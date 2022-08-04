North Dakota Department of Transportation urges caution during Sturgis Rally

Read on www.wdayradionow.com
Related
Bikers head to Sturgis, South Dakota rally in blazing temperatures
It’s the time of year when motorcyclists are on their way to Sturgis, South Dakota for its 10-day motorcycle rally that brings thousands of travelers from all over the U.S.
kelo.com
Local S.D. counties tops in state wealth
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Some local south Dakota counties are among the wealthiest in South Dakota. That’s according to a new survey by Smart Assets. The study assessed wealth by comparing counties across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, total per capita income and the median home value.
hubcityradio.com
Daily figures for this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Compiled from 6 a.m. Saturday August 6, 2022, to 6 a.m. Sunday August 7, 2022. Item Sturgis Rapid City District District Total Last Year to Date. At 10:57 a.m., Saturday, South Dakota Highway 34, mile marker 157, 18 miles west of Hayes: A 2013 Harley-Davidson FLHX motorcycle was westbound on South Dakota Highway 34 when it rear-ended a second westbound 2013 Harley-Davidson FLHX motorcycle that had slowed down. The 58-year-old male driver of the first motorcycle died later at a Rapid City hospital. The 68-year-old male driver of the second motorcycle sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the Philip hospital. Neither driver was wearing a helmet.
KELOLAND TV
Sturgis Rally Tally 2022: 1 fatal, 4 injury crashes reported
STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Throughout the Sturgis Rally, law enforcement agencies are tracking crashes and crimes. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety releases a Sturgis Rally Tally – a 24-hour (6 a.m. to 6 a.m.) recap for crashes, DUI arrests, drug arrests, citations and warnings for both Sturgis and the Rapid City district.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kelo.com
South Dakota firefighters released from Nebraska fire; ordered to assist with fires in Texas
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Brookings Fire Department had a crew at the Carter Canyon fire this week in western Nebraska. Brush 2 and crew were released from the fire and immediately ordered by the Texas A&M Forest Service, along with a Ft. Pierre engine to assist fire departments there.
kbhbradio.com
One fatality reported in Highway Patrol’s first rally report
STURGIS, S.D. – The South Dakota Highway Patrol issued their first ‘rally tally’ of the 82nd Annual event, and one fatality has been reported. That fatal crash happened Saturday morning, on South Dakota Highway 34, mile marker 157, 18 miles west of Hayes. The patrol says a 2013 Harley-Davidson FLHX motorcycle was westbound on South Dakota Highway 34 when it rear-ended a second westbound 2013 Harley-Davidson FLHX motorcycle that had slowed down. The 58-year-old male driver of the first motorcycle died later at a Rapid City hospital. The 68-year-old male driver of the second motorcycle sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the Philip hospital. Neither driver was wearing a helmet.
wdayradionow.com
AAA: Average gas price in North Dakota just above $4.00
(Bismarck, ND) -- AAA is sharing what North Dakotan's can expect to pay at the average pump across the state for a gallon of gas. AAA says the average price of a gallon of regular in North Dakota is $4.001, which is 17 cents lower than a week ago, and 65 cents lower than a month ago. North Dakota's largest cities all have an average price below $4 per gallon. Grand Forks sees an average of $3.85 per gallon, Minot has an average of $3.95, and Bismarck and Fargo share the same price of $3.98 per gallon. The national average is $4.08 per gallon of regular gas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
voiceofalexandria.com
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in North Dakota
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in North Dakota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Heads Up, Minnesota Has Gold Mining Plans In The Dakotas
Minnesota must have enough of its own land to continue destroying in the Iron Range. North Dakota has the Badlands and South Dakota is home to the Black Hills. The rest of our states are a bit of a yawn in the eye candy department. Now it seems Minnesota-based F-3 Gold wants to start ripping up ground in The Mount Rushmore State.
AG Week
AgweekTV Full Show: Tharaldson Ethanol deals with big loss, Lida Farm, labor shortage hits South Dakota co-op
This week on AgweekTV, the Casselton ethanol plant suffered a big loss with the death of its COO. We talk with owner Gary Tharaldson. This is the best time of year for people who like their produce straight from the farm. And, a South Dakota elevator takes a drastic measure to fill a serious labor shortage.
KELOLAND TV
Cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $555,435 which is 91% higher than the state average of $291,501.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFYR-TV
Cara Mund petitioning to become North Dakota’s first woman in the U.S. House of Representatives
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Century graduate and former Miss America, Cara Mund is petitioning for nomination for Congress. Mund needs 1,000 signatures to be put on the ballot for November’s General Election. Mund plans to run as an Independent. If elected, she would become North Dakota’s first woman...
Women on wheels to Sturgis
Women make up nearly 20% of all bike riders -- that's twice as many as 10 years ago.
Life saving tool for overdose epidemic illegal in SD
Fentanyl testing strips can save lives and several states have legalized them in recent years. However, they are still illegal in South Dakota.
newscenter1.tv
Sturgis Mayor’s Ride brings scenic views, aid to first responders
STURGIS, S.D. — It wouldn’t be the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally without the annual Sturgis Mayor’s Ride. For two decades, the ride has brought about 200 riders to various locations around the Black Hills. The event started at the Sturgis Community Center and ended in Custer State Park where the riders had lunch.
If You See A Green Porchlight in North Dakota, This Is What It Means
It's actually really great. If you notice a green porchlight in the area, it's probably because of this.
KFYR-TV
One major North Dakota company is set to become two
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - MDU Resources Group, Inc. announced Thursday its board of directors has approved a plan to separate its construction materials business, Knife River Corporation, from the company. The separation is expected to be completed in 2023. “We are taking an important step to significantly enhance the value...
wdayradionow.com
Bureau of Labor Statistics: North Dakota ranks 26th in average wages
(WDAY Radio) -- North Dakota ranks 26th in the nation for average wages, according to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics. This is according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics' Employment Situation Summary for the month of July. The report, which charted an increase of one-half million jobs last month and a national unemployment rate of three point five percent, noted that North Dakota's average hourly wage of 26 dollars per hour is two dollars below the corresponding national average.
montanarightnow.com
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Montana
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Montana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Comments / 0