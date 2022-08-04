ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Valley City, UT

Teen injured in drive-by shooting in West Valley City

By JOSH ELLIS
KSLTV
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on ksltv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLTV

3-car collision in West Valley claims the life of one passenger

WEST VALLEY CITY — One person was killed Friday night in a three-car collision in West Valley City. The victim has not yet been identified. Lt. Jason Vincent with West Valley City Police Department said the collision happed at 7:18 p.m. when a black car was heading westbound on 4100 South when it veered into oncoming traffic, colliding with a red car heading eastbound, preparing to turn left at the intersection of 4000 West.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KSLTV

One arrested, one seriously injured in SLC shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — One man was arrested for shooting another man along North Temple Street early Friday morning. The suspect was identified as 42-year-old Anthony Griffin. Overnight, Salt Lake City police arrested a 42-year-old man after he allegedly shot another man, also 42 years old, along North Temple.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Hiker seriously injured by falling rock in Little Cottonwood Canyon

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A South Jordan family is hoping for a miracle after their daughter was injured while hiking. 25-year-old Jessie Liddiard was hit by a falling rock at Hellgate Cliffs Friday. Her mother, Tricia, said her adventurous daughter always took precautions and wore a helmet at the time of the incident.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Valley City, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
West Valley City, UT
Crime & Safety
KSLTV

USANA Amphitheatre briefly evacuated due to weather

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — USANA Amphitheatre in West Valley City was briefly evacuated Friday night due to severe weather. Event goers were told to exit the venue and seek shelter in their vehicles until further notice, according to a Facebook post from the outdoor location. “Safety is our...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KSLTV

Flash flood advisory for Salt Lake, Davis County

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for areas in Salt Lake and Davis Counties Saturday afternoon. The advisory is expected to last until 5:15 p.m. on Saturday. Areas like Bountiful are offering sandbags for residents that need them. UTA also reports that...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Drive By Shooting#Violent Crime#Honda
KSLTV

Utahn takes home 2022 National Guard Soldier of the Year

CAMP WILLIAMS, Utah — Hours of hard work and dedication paid off as the 2022 National Guard Soldier of the Year is homegrown in Utah. Fourteen of the nation’s best National Guard junior enlisted soldiers and noncommissioned officers took a trip to Tennessee to compete in an intense six-day competition called “The National Guard Best Warrior Competition.”
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Nonprofit SLC dance studio building dancers and character

SALT LAKE CITY — Every week, anywhere from 100 to 150 dancers make their way through the doors of Rise Up School of Dance — a nonprofit dance studio based on the west side of Salt Lake City that uses dance as a powerful key to unlocking their students’ best selves.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

REVIEW: ‘Thirteen Lives’ movie dramatically tells real rescue story of Thai soccer team from flooded cave

SALT LAKE CITY — Movies based on a true story have to walk a fine line between getting the facts of what happened as accurately as possible, but also not making the movie into a documentary. Thirteen Lives, directed by Ron Howard, manages to pull that feat off in his re-telling of the dramatic 2018 rescue of a soccer coach and his team of teenagers from a flooded cave in Thailand.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Three healthy back-to-school lunches using the same ingredients

SALT LAKE CITY — School is just around the corner, and if you’re looking for a quick, easy, and healthy back-to-school lunch for your kids, here’s three of them. Intermountain Chef Christopher Delissio uses a few staple ingredients to create a honey mustard chicken wrap, an apple bacon salad, and an apple bacon sandwich.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy