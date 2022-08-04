'Stop spending money that we don't have:' Congressman Good on new inflation bill

Read on wset.com
Democrats passed a major climate, health and tax bill. Here's what's in it
Senate Democrats spent the weekend advancing what they call a historic piece of legislation, but it's still a much smaller version of what they — and President Biden — originally called for.
Senate Dems announce they have the votes to pass Inflation Reduction Act
Senate Democrats have reached an accord on changes to their marquee economic legislation, they announced late Thursday, clearing the major hurdle to pushing one of President Joe Biden's leading election-year priorities through the chamber in coming days. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., a centrist who was seen as the pivotal vote,...
POLITICO
Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.
Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
Republicans say Democrats will ‘pay the price’ in midterms for passing massive spending bill
Republicans on Sunday heaped scorn on Democrats for passing a multibillion-dollar economic package, warning that it would come back to haunt them in the November midterms. "Democrats will pay the price in November for raising taxes on families during a recession," Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement.
Meet the Senate adviser who can kill the Inflation Reduction Act
There is one obstacle looming over the Democrats' prospects of enacting their sought-after spending legislative breakthrough dubbed the Inflation Reduction: the enigmatic Senate parliamentarian.
New plans could come with payments of thousands of dollars for millions of Americans.
As we all know, residents from all around the country continue to suffer from the effects of high inflation. For example, gas and food prices are still rising compared to the previous year.
13 years after last minimum-wage hike, Democrats told $7.25 is "deplorable"
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Marking the 13-year anniversary of the last federal minimum wage increase in the U.S. — a boost from $5.15 to $7.25 in 2009 — progressive campaigners on Sunday urged congressional Democrats to make another push to raise the national pay floor as inflation continues to diminish workers' purchasing power.
CNBC
House Democrats push for Biden’s billionaire minimum income tax
Reps. Don Beyer, D-Va., and Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., have introduced the Billionaire Minimum Income Tax Act, calling for a 20% levy on households worth more than $100 million. The 20% tax applies to "total income," including earnings and so-called unrealized capital gains, or asset growth, according to the bill. However,...
Washington Examiner
Bernie Sanders rails against Senate Democrats' 'so-called' inflation bill
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) slammed Democrats' surprise energy, healthcare, and tax deal as the Senate debated the bill Saturday, warning the legislation would be ineffective at reducing inflation and medical costs. The Inflation Reduction Act is a scaled-back alternative to Build Back Better, a sweeping social spending and green energy...
What Will Happen if the MORE Act Is Passed the Senate
The Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act passed the U.S. House of Representatives on April 1, 2022. It was the second time in U.S. history when the House voted on whether the federal ban on cannabis should be ended, and it passed, with 220 votes in favor and 204 opposing. Next, it will make its way to the Senate. When does the Senate vote on the MORE Act?
Senate Democrats are confident as GOP tries to kill climate and inflation deal
Democrats in the US Senate were brimming with confidence on Saturday as a major part of Joe Biden’s legislative agenda looked finally poised to pass through the upper chamber.The caucus gathered for a marathon weekend session set to begin Saturday afternoon and last through as late as 9.00 in the morning on Sunday. Republicans readied a gauntlet of poison-pill amendments for the Inflation Reduction Act aimed at killing Democratic consensus on the legislation, which is billed as a second attempt at pushing through parts of Mr Biden’s signature Build Back Better Act.Even before the votes began, a handful of...
Virginia Residents to Get State Stimulus Checks
The cost of living is increasing in America. Many citizens are hoping to get help from their state representatives. And Virginia is one of the states where the budget includes a one-time payment.
Parliamentarian alters drug plan in Inflation Reduction Act before Senate vote
The Senate parliamentarian on Saturday dealt a blow to Democrats' plan for curbing drug prices but left the rest of their sprawling economic bill largely intact as party leaders prepared for the first votes on a package containing many of President Joe Biden's top domestic goals.Elizabeth MacDonough, the chamber's nonpartisan rules arbiter, said lawmakers must remove language imposing hefty penalties on drugmakers that boost their prices beyond inflation in the private insurance market. Those were the bill's chief pricing protections for the roughly 180 million people whose health coverage comes from private insurance, either through work or bought on their...
US News and World Report
U.S. Senate Approves Bill to Fight Climate Change, Cut Drug Costs in Win for Biden
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate on Sunday passed a sweeping $430 billion bill intended to fight climate change, lower drug prices and raise some corporate taxes, a major victory for President Joe Biden that Democrats hope will aid their chances of keeping control of Congress in this year's elections. After...
Senate expected to vote Saturday to advance Inflation Reduction Act
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate is expected to take a procedural vote Saturday to advance the Inflation Reduction Act, which aims to reduce the federal deficit and lower healthcare costs as well as measures to combat climate change. The bill has received backing from centrist Democratic Sens. Joe...
Senators from both sides discuss the Inflation Reduction Act
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) participate in a joint bipartisan interview with CNN’s Dana Bash and give their take on the massive health care and climate bill knows as the Inflation Reduction Act currently making its way through Congress.
freightwaves.com
Billions in port grants rolled into Democrats’ inflation bill
Billions of dollars in federal grants aimed at reducing air pollution at seaports are included in the Democrats’ inflation bill with the caveat that the money cannot be used to automate container terminals. The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, announced last week by Senators Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Majority...
Democrats quash Bernie Sanders effort to revive child tax credit
Democrats on Sunday morning overwhelmingly voted against Sen. Bernie Sanders' attempt to revive the child tax credit to the party's most promising iteration of the reconciliation package. Driving the news: The independent Vermont senator was the only one to vote in favor of an amendment to include the tax credit,...
morningbrew.com
Bleary-eyed Senate passes historic economic bill
You know that feeling when you finally cross off a big hairy task on your to-do list that’s been sitting there forever? Democrats are luxuriating in it this morning. After 18 months of fierce negotiations—and an all-nighter on Saturday night for good measure—the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), a milestone victory for President Biden’s economic agenda. The IRA brings major changes to taxes and healthcare, and ramps up the fight against climate change with the country’s largest ever federal investment in clean energy.
AOL Corp
Coons confident Dems' tax, health and climate bill will pass but admits delayed impact on inflation
Delaware Democratic Sen. Chris Coons, one of President Joe Biden's closest allies, said Sunday he was confident the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) would pass — but conceded that any impact the legislation has on inflation would not be immediate. "I have no doubts at all," Coons told ABC "This...
