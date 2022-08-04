Our kids are no longer 'free range'

Read on phys.org
Related
Woman born with one arm and very short legs after mum's failed abortion wants to live life to the fullest
A 25-year-old woman with severe disabilities has revealed how she refuses to be held back and wants to 'live life to the fullest'. Charlie Rousseau, from Quebec in Canada, revealed how she learnt the reason for her disabilities when her mother told her that she had tried to have an abortion and claimed it went wrong.
We've been living in a tent for 5 months because we couldn't afford our $1,200 rent. Now we're preparing for winter in Maine.
Lauren Bahre and her husband left their home under threat of eviction as they couldn't make rent. They now live in a tent moored in a national park.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Mum Disgusted After Finding 'Black Sludge' Inside Son's Supermarket Ice Lollies
A British mum has shared her horror after discovering 'black sludge' inside ice lollies that she bought from a Wilko store. Watch below:. Stephenie, 32, from Kent, revealed that she bought the Fruit Shoot Squeezee Pops from a branch in Westwood Cross Shopping Centre, Thanet, Kent on the afternoon of 26 July.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailyphew.com
Puppy Who Lost All 4 Paws In Korean Meat Market Finally Gets Adopted
Hung upside down in a dark room, the 2-year-old dog was constantly beaten to make her meat more tender. Her legs were bound so tightly that her flesh got infected and started rotting. Being no use as meat, the pooch was left to die in a garbage bag in a dog meat slaughter region of South Korea. Luckily, she was found in time.
Phys.org
Beating the heat becoming more difficult, science says
An intense heatwave swept across Europe in July. The scorching heat fuelled fires in Spain, France and Portugal. With the thermometer topping 40 °C, the United Kingdom (UK) was the center of attention after breaking temperature records. The murderous heat nearly paralyzed the country. Since 1880, the average global...
lovemeow.com
Kitten Comes to Family as a Timid Stray but Starts to Learn to Be Brave with Help of Their Cat
A kitten came to a family as a timid stray and started to learn to be brave with the help of their cat. Two kittens arrived at Salty Animal Rescue in Ontario, Canada in need of a lot of TLC. Salt (cream) and Pepper (tabby) were paired up at the Hamilton Animal Services as both of them were deemed under-socialized.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Treacherous monk and a pregnant nun are among August's ghosts
Ghosts don't appear to take summer holidays as many are said to appear all over the country every August. According to the Paranormal Database, we can expect to see a wronged nun, a shady smuggler and a large dog-like creature wandering about this month. The database is an ongoing project...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North American Automakers Cut Production of 100K Cars This Week Over Chip Shortage
Associated PressThis impacted production means North America surpasses Europe as the most affected region worldwide.
Efforts to feed Beluga whale in France’s Seine fail so far
PARIS (AP) — Efforts to feed a dangerously thin Beluga whale that has strayed into the Seine River in France have failed so far and experts are now trying to get the whale out of the river lock where it is stuck, environmentalists said Monday. The marine conservation group...
Phys.org
Drought forces water use rethink in Spain
Faced with a historic drought and threatened by desertification, Spain is rethinking how it spends its water resources, which are used mainly to irrigate crops. "We must be extremely careful and responsible instead of looking the other way," Spain's Minister for the Ecological Transition Teresa Ribera said recently, about the impact of the lack of rain.
dailyphew.com
Kind Woman Saves a Husky She Was Forced to Raise for Profit in a Kennel and Gets a Second Chance at Life
A Husky dog named Maya spent many years only knowing horror and anxiety; she experienced the worst aspects of humans up to the time she was coerced into reproducing on a pet farm in Goiânia, Brazil, five years ago. Maya was already paralyzed as a result of the appalling treatment and circumstances under which she was discovered.
Phys.org
Stranded Beluga whale is now stationary in Seine: NGO
A malnourished beluga whale that has swum up France's River Seine is no longer progressing but is still alive, environmental group Sea Shepherd said Monday. Hopes are fading to save the animal, which was first spotted on Tuesday in the river that runs through Paris to the English Channel. "It...
US official says Solomon Islands leader 'missed opportunity'
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The U.S. deputy secretary of state said Monday the prime minister of the Solomon Islands “missed an important opportunity” by failing to attend a memorial service to mark the anniversary of a key World War II battle, amid concerns the South Pacific island nation is building closer ties with China. Wendy Sherman and U.S. Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy were among dignitaries who attended a dawn service near the capital Honiara on Sunday to commemorate the Battle of Guadalcanal. Sherman’s father, Marine Mal Sherman, and Kennedy’s father, the late President John F. Kennedy, almost died in fighting on the Solomons. Kennedy had been the commander of a patrol torpedo boat that was rammed and sunk by a Japanese destroyer. Sherman was wounded during the Guadalcanal campaign, which was the Japanese army’s first defeat of WWII. Local media reported that Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, who signed a security pact with China this year, appeared to have snubbed the ceremony, a claim his office later denied.
"Game Of Thrones," "The Northman," And 24 Other Movies & TV Shows Filmed In Iceland
Need to shoot an alien planet or epic fantasy? Iceland's the place for you.
I helped milk 70 goats twice a day in exchange for food and a place to stay — and it was one of the best experiences of my life
I was a freshman at Brandeis University in Boston volunteered at Left Foot Farm, 55 miles south of Seattle, caring for goats during the Covid pandemic.
Phys.org
New, enhanced AdObservatory.org provides transparency and insights on digital political spending
Ahead of the U.S. midterm elections, projected to draw some $1.2 billion in digital political spending, NYU Cybersecurity for Democracy (C4D) at the NYU Tandon School of Engineering today launched a new, enhanced version of Ad Observatory—AdObservatory.org—available in both English and Spanish, with increased search functionality. This public,...
dailyphew.com
Alan Is A Dog With A Crooked Face Who Has Become Very Popular On The Internet Thanks To His Funny And Curious Videos
A puppy acquired from an animal shelter has gained popularity on TiK Tok after his dad began posting amusing footage of the adorable, crooked-faced dog to silence his critics. A Saluki and a Boxer cross-breed puppy named Alan is one year old and has a unique appearance due to a severe facial deformity. His lower teeth are permanently visible due to the abnormality that causes his nose to twist and tilt to the right.
PETS・
'We Live in A Tiny House Van, But There's a Dark Side'
On social media you see these amazing vans with attractive people living in them—but it's not like that all the time.
psychologytoday.com
The Super Senses of Dogs
Dogs' original role in hunter-gatherer societies was as a sensory aid in finding prey animals. Some dogs have been trained to alert if they detect cancer based on volatile organic compounds emitted by cancerous tissues. Dogs' thermal sense may explain why dogs that are blind and hearing-impaired may continue to...
Comments / 0