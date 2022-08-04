ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

cbs17

Beat the heat: How to save money and stay cool

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke Energy says this is the most expensive time of the year for customers because we’re cranking the air conditioner more than ever, but there are ways to chip away at the costs. It all starts with making sure you have a clean air...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Beats n Bars festival moves to American Tobacco in Durham

Durham, N.C. — The Beats n Bars Festival is relocating to the American Tobacco Campus in September. The festival kicks off Friday, Sept. 16, with a free hip hop show at Bourica Soul. Free events continue at the ATC amphitheater Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 705 Williard St. with live music, yoga, trivia, food and cornhole and dodgeball contests.
DURHAM, NC
visitraleigh.com

30 Free Things to Do in Raleigh, N.C.

Explore what the Raleigh area has to offer without breaking the bank! Here are 30-plus free (or nearly free) experiences and attractions that can anchor any trip to the area. N.C.’s most visited state park maintains its status as a peaceful and affordable getaway thanks to its sheer size. With more than 5,000 acres of forest, trails and lakes, this natural oasis is a must-do destination for outdoor enthusiasts—hikers, cyclists, horseback riders and canoeists included!
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

1,100 show up as Raleigh holds affordable housing event

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh held an affordable housing event Saturday morning to provide information about housing programs and resources. The effort comes as the city works to meet their goal of creating 5,700 affordable housing units by 2026. The Affordable Housing Open House was held...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Shaw University plans for redevelopment in downtown Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — Shaw University is inviting the public to tour its campus Monday as it works on redevelopment plans that will impact historic downtown Raleigh. The university is in a high-traffic area and owns a lot of land in downtown Raleigh. University leaders on Monday will outline their...
RALEIGH, NC
WBTW News13

Live smoke grenade detected in bag at North Carolina airport

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A live smoke grenade was found in a checked bag Friday morning at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, TSA officials confirmed. TSA spokesperson Sari Koshetz said the live smoke grenade was intercepted from a military checked bag at about 7:15 a.m. The male passenger connected to the bag was located, questioned and was […]
RALEIGH, NC
Alina Andras

3 great pizza places in North Carolina

If you love going to North Carolina on holiday or, even better, if you are lucky to live in North Carolina, then you are in the right place because in this article we are going to talk about three amazing pizza spots in North Carolina that you should definitely visit next time you are craving some high-quality pizza. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come with good recommendations. And the best thing about it is that no matter how you prefer your pizza and what kind of toppings you usually go for, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. So if you haven't already, give these great pizza places in North Carolina a try!
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
WRAL News

Man shot in head in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — A man was shot in the head in Raleigh on Sunday morning. Raleigh police found a man had been shot in the head around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Boyer Street and St. Augustine Avenue, just south of St. Augustine's University. The man was taken...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

