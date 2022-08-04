SK police give public first-hand look as part of National Night Out

Read on www.independentri.com
fallriverreporter.com
Seven transported to the hospital due to fireworks display at Rhode Island festival
Cumberland, Rhode Island- According to the Cumberland Fire Department, on Saturday, public safety crews mitigated an incident involving a firework detonation which injured members of the public. Just after 10:00 p.m. during the fireworks display at Cumberlandfest, held at Diamond Hill Park an incident involving pyrotechnic material discharged by a...
ABC6.com
Large police presence in North Providence neighborhood
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — There’s a large police presence on Wentworth Street in North Providence Saturday evening. Officers are seen canvassing the neighborhood just before 8 p.m. We’ll have more information as this news develops.
ABC6.com
Woman accused of striking man with screwdriver in East Providence
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — East Providence police said a woman was arrested after striking a man with a screwdriver. Police responded to Whelden Avenue Saturday night for a report of a possible stabbing. Lt. Michael Rapoza said an argument began between a male and female who were both...
ABC6.com
Two people aboard disabled boat rescued at Worden’s Pond
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — The Union Fire District of South Kingstown rescued two people on a disabled boat Saturday morning. Chief Steven Pinch said the fire district received a call of a disabled boat with two people aboard just after 10:30 a.m. “Chief Pinch along with members from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
7 injured after firework incident in Cumberland
A misfired firework at a festival in Cumberland Saturday night injured several people.
Providence police, DCYF investigating death of 10-month-old
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police and the R.I. Department of Children, Youth and Families are investigating the death of a 10-month-old boy. According to Major David Lapatin, police were called to the 200 block of Chad Brown Street on Saturday morning for reports of an infant that possibly drowned in a bathtub. Lapatin later […]
Porch in Preston collapses, hospitalizing 4
PRESTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The back porch of a home in Preston collapsed on Saturday, sending three adults and one child to the hospital with minor injuries. The incident occurred just after 4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon on Lake of Isles Road. The deck of the raised ranch home was about 8 feet off the […]
Providence police seek to fire officer who slammed suspect’s head into ground
A spokesperson for the department said Captain Stephen Gencarella's actions were in violation of the department's rules and regulations.
iheart.com
10 Month Old Dies In Bathtub Incident
Providence Police and the Department of Children, Youth and Families is investigating the death of a ten month old child Saturday morning on Chad Brown Street. Police say that a ten month old child was playing in a bathtub when the accident happened. Officials aren’t saying anything else about the...
NBC Connecticut
3 Arrested in Connection to Threatening Incident in North Stonington, Police Pursuit in Preston: CSP
Connecticut State Police have arrested three people in connection to a threatening incident that happened in North Stonington and later led to a police pursuit in Preston early Saturday morning. Troopers were called to the Bellissimo Grande Hotel in North Stonington around 2:30 a.m. after getting a report of a...
Turnto10.com
Utility pole falls onto Richmond restaurant
RICHMOND, R.I. (WJAR) — A utility pole fell onto a restaurant in Richmond on Saturday evening. Rhode Island Energy was on scene at Dragon Palace on Main Street. The pole slammed onto a refrigerator cooler, causing serious damage. The owners told an NBC 10 News crew the pole randomly...
Police: Speech therapist passed cell phone to ACI inmate
The woman had been working at the prison as a contracted speech pathologist, according to police.
fallriverreporter.com
Police renew call for information on missing Massachusetts woman marking three years since her disappearance
Police have renewed the call for information concerning the disappearance of a Massachusetts woman, who had unconfirmed sightings in Fall River at one point. The Hanson Police Department has been investigating the disappearance of Sandra E. Crispo who would now be 57 years old. They say they have not stopped searching for her.
ABC6.com
Warwick police search for suspect accused of assaulting pharmacist
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police is asking the public for help finding a man accused of assaulting a pharmacist. On Friday, police said the incident happened in June when a man walked in to a pharmacy with a fraudulent prescription. When the pharmacist refused to give the man...
Family, friends mourn loss of drowning victim
Dozens of family and friends gathered Friday night to remember one of the two men who drowned in a West Greenwich pond last week.
Turnto10.com
Fall River suspect confesses to setting baby stroller on fire
(WJAR) — The man accused of causing a building fire in Fall River on Wednesday night went before a judge on Friday. Jeremy Perreira, 42, of Fall River, faces charges including arson after a building on Globe Street went up in flames on Wednesday. Officials said a woman and...
ABC6.com
All non-essential water use banned in Attleboro due to drought
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux announced Friday that all non-essential water use in the city is banned starting Saturday morning. This comes as a level 3 drought is expected by the state Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs. The restrictions include watering your lawn by any...
ABC6.com
Top candidate to become Block Island’s police chief withdraws name from consideration
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — The nominee to be the next chief of police for Block Island has withdrawn his candidacy. During a town council meeting Thursday, Town Manager Mary Anne Crawford said Christopher High has took his name out of consideration for the post “due to personal reasons.”
Turnto10.com
North Kingstown police search for suspected drug store robbers
(WJAR) — North Kingstown police are searching for three suspects accused of a robbery at a North Kingstown Walgreens on Wednesday morning. Police said the call for a robbery came in around 9:18 a.m. on Wednesday at a Walgreens at 7691 Post Road in North Kingstown. According to surveillance...
whdh.com
Leapfest, long-running parachuting event, returns to Rhode Island after 2-year hiatus
EXETER, R.I. (WHDH) - After a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the world’s longest running international static line parachute event returned to Rhode Island on Saturday. Paratroopers from the United Kingdom and New Zealand were among the countries represented at Leapfest in Exteter, Rhode Island. According to...
