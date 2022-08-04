Teen injured in drive-by shooting in West Valley City

SALT LAKE CITY — Movies based on a true story have to walk a fine line between getting the facts of what happened as accurately as possible, but also not making the movie into a documentary. Thirteen Lives, directed by Ron Howard, manages to pull that feat off in his re-telling of the dramatic 2018 rescue of a soccer coach and his team of teenagers from a flooded cave in Thailand.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO