Jack Stack taking heat for renting out event space to anti-abortion group

By Shain Bergan
KCTV 5
 4 days ago
Magenta4life1
3d ago

More evidence of bullying from the Left - if you don't agree with them, you have no right to hold/express your beliefs or opinions. . . what is wrong with people? I don't like what abortion advocates say/believe, but I would never condemn somewhere that they gathered to celebrate their cause! EVERYONE has a right to have their own beliefs, and to express them - stop trying to bully people out of being their own true, authentic selves!!!!

Randy Reeves
3d ago

I'll eat there the food is really good. I should be able to rent it out to whoever. Politics should have nothing to do with good food .

Catherine Oxner
3d ago

People need to be open minded about things going on in Society today. There are two word that makes a difference for each of us. Agree or disagree. All of our views and opinions are different. Why judge others actions, when it is different from yours?

