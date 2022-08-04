Southern Tier Swelters Under Triple-Digit Heat Indexes

Read on wnbf.com
Heat advisory issued for Upstate New York, could feel as hot as 100 degrees
Syracuse, N.Y. — It could feel up to 100 degrees in parts of Upstate New York Sunday as rising heat and humidity continues in the region. The National Weather Service sent out a heat advisory for counties in Central New York and the Southern Tier, including Onondaga, southern Cayuga, Broome and Chemung counties. The alert is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Another Heat Advisory for Parts of Twin Tiers
The oppressive humidity will continue another day in the Twin Tiers. Broome, Tioga, Tompkins and Bradford counties are under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. August 8. Susquehanna, Chenango, Cortland and Delaware Counties are not included in the advisory area. Overnight temperatures in the Greater Binghamton area failed to drop...
Nine Impaired Drivers Removed From Ithaca-Area Roads By NYSP in July
In the month of July, members from New York State Police Troop "C" removed 36 impaired drivers off the roadways. Troop "C" encompasses seven counties: Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Tioga and Tompkins counties. Nine of the 36 incidents occurred in the Ithaca-area. On July 1, 2022, at approximately 9:27...
If You’re Hunting For The First Time In New York State You’ll Need This
New York State hunting and trapping licenses and Deer Management Permits are on sale now, but before you can buy one for the first time, you'll need to do this one thing. Hunting Licenses Are On Sale Now In New York State. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation...
NYSEG working to restore power after storm
NYSEG is currently working to restore power in parts of the Southern Tier after severe thunderstorms brought down trees and limbs, disrupting service to thousands of customers.
Worst Place To Live List Includes This Western New York Town
It looks like not everyone is a fan of living in Western New York. A study came out ranking the worst places to live in New York State and one Western New York town made the top 10. The website roadsnacks.net posted on their website the worst places to live...
New York State Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
New York state has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however boast their paranormal history with road markings and signs.
Are These the 21 Most Mangled Town Names in Upstate New York?
New York State's history goes back so far that we are left, today, dealing with the tongue-twisting town names that were created by the early Native American and Dutch settlers in our region. And boy they can be doozies!. This is a list of 21 of the most commonly mangled...
What is New York State’s Most Rural County?
You probably have seen the memes of what people outside of the state think when you say you're from New York. Certainly, not all of the state is the skyline of Manhattan. But there are some who still have gotten the memo, apparently. But have you thought about really getting away from it all?
Could Binghamton Roundabouts Cause Tornadoes?
Could all these new roundabouts in Binghamton be setting the city up as a tornado hub? According to a caller on WNEP in Scranton it's an absolute. Just in case you didn't listen to that video from a 2018 broadcast on WNEP, here's the quote from this caller in White Haven:
Ground Breaks on Ithaca Construction Project
A 75-million dollar public housing rehabilitation and construction project in Ithaca has begun. Governor Hochul announced the project will update two outdated Housing Authority properties to restore 36 apartments and replace another property with a 118 unit building. “My administration is steadfast in our commitment to preserving and creating affordable...
Farmers Almanac predicts snowy winter in Upstate NY, with ‘significant shivers’
Summer’s not over yet, but winter’s never too far away in Upstate New York. The Farmers’ Almanac released its winter 2022-2023 forecast on Wednesday, predicting a slushy, icy and snowy season throughout most of the Northeastern U.S., including annual Golden Snowball Award favorites like Syracuse and Buffalo. “Significant shivers” are also ahead, suggesting winter could be colder than last year.
Butter Prices Skyrocket in New York and This Is Why
Until recently, shopping for butter has always been an afterthought. We’d go to the grocery store and pop a package into our cart and not give it a second thought. But today, with the price of butter over $4.00 for a box of four quarters, many of us are rethinking our butter usage.
Don’t Get Caught In This Potentially Hazardous Path In A Towanda, Pennsylvania River
I live in Chenango Bridge and I travel I-88 all the time. When I go between Exit 2 (Chenango Bridge) and Exit 3 (Port Crane), I'm amazed at how many boats I see in the Susquehanna River. It's a calm and open stretch of water with very few accidents over...
Heat Advisories Issued for Southern Tier Counties
As the National Weather Service in Binghamton hinted on Tuesday, August 2, a Heat Advisory has, indeed, been issued for the region. Early August 3, the local NOAA office issued the advisory from 11 a.m. August 4 to 8 p.m. August 4 with possible heat index values reaching 98 degrees to as high as 102 in lower elevations and urban areas where the humidity combined with hot temperatures are felt the most.
Three Broome County residents sentenced to NYS Prison this week
Three men were sentenced to New York State Prison in Broome County Court this past week.
85 Million Dollar Aquarium To Be Built Just Over An Hour’s Drive From Binghamton
I'm always on the lookout for a new place to visit, no matter if it's while I'm on vacation, maybe a day trip, or just something local that's fun to visit. We have lots of options of great places to visit from museums to carousels and beyond. One thing I...
Car accident on I-86 West in Chemung
CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WENY) -- A car accident took place heading westbound on Interstate 86 on Saturday afternoon. The accident occurred around 2 p.m. when traffic in a construction zone got backed up. The traffic back up led to one car getting rear-ended. Following the accident, traffic was backed up along...
Severe storms cause damage in Capital Region
Severe storms hit parts of the Capital Region on Thursday, causing damage and power outages. One hard hit area was Saratoga County, where NewsChannel 13 spotted at least three trees that fell onto homes. NewsChannel 13 viewers also sent in a bunch of photos. Take a look at some of...
