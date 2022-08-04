ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida won't pursue 4 proposed routes for possible northern turnpike extension

By Jim Ross and Austin L. Miller
Ocala Star Banner
Ocala Star Banner
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RtN5B_0h4UgoPf00

Editor's note: This story was revised at 3 p.m. Thursday to include details from the state Department of Transportation's press release.

The state Department of Transportation on Wednesday told elected officials in northern Central Florida that the agency is no longer pursuing the four proposed routes for a possible northern extension of Florida's Turnpike . Instead, the state will concentrate on improving Interstate 75.

DOT followed up its Wednesday messages to elected officials with a press release issued just after 1 p.m. Thursday.

In that release, DOT Secretary Jared W. Perdue is quoted as saying: “The goal of every project is to ensure all needs are met, environmental concerns are addressed, and community characteristics are protected. The region and local community should be assured that as we continue to refine and develop viable corridor concepts for this area, it will include extensive engagement with community leaders and the community as a whole.”

The DOT's decision, first reported Wednesday by Mike Wright's Just Wright Citrus blog in Citrus County, is a big win for environmentalists, who have tried to convince the state to abandon the idea of extending the turnpike from its northern terminus at I-75 in Wildwood all the way northwest to U.S. 19 in Levy County.

Dunnellon City Council: We don't want northern turnpike extension

Water management district to FDOT: We 'cannot support' proposed Florida Turnpike routes

Needing more time: State gently taps brakes on timeline for possible northern extension of Florida's Turnpike

Those same anti-extension forces also spent months applying pressure to local elected bodies, and with great success: Many, including the Dunnellon City Council, adopted a "no build" stance. The Marion County Commission, on a 3-2 vote, declined to go that far, instead asking to have a seat at the table as the state reviewed options.

It appears state officials have heeded the anti-extension message – for now. "Based on feedback received from across the four-county study area," the DOT says in its news release, "significant concerns were identified with portions of all four initially proposed corridors. The Department deeply values community input and is committed to thoroughly exploring all concerns received during this process."

However, the state characterized its move as a "pause," not an end.

"The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has completed the Alternative Corridor Evaluation (ACE) Study for the Northern Turnpike Extension without recommending a specific corridor," the press release says, "and will not pursue the project any further until options can be reassessed to address concerns of the Department and the community."

Turnpike extension news celebrated

Wednesday's news was met with excitement on Facebook, where anti-extension forces often trade information.

"It's a win for the people, farms and critters!" one woman wrote.

Her comment summarized some of the major complaints that people had about the four proposed routes, three of which passed through Marion County. People opposed to the possible extension said it would ruin rural areas in this part of Florida, would cause environmental problems, and would infringe on wildlife habitat.

"I was gratified," Inverness Mayor Bob Plaisted said Wednesday night. He received a text message from DOT on Wednesday announcing the news. Other elected officials in north central Florida received the news by telephone.

The last big development in this project came in late April, when the state announced it would extend the timeline to allow for more communication with residents and elected bodies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e59hW_0h4UgoPf00

Charles Lee, Audubon Florida's director of advocacy, said he had not heard Wednesday's news directly. However, he said the development did not surprise him.

For one thing, he said, the project website no longer references the four proposed routes. He also noted that some elected bodies in Marion, Citrus, Sumter and Levy counties – the four counties of the study area – had expressed opposition, as had the Southwest Florida Water Management District.

Kevin Sheilley, president and CEO of the Ocala Metro Chamber & Economic Partnership, said this development did not surprise him. The focus now, he said, must be improving I-75.

Jazmon Lovenguth, an anti-extension activist from Williston, said the news made her happy. She suggested that improving I-75 would solve the state's transportation concerns better than extending the turnpike would. She said the turnpike project was based on "greed, not need."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VoPtY_0h4UgoPf00

Dunnellon Mayor Bill White did not get a DOT phone call or text Wednesday. But his phone was blowing up Wednesday evening during a regularly scheduled Dunnellon City Council workshop, so he knew something big was happening.

After the workshop, he told the Star-Banner that the news cheered him and made sense. What the state needs is a better way to get people north, and the possible turnpike extension would be taking them too far west.

DOT officials said in the release that "in the near term, to help address regional and statewide transportation needs, the Department is dedicating resources to prioritize improvements on the Interstate 75 corridor. Much of the feedback received from local communities during the ACE study recommended reviewing and prioritizing solutions for the I-75 corridor as part of the overall process."

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Florida won't pursue 4 proposed routes for possible northern turnpike extension

Comments / 26

Debra Bock
3d ago

thank God. the environment, critters, ect will all be saved. now to slow down local development. paving parking lots and taking down trees!

Reply
14
Kaleidoscope Eyes
3d ago

Glad to see it not happening. Now they need to widen I 75 to 12 lanes. That means six going north, six going south for dummies. 😎

Reply(1)
13
Guest
3d ago

As it should've been all along. Improve the existing 75 corridor. While we're on it, the Suncoast should be considering completed as well.... we don't need the last 2 miles to connect to route 19. We've got enough road construction going on as it is.

Reply
4
Related
The Free Press - TFP

State Pumps Brakes On Florida Turnpike Extension

  The state Department of Transportation has paused plans to extend Florida’s Turnpike northwest from Wildwood after four potential routes drew local opposition, the agency said Thursday. The Department of Transportation said in a news release that feedback turned up concerns with “portions” of all
FLORIDA STATE
Ocala Gazette

FDOT pauses plans for turnpike extension

In an unexpected move, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has “paused” plans for its four proposed toll road routes for extending the Florida Turnpike north from Wildwood and ending at US 19 in Levy County. The state will, instead, focus on improvements to I-75. The proposed toll...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

0807 Chronicle week in review: Cockfighting ring busted, Rural King staying put, proposed turnpike corridors scrapped and Pudgee's says goodbye

Sheriff's office arrests seven in alleged cockfighting ring. Seven men were arrested Saturday, July 30, in connection to a Floral City cockfighting ring, a crime that’s illegal in all 50 states and a felony in Florida. What began as a noise complaint soon became apparent to arresting deputies as...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Levy County, FL
Government
County
Levy County, FL
City
Dunnellon, FL
Marion County, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Traffic
State
Florida State
County
Marion County, FL
City
Wildwood, FL
Marion County, FL
Government
City
Williston, FL
City
Ocala, FL
Dunnellon, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
The Planking Traveler

Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in Florida

On my recent trip to Florida, I was grateful to find this gem of a state park about an hour north of Orlando in Orange City. Thanks to my hotel points, I had booked a free hotel in Deland, Florida, which was only 15 minutes away from the park. I was hoping to find a spring that wouldn't be too crowded where I could just explore and relax for the morning. The park opened at 8:00 am, and I arrived shortly after, around 8:15. I was surprised to see a line of about 20 cars already at the entrance gate waiting to get in. Apparently, it didn't matter whether you visit during the week or the weekend, this park is popular!
ORANGE CITY, FL
villages-news.com

Florida Turnpike extension halted due to heavy community backlash

Bowing to community pressure, the Florida Department of Transportation announced Thursday it will halt the northern turnpike extension project at least temporarily. The department announced it has completed an alternative corridor evaluation study without a recommendation for a specific corridor and “will not pursue the project any further until options can be reassessed to address concerns of the department and the community.”
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Water#Northwest Florida#Central Florida#Dunnellon City Council#Fdot#Florida Turnpike
multihousingnews.com

Terwilliger Brothers Breaks Ground in Florida

Plans call for the project to be completed by April 2023. The Terwilliger Brothers Residential LLC (TBR) has broken ground on its multifamily development in Palmetto, Fla. Trevesta Place will consist of 256 units between six different buildings. According to Yardi Matrix data, a construction loan for $34 million was secured through Hancock Whitney Bank in late 2021.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

More Ocala residents discuss impact of property taxes on senior citizens

In response to a recent letter from an Ocala resident discussing the impact of property taxes on senior citizens, several residents across Ocala wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic. “There really should be something done for relief on property taxes for elderly citizens. Lots of elderly people...
OCALA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
gulfshorebusiness.com

Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties among ‘Places Where Social Security Goes the Furthest’

Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties were ranked among SmartAsset’s list of “Places Where Social Security Goes the Furthest” in Florida. Charlotte County came in at No. 6 in the financial technology company’s study, followed by Lee County at No. 8 and Collier County at No. 9. The study compares Social Security income in each county against the local cost of living to see where retirees can stretch their money furthest. The full methodology and study results are available online.
LEE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Villagers lose power after problem at SECO Energy’s Lake Ella station

Numerous Villagers were without power after a problem at SECO Energy’s Lake Ella station. The outage began at 3:27 p.m. and was affecting residents in the Villages of Ashland, Lynnhaven, Belvedere, Mallory Square and De La Vista. The traffic lights were reportedly not functioning at the busy intersection of...
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County residents weigh in on local grocery shopping options

More residents across Marion County recently wrote in to share their thoughts on the grocery shopping options in Ocala/Marion County. “Ever since they catered to On Top of the World and moved the V.A. to the rich side of the city, we (the lowly poor) have to go through the worst traffic in the city, a.k.a. Highway 200. It takes over 30 minutes to get there if you’re lucky and hit all green lights. We don’t have a decent box store on the northeast side of Ocala like Sam’s Club or Costco. I thought that declaring Silver Springs as a Community Redevelopment Area (CRA) meant redevelopment for that area. What happened to that?” says Ocala resident Ronald Guillory.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Ocala Star Banner

Ocala Star Banner

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
782K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ocala, FL from Ocala StarBanner.

 http://ocala.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy