane open in both directions during the demolition. Eastbound I-44 on-ramp will be open to reroute traffic.
RV park residents rescued during flash flooding in Fenton
FENTON, Mo. (KMOV) - Rescue crews helped several Jefferson County residents to safety overnight as another round of storms prompted flash flooding. Before 2 a.m. Thursday, flood waters crept up on an RV park near Old Highway 141 near Fiedler Lane in Fenton. Local fire and police departments headed out with boats and flashlights to check on residents.
'It was heartbreaking': Rock Hill restaurant back open after closing down twice due to flooding
ROCK HILL, Mo. — A Rock Hill restaurant is back open this weekend after it had to close down twice due to flooding. The basement of Trainwreck Saloon flooded completely from the historic rainfall that hit the St. Louis metro area on Tuesday, July 26. It left six inches...
Watch Drone Video of Massive Flooding in a St. Louis Suburb
St. Louis, Missouri can't seem to catch a break from the weather. Another round of thunderstorms going through the metro area has caused yet another scene of flash flooding showing a suburb underwater - again. KSDK out of St. Louis captured drone video of Rock Hill, Missouri which is a...
Rain pounds St. Louis metro causing flooding, crashes
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The morning commute has been hampered by weather-related issues as another round of rain dumps into the St. Louis region. Around 7:30 a.m., a crash halted all lanes of eastbound Interstate 44 just west of Highway 50, causing congestion in the area. As of 8 a.m., over 10,000 customers in Missouri and 780 customers in Illinois are without power.
Flood victims' frustrations continue to rise inside St. Louis resource center
ST. LOUIS — A Hazelwood mom trekked to the flood recovery assistance center at Friendly Temple Church in north St. Louis with her two little girls in tow. "Right now, I'm gong house-to-house, place-to-place. Tonight we're spending the night in a shelter," said the mom. She said flash floods...
Carjacking in north St. Louis
A man had his car stolen while fixing one Saturday morning.
Dozens rescued from flash flooding in Fenton, Mo.
FENTON, Mo. – The Saline Valley Fire Protection District just off of 141 in Fenton was the command center Wednesday night into Thursday morning for flash flood responses and crews have been busy. Flood waters swamped the Covered Bridge RV Park near Highway 141 by Saline Creek. Rescuers went door to door through the campsite making […]
Semi-trailer catches fire in deadly crash
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police responded to a deadly crash on Interstate 70 involving tractor trailers around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday. The crash involved two semi-trucks at milepost 152. State Troopers said both trucks were traveling in the same direction when one of the trucks, driven by 60-year-old Claude Watson of […]
2 wounded in North City shooting Sunday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two victims were wounded in a shooting that happened in North City Sunday afternoon. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened in the 4100 block of Clara, near the intersection of Kingshighway and Lee just after 12:30 p.m. A man was shot and was barely conscious or breathing when police arrived. Another victim shows up a local hospital.
Woman’s car stolen while pumping gas
St. Louis police are investigating a carjacking that happened overnight in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood.
Fredericktown flash flooding forces families out of homes
A man from Tennessee is trying to become the oldest person to paddle the Mississippi River. The Paducah Police Department arrested four people in a large fentanyl seizure. The Cairo School District hosted students and parents to get them ready for the upcoming school year. Cape Girardeau woman celebrates 107th...
St. Louis forecast: Isolated showers, storms possible into the weekend
With a stalled-out frontal boundary south of the St. Louis metro area, thunderstorms could fire up with the heating of the day this weekend. Heavy rain possible.
Road Closures on Westbound I-270
GLEN CARBON - Beginning at 9 a.m. today, all lanes of westbound I-270 were closed from I/55/70 to Illinois 157. IDOT explained the closure will include the exit ramp from westbound Interstate 70 to northbound Interstate 55. “This closure is required to allow replacement of a damaged beam on the...
Police searching for missing man last seen in Wood River, Illinois
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen at a boat store in Wood River on July 21. The search is on for Vernon Law, of Chester, Illinois. Police tell News 4 he works as a deckhand on the riverboat “Kevin Michael” He left the Economy Boat Store, which is on the Mississippi River’s shores, around 2:40 p.m. on July 21. Law left the store on the “Kevin Michael.”
