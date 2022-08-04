ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, MO

RV park flooded, water rescue in Jefferson County Thursday morning

KSDK
 4 days ago
KMOV

St. Louis man killed in ATV accident in Washington County, Mo.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A 56-year-old man from St. Louis was killed in an ATV accident in Washington County, Mo. Saturday morning. Police tell News 4 the accident happened on Crump Road south of Pigeon Roost Road just before noon. Michael Tune was driving a 2019 Polaris Ranger southbound when it went off the right side of the road, hit an embankment, went back onto the road and overturned.
FOX2Now

Route 47 bridge will close this weekend due to demolition

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – MoDot is closing the Route 47 bridge over Interstate 44 on Friday, August 5 at 8 p.m. due to the demolition of the eastern half of the bridge. The destruction is expected to be completed on Monday, August 8 at 5 a.m. I-44 will have one lane open in both directions during the demolition. Eastbound I-44 on-ramp will be open to reroute traffic.
KMOV

RV park residents rescued during flash flooding in Fenton

FENTON, Mo. (KMOV) - Rescue crews helped several Jefferson County residents to safety overnight as another round of storms prompted flash flooding. Before 2 a.m. Thursday, flood waters crept up on an RV park near Old Highway 141 near Fiedler Lane in Fenton. Local fire and police departments headed out with boats and flashlights to check on residents.
KMOV

Rain pounds St. Louis metro causing flooding, crashes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The morning commute has been hampered by weather-related issues as another round of rain dumps into the St. Louis region. Around 7:30 a.m., a crash halted all lanes of eastbound Interstate 44 just west of Highway 50, causing congestion in the area. As of 8 a.m., over 10,000 customers in Missouri and 780 customers in Illinois are without power.
FOX 2

Dozens rescued from flash flooding in Fenton, Mo.

FENTON, Mo. – The Saline Valley Fire Protection District just off of 141 in Fenton was the command center Wednesday night into Thursday morning for flash flood responses and crews have been busy. Flood waters swamped the Covered Bridge RV Park near Highway 141 by Saline Creek. Rescuers went door to door through the campsite making […]
WCIA

Semi-trailer catches fire in deadly crash

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police responded to a deadly crash on Interstate 70 involving tractor trailers around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday. The crash involved two semi-trucks at milepost 152. State Troopers said both trucks were traveling in the same direction when one of the trucks, driven by 60-year-old Claude Watson of […]
KMOV

2 wounded in North City shooting Sunday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two victims were wounded in a shooting that happened in North City Sunday afternoon. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened in the 4100 block of Clara, near the intersection of Kingshighway and Lee just after 12:30 p.m. A man was shot and was barely conscious or breathing when police arrived. Another victim shows up a local hospital.
KFVS12

Fredericktown flash flooding forces families out of homes

A man from Tennessee is trying to become the oldest person to paddle the Mississippi River. The Paducah Police Department arrested four people in a large fentanyl seizure. The Cairo School District hosted students and parents to get them ready for the upcoming school year. Cape Girardeau woman celebrates 107th...
collinsvilledailynews.com

Road Closures on Westbound I-270

GLEN CARBON - Beginning at 9 a.m. today, all lanes of westbound I-270 were closed from I/55/70 to Illinois 157. IDOT explained the closure will include the exit ramp from westbound Interstate 70 to northbound Interstate 55. “This closure is required to allow replacement of a damaged beam on the...
KMOV

Police searching for missing man last seen in Wood River, Illinois

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen at a boat store in Wood River on July 21. The search is on for Vernon Law, of Chester, Illinois. Police tell News 4 he works as a deckhand on the riverboat “Kevin Michael” He left the Economy Boat Store, which is on the Mississippi River’s shores, around 2:40 p.m. on July 21. Law left the store on the “Kevin Michael.”
WOOD RIVER, IL

