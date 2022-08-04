Sam Pittman has plan for Malik Hornsby in Arkansas fall camp

It hasn’t taken long for Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman to completely change the culture in Fayetteville. Of course, it takes more than just one man to take a team from the bottom of the SEC West into a program on the rise, but Pittman sets the tone for the Razorbacks and keeps his fingerprints on every aspect of the team, down to the smallest details.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 HOUR AGO