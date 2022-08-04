Tickets still available for Hall of Fame Game
CANTON , Ohio (WJW) -Football season is here and tickets are still available for the 2022 Hall of Fame Game.
The match-up kicks-off the National Football League’s 103rd season.
The Las Vegas Raiders will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. The remaining ticket prices range from $80-$95.
The Hall of Fame Game will be played at the Tom Benson Hall-of-Fame stadium, starting at 8 p.m.
Enshrinement Week will welcome eight new members into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Throughout the week, the Hall of Fame campus will host a fun fest, which is a free, family-friendly collection of games and activities. You can learn more about those events, here .
