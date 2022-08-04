ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana becomes first state to approve new abortion ban post Roe

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana has become the first state in the nation to pass new legislation restricting access to abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in June that overturned Roe v. Wade. The Indiana Legislature on Friday approved the near-total abortion ban with some exceptions, including in cases...
Alex Jones ordered to pay $49.3M total over Sandy Hook lies

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas jury on Friday ordered Infowars’ Alex Jones to pay $49.3 million in total damages to the parents of a first-grader killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, which the conspiracy theorist falsely called a hoax orchestrated by the government in order to tighten U.S. gun laws.
