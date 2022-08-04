Sam Pittman has plan for Malik Hornsby in Arkansas fall camp

Read on 247sports.com
Sam Pittman brings special approach to coaching fundamentals
It hasn’t taken long for Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman to completely change the culture in Fayetteville. Of course, it takes more than just one man to take a team from the bottom of the SEC West into a program on the rise, but Pittman sets the tone for the Razorbacks and keeps his fingerprints on every aspect of the team, down to the smallest details.
Arkansas set for success behind veteran offensive line
Expectations are high for Arkansas football as it hits fall camp in full stride in preparation for the upcoming 2022 season, and an underrated reason for the optimism surrounding the Razorbacks is the return of the majority of a big, veteran offensive line to keep KJ Jefferson upright and pave the way for a potent rushing attack.
Razorbacks restoring quality depth at tight end
The Arkansas Razorbacks have a strong track record when it comes to producing high-quality tight ends, but recent history shows that an alarming lack of depth has been the most frequent talking point at the position. Fortunately, it appears those days are a quickly becoming a thing of the past.
Trey Knox looks the part at tight end for Arkansas
Typically at the top of the to-do list for the start of fall camp is observing which players made the most of the offseason strength and conditioning program, and there are very few Arkansas Razorbacks on the roster who have undergone as impressive of a body transformation as senior Trey Knox.
Arkansas Razorbacks Fall Camp Notebook: Day 3
Check out all the latest news and notes, order of appearance and more from Sunday's fall camp practice, the third one of the year...
KJ Jefferson brings unique stability to Arkansas offense
Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson could become the first Hog to start consecutive season openers at the position since Austin Allen did so in 2016 and 2017. Jefferson, who also served as a team captain in 2021, brings a comfort and continuity to the offense that has been missing for quite some time.
Freshman Tyrus Washington turning heads at fall camp with Razorbacks
The tight end position has been an interesting one for the Arkansas Razorbacks over the last few years, with walk-ons and converted players from other positions seeing action. After arriving on campus in January, freshman Tyrus Washington has been a nice addition to the group and is already earning the respect of his teammates and coaches.
Photos: Arkansas Fall Camp Day 2
Check out over 100 photos of Arkansas Razorbacks players and coaches from the second day of fall camp on Saturday.
Sam Pittman recaps Arkansas' first fall practice
The Arkansas Razorbacks opened up fall camp on a sweltering afternoon in Fayetteville (Ark.) on Friday to officially begin preparations for the highly-anticipated 2022 season. As far as first days are concerned, third-year head coach Sam Pittman came away pleased with what he saw. Aside from some expected cramping issues...
KJ Jefferson Expecting Hogs to Have Big Season
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt junior KJ Jefferson is back to help Arkansas try to build on a 9-4, third-place finish in the SEC West. Friday was the first practice for the Hogs and Jefferson obviously looked the part of an experienced quarterback who has had success in the SEC. Friday’s practice didn’t start until after 5 p.m., but was still very hot on the practice fields.
Residents concerned with 911 addresses in Newton County, Arkansas
JASPER, Ark. (KY3) - Residents in Newton County, Arkansas, voiced their concerns over 911 addresses through the office of emergency management. Residents fear their address provided for emergency responders may not take them to the correct location. Newton County is very rural, with a population of under 7,800. Nearly 95%...
8 Best Family Resorts in Arkansas — That All Ages Love!
From rustic cabins to upscale coves, Arkansas is home to a diverse lineup of fantastic family resorts. And, since planning a family trip can be time-consuming, we’re going to make things easy by highlighting the best family resorts in Arkansas. Whether you’re an outdoor adventurer or a luxurious traveler,...
Thousands expected to attend FORMAT Festival in Northwest Arkansas
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Thousands of people are expected to descend on the Ozarks for the Format music festival. The festival is scheduled to begin on Sept. 23, 2022, on nearly 300 acres of land at the Sugar Creek Airstrip in Benton County. FORMAT welcomes a diverse range of globally...
Arkansas State Police investigate officer involved shooting in Heber Springs
(Little Rock, KATV) — According to police, responded to 295 Wilburn Road regarding a trespasser around 8 o'clock Saturday morning. When law enforcement arrived they found Cody Weidemann, 31, of Bentonville at the address in question. Police say Cleburne County sheriff’s deputy and a Heber Springs police officer were...
Arkansas officer and deputy attacked during call for service, suspect shot
HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. — A Cleburne County Deputy and a Heber Springs Police Officer were attacked while they responded to a call about a trespasser on property along the eastern edge of Heber Springs on the morning of August 6, 2022. They arrived to find 31-year-old Cody Weidemann of...
Bentonville man cut Cleburne County sheriff’s deputy, Heber Springs police officer with razor
The Arkansas State Police says that a Bentonville man cut and injured a Cleburne County Sheriff’s Department deputy and a Heber Springs Police Department officer in a suspected trespassing incident. State Police say that 31-year-old Cody Weideman of Bentonville was observed along the eastern edge of a property at...
