Chicago, IL

Minor Damage From Storms but a 13 year old girl in critical condition following lightening strike in Chicago.

qrockonline.com
 4 days ago
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Scattered downpours, possible flooding

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scattered downpours could trigger isolated flash flooding late Sunday evening and overnight in the Chicago area. A slow moving frontal boundary will be the focus for additional showers and storms Sunday night through much of Monday. Although widespread severe storms are not expected, storms producing gusty winds and torrential downpours will be possible. Some isolated flash flooding is the main concern for Sunday night. Lows will be holding steady in the mid to upper 70s.Shower and storm chances will be high Sunday night through Monday morning for Chicago and the northern and western suburbs. By the afternoon, the...
CHICAGO, IL
New Lenox, IL
Chicago, IL
qrockonline.com

Plainfield Man May have suffered Medical event prior to fatal crash

On Friday, August 5, 2022, at 8:16 PM, Joliet Police Officers responded to the area of Caton Farm Road and River Bend Lane for a report of a traffic crash with injuries. A preliminary investigation of the crash indicates that a Mitsubishi Outlander driven by a 55-year-old male Plainfield resident was westbound on Caton Farm Road at which time the vehicle left the roadway to the north and struck a tree near the entrance of the Lakewood on Caton Farm subdivision.
PLAINFIELD, IL
nypressnews.com

Plainfield man killed after vehicle strikes tree in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) — A man is dead after crashing into a tree in Joliet Friday evening. Joliet Police said around 8:16 p.m., officers responded to the area of Caton Farm Road and River Bend Lane for a report of A traffic crash with injuries. Preliminary reports say a...
JOLIET, IL
#Stroger Hospital
fox32chicago.com

Plane smashes wing into pole at O'Hare Airport

CHICAGO - An airplane smashed into a pole at O'Hare Airport in Chicago, the Chicago Department of Aviation confirmed on Sunday. A photo shared on Twitter shows the pole cut into the wing of the plane. The Chicago Department of Aviation said that "shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday, August...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Family Seeks Answers After ‘The Funnel Cake Man' Shot and Killed

The family of a popular small business owner in the south suburbs is pushing for answers after their loved one was fatally shot earlier this week. Tavares Davis was shot and killed Tuesday in Dolton, according to officials. A well-know local entrepreneur, Davis, along with his wife, founded "The Funnel Cake Man," a funnel cake business with stores inside Orland Square Mall in Orland Park and Southlake Mall in Merrillville.
DOLTON, IL
WLFI.com

Wrong way driver dies from crash

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A wrong-way driver is dead after a crash on Indiana Toll Road, Indiana State Police said in a news release. Just after 9:30 p.m. Friday, state troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred at the 4.1 mile-marker on I-80/90, also known as the Indiana Toll Road.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
CBS News

Metra train hits, kills pedestrian in Downers Grove

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- The BNSF Metra line was shut down in the middle of the Thursday evening rush after a person was hit and killed by a train in Downers Grove. Downers Grove police said at 5:50 p.m., they were called to the BNSF Line tracks at Main Street for a that someone had been hit by a train.
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Mendota woman charged with DUI after crash south of Troy Grove

A Mendota woman is facing charges after a crash south of Troy Grove last week. The LaSalle County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Mariah Sanchez was heading north on Route 251 just south of N. 36th Road when she crossed the southbound lane, entered the west ditch and then drove through a bean field and a corn field before crashing back into the west ditch. The vehicle had front end damage and caught on fire. Sanchez was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. She was also cited driving an uninsured motor vehicle. Sanchez was released with her notice to be in court.
TROY GROVE, IL
wjol.com

Teen in Custody Following Shooting Death Of Woman In Morris Apartment Building

A woman was shot and later died following a shooting at an apartment complex in Morris on Thursday afternoon. The offender stole the victim’s vehicle and was later arrested in Joliet at around 7:30 p.m. on John Street near the Walgreens off of U.S. 52. The Grundy County Coroner’s Office is identifying the victim as 25-year-old Beverly Lambert of Shorewood.
MORRIS, IL

