49ers Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver
The San Francisco 49ers cemented their receiving corps this week by signing all-world playmaker Deebo Samuel to a long-term deal. But they're apparently still looking to add more receivers to the room. According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the 49ers are signing veteran wide receiver Willie Snead to a deal....
Yardbarker
The Eagles have a cornerback problem as preseason approaches
The Hall of Fame game took place last night which means football season is finally upon us. The Philadelphia Eagles are about to embark on a three-game preseason with a pair of joint practices to spice things up and while there is plenty to keep an eye on, the pressure in the secondary is growing by the day.
Report: Bears Have Signed Veteran Cornerback
With the second week of training camp almost in the books, the Chicago Bears have decided to bolster their secondary. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Bears are signing veteran cornerback and special teamer Davontae Harris. Harris, a former fifth-round pick out of Illinois State, started his career with the...
Bears sign veterans Davonate Harris, Trevon Coley
The Chicago Bears are never done improving the roster. They proved that with the signings of Riley Reiff and Michael Schofield at the beginning of training camp. Again, they're proving their aggressiveness by signing veteran cornerback Davontae Harris and defensive tackle Trevon Coley to the roster. Harris, 27, played six...
Jets Reportedly Meeting With 5-Time Pro Bowl Offensive Lineman
The New York Jets could make a notable signing right before their first preseason game. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Jets are bringing in Pro Bowl offensive lineman Duane Brown for a visit. Brown, 36, started his career with the Houston Texans. He spent roughly a...
Pitt Football Adds Silent Commitment to 2023 Class
The Pitt Panthers added to their 2023 recruiting class on Sunday, but the commit's identity remains unknown.
Bears' Tajae Sharpe stepping up amid injuries at wide receiver
The Chicago Bears are dealing with a number of injuries to notable players through the first two weeks of training camp. The Bears are without four of their top six wide receivers — Byron Pringle (quad, no timetable for return), Velus Jones Jr. (undisclosed, day to day), N’Keal Harry (left ankle, unknown) and Dante Pettis (undisclosed, day to day).
Miami OL Commit Frankie Tinilau Talks Bond With Mario Cristobal, Alex Mirabal
Frankie Tinilau is comfortable with his commitment to Miami because of the coaching staff.
Saints Move S Smoke Monday to Injured Reserve, Officially Sign Kiko Alonso
New Orleans places a promising rookie on injured reserve, but officially adds a familiar face back to the defense.
Yardbarker
Eagles Place TE Jaeden Graham On Injured Reserve
Graham, 26, signed on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Yale back in 2018. He was eventually signed to a futures deal after his rookie year and returned as an exclusive rights free agent in March of 2021. Atlanta declined to tender him a qualifying offer...
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Mekhi Becton, Jets, Patriots, Tyquan Thornton
Jets OT Mekhi Becton has taken a beating in the media this offseason, as he stayed away from all voluntary activities with the Jets, appeared to report overweight at minicamp after missing the entire 2021 season with a knee injury, and lost the left tackle job to George Fant. But Becton reported to camp in relatively good shape and has impressed the coaching staff with his work so far.
NBC Sports
49ers sign Willie Snead, Jordan Mills
The 49ers announced they signed offensive lineman Jordan Mills and receiver Willie Snead IV to one-year deals Saturday. Snead had drawn interest and tryouts this week. The veteran receiver spent time with the Raiders and Panthers last season. He caught three passes for 32 yards in seven games with Las Vegas before the team released him in late October. He then signed with Carolina’s practice squad, appearing in a pair of games.
