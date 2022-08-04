ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Pueblo native Mike Massaro headlines 2022 CSU Pueblo Athletics Hall of Fame class

By Jeff Letofsky, The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LPozl_0h4UfDuh00

Mike Massaro was born and bred in Pueblo.

He was an outstanding two-sport high school athlete, went on to star at Colorado State University Pueblo and had a stint as a professional baseball player.

Now, as an educator and coach, Massaro is giving back to the community he loves. And he's receiving love as well, leading the 2022 CSU Pueblo Athletics Hall of Fame class.

Massaro, 40, is among a class of six individuals and two teams who will be enshrined into CSU Pueblo's hall of fame during homecoming weekend on Sept. 30 with a banquet followed by on-field introductions at the ThunderBowl on Oct. 1 when the football team takes on Fort Lewis College.

"Super cool," Massaro said of the recognition. "It was a nice surprise, very honored to get to join all the previous recipients, especially me being from Pueblo."

Besides Massaro, this year's inductees include football player Darius Allen, wrestler Jesse Hillhouse, gymnast Kelly Nogare, basketball and volleyball player Regina Pollard, basketball player Jim von Loh and the 1996 and 1997 women's volleyball teams.

The Sept. 30 banquet is set for 6 p.m. at the Occhiato Center Ballroom on the CSU Pueblo campus. The football game is at 2 p.m. Oct. 1 with the inductees introduced at halftime.

Massaro's athletics career rooted in Pueblo

Massaro's journey took him away from his hometown for a while but eventually led him back to Pueblo.

"Coming out of high school I had the offer to stay in Pueblo," Massaro said. "I grew up around (University of Southern Colorado) baseball and the summer camps, always had my eye on it. My dad was an assistant prior to that and we've always been linked to the baseball program.

"I had a pretty good college career and was lucky enough to get an opportunity (to play professionally). I got to see a lot of the country and made the most of my opportunity with the baseball stuff."

Massaro's coaching career began during the offseason from pro ball.

"In between seasons I would work out at the college with the guys," Massaro recalled. "One year coach (Stan Sanchez) asked me to stay around and help coach. From that point on I was a volunteer assistant. Once my baseball journey ended, the coaching one started.

"From there I was able to get the job at East as the head basketball coach and I continued to coach at the college. I've kind of come full circle. I don't think a lot of people have the opportunity I've had and I've been blessed."

After playing baseball and basketball at Pueblo East High School, Massaro went on to play baseball for the hometown college team at USC. He had a stellar career, was named an All-American and went on to be drafted by the Oakland Athletics in the 13th round (401st) of the Major League Amateur Draft.

In college, he was named to the all-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference regular-season and tournament teams in 2004 and 2005. He holds the school record in runs scored and fielding percentage for an outfielder and is ranked seventh in RMAC history and second in CSU Pueblo history with 265 career hits and is fifth with 195 runs.

In 2004, he led the Pack to a 44-10 record and both RMAC and tournament championships, hitting .465.

Professionally, he reached the Triple-A level with the Sacramento River Cats, playing in 812 games with a .304 batting average.

He is currently serving his second stint on the CSU Pueblo baseball coaching staff after being an assistant coach from 2008-2020.

Here are the other hall of fame inductees in the 2022 class:

Darius Allen, football

A two-time Upshaw Lineman of the Year recipient in Division II football, Allen played from 2011-2014. He was a two-time AFCA All-America selection and helped lead the ThunderWolves to the 2014 NCAA Division II title.

During his career, he compiled 173 tackles with 55 tackles for loss in 46 games, including 33 sacks. He was named the RMAC and Daktronics Super Region 4 Defensive Player of the Year his senior season.

Jesse Hillhouse, wrestling

In a career that spanned from 2011-2013, Hillhouse posted a 63-10 career record, including a 30-2 mark in duals and 15-0 in the RMAC. He is one of four CSU Pueblo wrestlers to win an NCAA Division II title, winning the 125-pound division in 2013.

Kelly Nogare, gymnastics

An All-American in 1984, Nogare helped her team to a seventh-place finish at the national championships. The squad won the RMAC championship in 1984 when she won four events: the all-around, vault, uneven bars and floor exercise.

Nogare recorded top 10 finishes at the 1985 NAIA Championships in the all-around (tied for 8th), vault (10th) and beam (tied for 7th).

Regina Pollard, basketball and volleyball

A first-team all-RMAC performer during the 1988-89 season, Pollard holds the 15th-highest scoring average in school history (11.5) in 86 career games. She averaged 15.4 points her junior year and as a senior averaged 16.4 points and 7.0 rebounds a game before suffering a season-ending injury.

On the volleyball court, Pollard led the Pack with 2.2 blocks per game as a senior in 1989 and collected 277 blocks in two seasons.

Jim von Loh, basketball

A men's basketball player from 1969-73, von Loh was the first CSU Pueblo student-athlete to be recognized as a first-team academic All-American in 1972. He played four seasons, the final three as a starter. A defensive specialist, he played in 86 career games and averaged 7.6 points and 3.8 points a game. He scored 18 points in the 1972 NCAA West Region championship and was named to the all-tournament team.

1996 and 1997 volleyball teams

The squads made back-to-back appearances at the NCAA Division II Championships.

The 1996 team set a school record with 27 wins in 32 matches and won both the RMAC West Division and postseason titles, advancing to the NCAA tournament for the first time in program history.

The 1997 club had the best statistical season in school history with 15.77 kills per set, 14.44 assists and 19.19 digs. CSU Pueblo finished the season with a 24-9 record, won the RMAC West Division, and finished second in the league tournament.

The CSU Pueblo Athletics Hall of Fame began in 2008 with Harry Simmons and Jessie Banks as charter members. Prior to this year's class, 64 student-athletes, 13 coaches, seven contributors and 12 teams have been inducted into the hall of fame.

Those interested in attending the hall of fame banquet should contact Amber Shipley at the CSU Pueblo Foundation (719-549-2380) or by email at amber.shipley@csupueblo.edu.

Chieftain senior sports reporter Jeff Letofsky can be reached by email at jletofsky@chieftain.com or on Twitter @jeffletofsky

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

It’s Race Day at the Honor Speedway in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Honor Speedway will be hosting the Pueblo Cup to give racers a chance to win and show off their cars. The event will feature a quarter-mile dirt track with the International Motor Contest Association’s (IMCA) stock cars, sport compacts, sport mods, Steel City Mini Mods and Colorado Dwarf Cars. The event will […]
PUEBLO, CO
The Denver Gazette

Prolific Colorado Springs runner notches record on state's highest peak

A Colorado Springs runner has claimed record speed up the state's highest mountain. The de facto gatekeeper of such outdoor records, fastestknowntime.com, has entered Joseph Gray's time of one hour, four minutes and 51 seconds as unmatched from the Halfmoon trailhead to the top of Mount Elbert above 14,400 feet. Gray logged the ascent covering 4.68 miles and 3,980 feet of elevation — a task that typically takes the average hiker a full morning.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Basketball
Pueblo, CO
Basketball
City
Pueblo, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
Pueblo, CO
Sports
KXRM

Colorado Springs Indigenous Community celebrates Tipi take-down

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — After a three-month battle, the Colorado Springs Indigenous Community got a local restaurant and bar to take down its Tipi, citing cultural appropriation. On Saturday, originally, a protest had been scheduled, but the community decided to meet anyway. “We will always take stances against appropriation and exploitation,” said Monycka Snowbird, Program […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Csu Pueblo#Colorado State University#Fort Lewis College
KJCT8

Colorado State Patrol prompted of hit and run Saturday night

GARDNER, Colo. (KJCT) - At approximately 10:28 p.m. on Saturday night, August 6, 2022, Colorado State Patrol was notified of a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian was identified as a 13-year-old boy from Gardner, Colorado. The boy was flown to a hospital in Colorado Springs for treatment of his serious injuries.
GARDNER, CO
KXRM

International Feast Day in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It was a clash of cultures at Feast Day hosted by St. Dominic’s Catholic Church, which was all about bringing people from different cultures and backgrounds together. “I’m happy when the community is happy,” said Fr. Ricardo Rosales, pastor of St. Dominic’s Catholic Church. That’s one of the main themes behind […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradosprings.com

Historic Antlers hotel headed toward a possible transformation in downtown Colorado Springs

The end of an era could be at hand for an iconic piece of Colorado Springs' history. The downtown Antlers hotel, built by city founder Gen. William Jackson Palmer nearly 140 years ago and which was destroyed by fire, rebuilt, and demolished and rebuilt again in the 1960s, would be converted into apartments, according to a proposal submitted to city government planners by a Denver-area investment and development group.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Colorado Jill

Stone Cold Humor in Colorado Springs

(Colorado Springs, CO) Someone in Colorado Springs has a sense of humor and is sharing the joy. On the southwest side of the city just off Highway 115, a long rock border separates a sidewalk from the busy street, and there are some lightly painted treasures mixed in with the multi-colored landscaping rocks.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KRDO News Channel 13

Sunday marks the end of ‘Dog Days of Summer’ event in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Sunday was the final day of the inaugural 'Dog Days of Summer' event this weekend at the Norris Penrose Event Center. Both dogs and their owners enjoyed a fun weekend full of education, training, exercise and nutrition. The active areas such as the flyball and agility course seemed to be The post Sunday marks the end of ‘Dog Days of Summer’ event in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
pagosadailypost.com

Tina Peters’ Election Challenge Nets Three Additional Votes

This story by Quentin Young appeared on Colorado Newsline on August 4, 2022. No change in El Paso County. No change in Denver County. No change in Arapahoe County. By evening on the last day before a Thursday deadline for election officials in Colorado’s 64 counties to complete a recount of Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters’ primary election loss in June, the Republican candidate for Colorado secretary of state did not appear to have gained any ground beyond single-digit votes, out of thousands.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

7 best pizza spots in Colorado Springs

From New York Style to Chicago deep dish to a happy middle, these local Colorado Springs pizza joints are sure to please the pizza enthusiast. According to votes by Gazette readers for the Best of the Springs magazine, these top 7 pizza restaurants are unrivaled in overall taste, service, and quality. Check out where your favorite place to enjoy a slice of heaven lands on the list:
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Farmers believe Pueblo chiles will be spicier this year

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- Pueblo chile season has finally arrived. August is the month when Pueblo farmers begin harvesting all their peppers. They start by picking them out in the field, then they begin roasting them in order to get the deep skin off, which also gives it a nice smokey flavor.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Construction of fiber optic network underway in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Metronet announced on Monday that construction of their new high speed fiber optic network has officially begun. Metronet’s fully funded $130 million investment in Colorado Springs will provide residents and businesses throughout the city with access to Metronet’s 100% fiber optic internet. Once the two-year construction process is complete, Colorado Springs will join […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Pueblo Chieftain

The Pueblo Chieftain

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
655K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pueblo, CO from Pueblo Chieftain.

 http://chieftain.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy