Jack Stack taking heat for renting out event space to anti-abortion group

More evidence of bullying from the Left - if you don't agree with them, you have no right to hold/express your beliefs or opinions. . . what is wrong with people? I don't like what abortion advocates say/believe, but I would never condemn somewhere that they gathered to celebrate their cause! EVERYONE has a right to have their own beliefs, and to express them - stop trying to bully people out of being their own true, authentic selves!!!!
I'll eat there the food is really good. I should be able to rent it out to whoever. Politics should have nothing to do with good food .
People need to be open minded about things going on in Society today. There are two word that makes a difference for each of us. Agree or disagree. All of our views and opinions are different. Why judge others actions, when it is different from yours?
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount retail store chain opens new location in KansasKristen WaltersOverland Park, KS
Dick Vermeil a coach for CantonChiefs Focus News And More.Canton, OH
Where Does Andy Reid Rank All Time Among Coaches?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The founder of Howardville, Missouri also had a son who played for the New York Yankees and Kansas City MonarchsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Popular discount retail store chain set to open another location in Missouri on August 31stKristen WaltersKansas City, MO
Comments / 15