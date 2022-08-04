Minor Damage From Storms but a 13 year old girl in critical condition following lightening strike in Chicago.

Read on www.qrockonline.com
qrockonline.com
Sunday’s Heavy rain catches at least one car caught under a flooded via duct in Joliet
WJOL listener snapped this photo following Sunday morning’s heavy rains. This is the viaduct by the entrance of Highland Park on Cass Street Route 30. The was was about 2 feet deep looking at the center guard rail. This was Sunday around 11:45 a.m. The car at the end of the photo stalled out.
fox32chicago.com
Woman laying in street hit, killed by sedan on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A woman was killed after being struck by a car Saturday night in Washington Heights. About 9 p.m., the woman, whose age has not been released, was walking in and out of the street in the 9700 block of South Halsted Street. She then lay in the street...
Chicago Weather Alert: Scattered downpours, possible flooding
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scattered downpours could trigger isolated flash flooding late Sunday evening and overnight in the Chicago area. A slow moving frontal boundary will be the focus for additional showers and storms Sunday night through much of Monday. Although widespread severe storms are not expected, storms producing gusty winds and torrential downpours will be possible. Some isolated flash flooding is the main concern for Sunday night. Lows will be holding steady in the mid to upper 70s.Shower and storm chances will be high Sunday night through Monday morning for Chicago and the northern and western suburbs. By the afternoon, the...
Party bus sideswipes 13 cars in Lakeview, CPD says; driver arrested
A party bus driver is in custody after Chicago police said he struck 13 cars in Lakeview Saturday afternoon.
Yes, some Chicago suburbs really have gotten a lot of rain this weekend
TINLEY PARK, Illinois - Chicago's suburbs got pounded with rain over the weekend, with rainfall totals topping three inches between Saturday night and Sunday afternoon in some spots. The National Weather Service said that Kirkland, in DeKalb County, got the most rain: 3.63 inches. Tinley Park and Mokena were close...
Why motorists keep crashing into Lockport couple’s home: ‘There were two already this week’
Cars or SUVs on several terrifying occasions have crashed into the home and garage, which sits near a state road about 30 miles south of Chicago.
qrockonline.com
Plainfield Man May have suffered Medical event prior to fatal crash
On Friday, August 5, 2022, at 8:16 PM, Joliet Police Officers responded to the area of Caton Farm Road and River Bend Lane for a report of a traffic crash with injuries. A preliminary investigation of the crash indicates that a Mitsubishi Outlander driven by a 55-year-old male Plainfield resident was westbound on Caton Farm Road at which time the vehicle left the roadway to the north and struck a tree near the entrance of the Lakewood on Caton Farm subdivision.
nypressnews.com
Plainfield man killed after vehicle strikes tree in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) — A man is dead after crashing into a tree in Joliet Friday evening. Joliet Police said around 8:16 p.m., officers responded to the area of Caton Farm Road and River Bend Lane for a report of A traffic crash with injuries. Preliminary reports say a...
fox32chicago.com
Plane smashes wing into pole at O'Hare Airport
CHICAGO - An airplane smashed into a pole at O'Hare Airport in Chicago, the Chicago Department of Aviation confirmed on Sunday. A photo shared on Twitter shows the pole cut into the wing of the plane. The Chicago Department of Aviation said that "shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday, August...
Plane makes emergency landing on road in Vernon Hills; prelim investigation cites engine failure
A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing on north suburban road.
Crystal Lake crash: Driver who plowed into home unable to communicate due to injuries, police say
Police have identified the driver as a 27-year-old man from Crystal Lake, but said he has been unable to communicate with anyone as a result of injuries from the crash.
Man in custody after woman shot, killed at south suburban apartment complex, officials say
A man is now in custody after police asked nearby residents to stay inside following a shooting at a south suburban apartment complex.
Family Seeks Answers After ‘The Funnel Cake Man' Shot and Killed
The family of a popular small business owner in the south suburbs is pushing for answers after their loved one was fatally shot earlier this week. Tavares Davis was shot and killed Tuesday in Dolton, according to officials. A well-know local entrepreneur, Davis, along with his wife, founded "The Funnel Cake Man," a funnel cake business with stores inside Orland Square Mall in Orland Park and Southlake Mall in Merrillville.
WLFI.com
Wrong way driver dies from crash
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A wrong-way driver is dead after a crash on Indiana Toll Road, Indiana State Police said in a news release. Just after 9:30 p.m. Friday, state troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred at the 4.1 mile-marker on I-80/90, also known as the Indiana Toll Road.
CBS News
Metra train hits, kills pedestrian in Downers Grove
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- The BNSF Metra line was shut down in the middle of the Thursday evening rush after a person was hit and killed by a train in Downers Grove. Downers Grove police said at 5:50 p.m., they were called to the BNSF Line tracks at Main Street for a that someone had been hit by a train.
Woman, 25, killed in Morris, IL shooting ID'd; 16-year-old charged
A 25-year-old woman from Shorewood has been identified as the woman killed in Morris, Illinois Thursday, and a teenager has been charged with murder.
Large dogs seek forever homes in Chicago area as shelters fill up
Calling all dog lovers! Your help is needed to save lives in our area!
WSPY NEWS
Mendota woman charged with DUI after crash south of Troy Grove
A Mendota woman is facing charges after a crash south of Troy Grove last week. The LaSalle County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Mariah Sanchez was heading north on Route 251 just south of N. 36th Road when she crossed the southbound lane, entered the west ditch and then drove through a bean field and a corn field before crashing back into the west ditch. The vehicle had front end damage and caught on fire. Sanchez was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. She was also cited driving an uninsured motor vehicle. Sanchez was released with her notice to be in court.
wjol.com
Teen in Custody Following Shooting Death Of Woman In Morris Apartment Building
A woman was shot and later died following a shooting at an apartment complex in Morris on Thursday afternoon. The offender stole the victim’s vehicle and was later arrested in Joliet at around 7:30 p.m. on John Street near the Walgreens off of U.S. 52. The Grundy County Coroner’s Office is identifying the victim as 25-year-old Beverly Lambert of Shorewood.
fox32chicago.com
Rolling Meadows father dies at hospital after I-90 crash killed his family over the weekend
MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. - A Rolling Meadows father who was critically injured in a two-vehicle wrong-way crash that killed his wife and four children, and another child who was a family friend, has died. Around 2 a.m. on Sunday, the family's minivan collided with a car on I-90 in McHenry...
