wwnytv.com
Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair goes out with a bang!
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - It’s the Demolition Derby at the Gouverneur and St Lawrence County Fair, drivers and fans on the stands are ready for a show. Derby fanatic Jeff Trapp says he’s been part of the derby since he was 16 years old. He says once you start, it’s hard to stop.
wwnytv.com
Ralph Cunningham, 77, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Ralph Cunningham, 77, passed away on Saturday at Gouverneur Hospital. Calling hours are on Wednesday 2-4 pm at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
northcountrynow.com
Canton man swims for Hospice
Cory Williams, Canton, took to the water in the “Swim a Mile for Hospice” to benefit Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley. The event took place at Norwood Beach August 6. Photo submitted by Catherine Siematkowski.
wwnytv.com
Bonnie Ritchie, 81, of Heuvelton
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Visitation for Bonnie Ritchie, age 81, of Heuvelton, NY, will be held from 10:30AM to 12:30PM on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg, followed by a Funeral Mass on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 1:00PM at Notre Dame Church with Rev. F. James Shurtleff officiating. Mrs. Ritchie passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Home in Ogdensburg surrounded by her family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Homes.
wwnytv.com
Town of Waddington welcomes 4 new campsites
TOWN OF WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Thanks to a project in the works for more than a year, the town of Waddington is now home to new campsites. The four new sites at Leishman Point overlook the St. Lawrence River and are near outdoor trails. The Waddington Public Beach...
A Great Meal in an Unassuming Place in Lake Placid
After walking around for a few hours in Lake Placid, New York, we were hungry and tired. We got into the car to find somewhere to eat for dinner. We have people with different diet restrictions, as well as children with us, so it can be challenging at times to find a place everyone likes.
WCAX
Health officials warn New Yorkers about rabies
MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Franklin County Public Health is reporting its first case of rabies this season in a bat found in a Malone home. This, after two rabid gray foxes were encountered in nearby Essex County, in June and July. Health officials remind residents to make sure their pets...
wwnytv.com
Mohawks: Grasse River clean-up is “devastating failure”
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - A deal which saved Alcoa more than a billion dollars is a “devastating failure” when it comes to cleaning up the Grasse River. That’s according to the St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Council, in a letter to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). In 2013,...
Adirondacks Woman Stabbed to Death! Did Her Daughter Do It?
How well do we really know our neighbors? I say hello to anyone I see while I walk my dog in the morning and evenings but that's about all it is. "Good morning! What a beautiful day." Things like that are exchanged but I can't say I really know my neighbors after living in the same home for 2 years.
informnny.com
Ogdensburg man charged after vehicle stolen from Madrid home
MADRID, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man has been arrested following an investigation into a stolen vehicle in the Town of Madrid last month. The vehicle was stolen on July 3 at a residence on State Highway 310. According to a press release from New York State Police, their investigation determined that 36-year-old Matthew Mclean of Ogdensburg took the vehicle without the owner’s permission. The vehicle had no registration, license plates, active insurance or valid inspection.
wwnytv.com
Police find wanted Ogdensburg man hiding in closet
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Police say they found an Ogdensburg felon hiding in a closet when they went to arrest him. According to state police, 36-year-old Matthew McLean stole a vehicle on July 3 from a home in the town of Madrid. Nearly a month later, troopers and Ogdensburg...
Aldi grocery store in New York state may temporarily close due to worker shortage
A popular discount grocery store in New York state is in danger of closing temporarily because they can't find enough workers to keep the store open. According to recent reports, The Aldi grocery store at 587 Lake Flower Avenue in Saranac Lake may need to close temporarily if it can't hire more workers in the next few weeks.
Popular New York retail chain offering "total inventory blowout" as they prepare to close multiple stores
A popular retail store chain in New York state is closing multiple locations this month. Local shoppers lament that at least three Olympia Sports locations in Massena, Potsdam, and Ogdensburg will be closing their doors for good. This news comes as a blow to many community members who have come to rely on Olympia Sports for all their sports-related needs.
wwnytv.com
Sunday Sports: SLU Football getting ready for the season ahead
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The 2022 college football season is just around the corner, with camps getting set to open. In Canton, it looks like another solid season ahead for Coach Dan Puckhaber’s St. Lawrence Saints as the 2022 Saints report for camp Wednesday. The Saints come marching...
The Least Visited State Park in New York is also the most Peaceful
If you've never heard of Eel Weir State Park, you are not alone. Located in Ogdensburg, this park is so secluded it only receives about 4,000 visitors in an entire year. Compared to the popular Letchworth State Park, which receives about 1 million visitors per year, this park is highly underrated.
