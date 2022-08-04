ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Announcing retirement, director says he's 'leaving the OSBI in a better place'

By Nolan Clay, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The director of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is stepping down after more than 42 years of public service.

Ricky Adams, 62, took over the top position four years ago and made a series of changes to improve morale inside the bureau and its reputation with the public. He confirmed his retirement Wednesday to The Oklahoman.

His decision comes a little more than a month after the law enforcement agency wrapped up its high-profile investigation of the co-founders of Epic Charter Schools.

"I am enormously proud of the achievements made by our team the last four years," he told the commission in a letter. "The OSBI is in excellent condition with fine leaders who can continue our agency's important work. Without question, we are leaving the OSBI in a better place than at any time in our 98-year history."

Adams was at the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for 32 years before becoming a deputy director and then director at the OSBI. He spent more than four years at the Oklahoma Highway Patrol as its chief.

He worked for police departments in Elk City and Edmond before joining the patrol in 1986. He also is a combat veteran who spent 35 years in the Army National Guard. He is a retired U.S. Army major general. He now lives in Cashion.

He described his law enforcement and military careers as a calling. "I have seen humanity at its worst and been inspired by humanity at its absolute best," he wrote in his retirement letter.

One of his first major public steps after becoming OSBI director on July 1, 2018, was to establish a new cold case unit. That unit has solved a number of old homicides.

The latest success came in June when a mom was charged with first-degree murder after confessing to cutting her newborn's son throat almost 30 years ago in Choctaw County. "Baby Doe can now be properly laid to rest, and his killer will be held accountable," Adams said at the time.

OSBI agents arrested Epic co-founders Ben Harris and David Chaney on June 23. They are charged in Oklahoma County District Court with racketeering, embezzlement and other crimes.

They deny wrongdoing. The state's largest school system is now known simply as Epic Charter School.

The OSBI also took the lead in a number of high-profile investigations, including the review of sexual misconduct allegations made against a former president of the University of Oklahoma.

A special counsel overseeing the investigation announced in October 2020 that the retired president, David Boren, would not be indicted. "I want to personally thank the OSBI for their extraordinary efforts and for conducting a thorough investigation," the special counsel, Patrick M. Ryan, said.

