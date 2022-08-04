Dangerous heat today in Houston

Read on cw39.com
Serial Road Rager terrorizes residents in the Heights neighborhood of Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Chase suspect from Galveston County shot after hitting a police officer with vehicle in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A man is dead after crashing into a concrete pillar under the Eastex Freeway in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
William Paul Thomas Pleads Guilty to Corruption Before Retiring as Mayor Turner's Righthand ManAubrey R Taylor Reports©Houston, TX
$5.2M historic Houston home is a monument to mid-century modern
Frank Lloyd Wright's protégé and friend, Karl Kamrath, built the house to be his personal residence.
Worsening Texas drought taking a toll on wineries
AUSTIN, Texas — The hot and dry days continue in Central Texas. Many industries have felt the impact. Central Texas wineries have lost crops, but some, like Solaro Estate Vineyard and Wineries, are finding ways to adapt to the hot and dry conditions. Viticulturist at Solaro, Erica Fritz, said...
Houston weather: 16 inches of rain in 1 month currently needed to end southeast Texas drought
Drought conditions are getting worse in southeast Texas, and it's likely going to take several months, if not years, to fully end it.
Houston Chronicle
Video shows calf riding shotgun down Texas highway
Texans are used to seeing some unusual things while driving on the highway: hairy tarantulas, sweet proposals and even dancing on top of cars. Now, people are going wild on TikTok after a pickup truck driver was seen cruising down the freeway with an unusual passenger next to him. TikTok...
Will Central Texas See a Repeat of the February 2021 Winter Storm?
I'm not sure what the Farmers Almanac had planned for Killeen or Temple, Texas for the summer of 2022, but I do hope they have it right for the winter months cause it's so hot outside, I saw a chicken lay a hard boiled egg. So what does the Farmers...
3 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you love to enjoy a good steak with your friends and family members and you happen to live in Texas, then this article is for your because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Texas that every steak lover should visit at least once. All of these restaurants are known for serving incredibly delicious food made with only high-quality ingredients, so you are definitely in for a treat. Also, all of these steakhouses are great options for when you are looking for a place to celebrate a special occasion but are also good options for simply enjoying a casual meal with some close friends or family members. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Continue to read to find out:
fox26houston.com
Drought situation in Texas becoming dire
HOUSTON - The drought situation across Texas has become even more dire. The new U.S. Drought Monitor maps released Thursday morning show a worsening situation for most of the state with 62% of Texas now classified as being in extreme or exceptional drought (the two highest levels). Exactly one year...
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in Texas
After COVID-19, you would think there wouldn’t be another infectious disease for years. Well, just as we even reached two years of managing COVID, now there is another infectious disease you need to pay attention to.
White Linen Night returns to the Heights after two-year hiatus
HOUSTON — Party people were out on the street in full force Saturday as a popular block party returned to the Heights after a two-year hiatus. White Linen Night, which started in New Orleans as a way for artists and patrons to celebrate the city's creativity, finally returned for 2022.
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple to Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
15 Texas Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
From 2010 to 2020, Texas' population grew by 4 million -- more than any other state, according to moveBuddha. As population booms, typically, so do home prices, and that's definitely been the case for...
Serial Road Rager terrorizes residents in the Heights neighborhood of Houston
A man that we caught on camera last week chasing a mini-cooper in the Heights area of Houston last Wednesday, has been connected to another road rage incident that also took place in the Heights at the end of June 2022.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 11 Things to Do for Kids in Houston This Week: Monday, August 8 to 14, 2022
Make the most of those summer days with our picks for kid-friendly things to do in and around Houston this week from Monday, August 8 to Sunday, August 14, 2022. This week, get the kids ready for their return to the hallways, watch a flick while you float, burn some energy at a kids’ duathlon, learn more about the world of squirrels, and more.
cw39.com
Houston weather: Rain, thunderstorms coming this weekend
HOUSTON (CW39) – Expect a small break from the dry heat on Friday and Saturday, as a couple inches of rain are expected for southeast Texas, including some thunderstorms. Friday will start out hot as usual in the morning, but the clouds and thunderstorms will come around the afternoon, pushing temperatures into the lower 90s.
KWTX
Haircut prices are going up in Central Texas
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - If you’re thinking of getting those back to school haircuts, like most things, get ready to pay up. KWTX News 10 called over 20 Central Texas salons and barber shops and more than 75% of them said they have raised prices over the last few weeks.
Galveston woman asking to choose home for former pet capuchin monkey that was not allowed on island
Lilly the monkey escaped from their home after a break-in back in 2020 and went missing. The woman located her and was notified that she isn't allowed to have the animal in her home.
Texas Monthly
Welcome, Critters: An Experts’ Guide to Wildscaping Your Texas Garden
There’s a reliable rhythm to growing things here in Texas: the wildflowers bloom before the tomatoes, the peppers before the figs. And just as predictable as a bluebonnet sighting in April or a completely crisp garden bed in July, something happens in between: perfect little fawns begin to find their footing in backyards across the state. It can be thrilling to behold, unless you’re a Texas gardener. This year, half a dozen deer took up residence at our backyard salad bar, the adults grazing on our sunflower and melon seedlings while their offspring snoozed and pranced nearby. Our vegetable plants were gone long before the heat had a chance to destroy them.
KSAT 12
Texas Eats Season 4 Episode 1: Beignets, Pizza & HUGE Sandwiches
San Antonio – You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to a traditional New York deli, a San Antonio favorite burger shop and other top-rated restaurants from across the state!
Hurricane Outbreak Possible For Texas In The Coming Weeks
Several factors are coming together to brew up a rapid increase in tropical activity.
UT models: 245K Texans could be hospitalized with BA.4/BA.5 before surge ends
New projections from the University of Texas COVID-19 Modeling Consortium show hundreds of thousands of Texans could end up in the hospital with BA.4 and BA.5 before the current surge ends, and thousands of those people could die.
