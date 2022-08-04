Why Sonny Dykes says Anthony Jones is one of the nation’s best coaches

While he was at SMU, TCU head coach Sonny Dyke s always had a conundrum when he faced American Athletic Conference rival Memphis.

It didn’t matter what year it was, it always seemed like the Tigers had a new running back that was going to give SMU fits.

So when it was time for Dykes to fill out his staff at TCU he knew exactly who he wanted to call.

Anthony Jones.

“You identify people by the success that they’ve had. When you coached against Memphis every year they just had these stable of running backs and you would do your homework on these guys and you would be like how did they get these guys? He found them from everywhere,” Dykes said. “They came from different places, they had different ways of getting there. They had one thing in common and that was Anthony Jones.”

Count current Cowboy Tony Pollard among them.

Jones was the running backs coach and recruiting coordinator at Memphis from 2018-21.

During that time, he he had four of his running backs— including Kenneth Gainwell (Philadelphia Eagles), Darrell Henderson (Los Angeles Rams), Antonio Gibson (Washington Commanders) and Pollard — drafted into the NFL. Patrick Taylor signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent and saw game action at the end of last season.

That’s quite the collection. Thanks in part to Jones, Memphis had a claim to being RBU (Running Back University) along with powers like Alabama and Ohio State.

It was tough to leave the place he grew up and a program he had so much success, but Jones couldn’t turn down the opportunity presented to him by Dykes.

“Memphis is home, Memphis will always be my hometown. The great people in Memphis and on the staff are things I’ll always cherish. But when I came and visited TCU on an interview, I was blown away by everything,” Jones said. “No. 1 was the people, it starts with our leadership with Coach Dykes. When I got a chance to meet the players it was a no-brainer.”

It was the same way for Dykes who also wanted to step up the recruiting efforts of the Horned Frogs. With Jones being one of the ace recruiters Memphis put together two of its highest ranked recruiting classes in program history, including a national Top 50 class in 2021.

“You go okay, what type of recruiter is he? Then you find out he recruited a lot of those guys and that he’s a great relationship builder. Then you get around him as a person and hear his methodology for teaching and coaching and how he does it then all of sudden I realized we want this guy to be a part of our program,” Dykes said.

Talent is only a small part of what Jones wants from his running backs. There are many areas of a running back’s craft that Jones can teach, but one thing that can’t be is character. That’s the defining trait Jones has sought at Memphis and now at TCU.

He already sees similarities with his new group of running backs.

“They are pretty good, the (group) I had at Memphis was pretty good. Five of those guys are in the NFL so I don’t know if you compare those guys with them, but they are good. Most importantly they’re really good human beings and if they’re good people you have a chance,” Jones said. “I think being a good football player comes with being a good person. You can’t ask for a better group of guys.

“There are eight guys in that room and those guys have done a tremendous job since I’ve been here. Talent-wise they rank pretty high.”

One of the leaders in the running back room is Kendre Miller . Coming out of high school, Miller went under the radar a bit nationally. He has become one of the most productive backs in the Big 12.

He was second in team in rushing with 623 yards and led the team with seven rushing touchdowns. His 7.5 yards per-carry average was the fourth most in a season for a TCU running back. He’s already established a close relationship with Jones and has enjoyed building that bond.

“He’s been a great coach, he’s real close to my parents. He hasn’t been here long but he instantly wanted to get to know them. I feel like that’s a big part, if you’re a coach here, to have a good relationship with the parents,” Miller said. “He’s a cool, funny dude. He keeps us laughing all day.”

Building those relationships with his players on and off the field has also been a key part of his rise in the coaching ranks. Miller also offered insight into how Jones has already helped the running back group improve.

“From the spring to now we’ve grown up. Coach Jones is a good coach. From last year to this year, the transition to me is it feels like it’s more detailed. We wear that across our shirts, I feel like that will help us out in the long run,” Miller said.

Outside of Miller, Jones will have a lot to work with Emari Demercado, Emani Bailey, Trent Battle and Corey Wren.

“All of those guys have different running styles, different personalities, all those guys bring something different to the table which I think is a great compliment. It kind of reminds me of the crew I did coach at Memphis. All brought something to the table, but they’re all really good football players,” Jones said.

When it comes to maximizing that group’s potential, Dykes believes he has the right man for the job.

“I think we have one of the best running back coaches in college football, I think his track record is as good as anybody,” Dykes said.