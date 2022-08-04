Read on www.mysuncoast.com
Sarasota officers give out school supplies, haircuts at back-to-school event
The Sarasota Police Department's annual Barbers and Books back-to-school event was held on Saturday morning.
Sarasota County School update COVID policy
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Department of Health established its COVID-19 protocols for the 2022-23 school year. Policies for this school year show a less aggressive approach to handling the virus. Contact tracing for COVID cases in Sarasota County Schools will not be conducted for example. Additionally, the SDOH will not require students and staff who have been exposed to the virus to quarantine.
Sarasota police: ‘Please don’t’ touch mating manatees
Many Floridians know of the state and federal laws forbidding people from touching manatees and other marine animals, but Sarasota police issued a reminder for those who didn't get the memo.
Sarasota Back2School immunization clinic open for the day
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Department of Health in Sarasota County is offering additional immunizations for children as school begins. The Back2School immunization clinic will be open on August 6th from 8 a.m. to noon. The clinic will be held at the DOH downtown clinic located at 2200 Ringling Blvd.
Bold Voter Inc. and League of Women Voters of Manatee County host back to school block party
ONECO, Fla. (WWSB) - Over 1,200 backpacks were handed out to Manatee County students on Saturday. With the help of Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee County and Coach Lew’s BBQ, over 2,000 families received free meals at the block party. The party was hosted at Full Gospel Church...
From food stamps to $1.6 million: 'I work just 5 hours a week'
Graham Cochrane, 39, lives in Tampa, Florida and works as a business coach who runs an online business. He teaches people how to make money off of their passions, turn their knowledge into income and sells online courses. He grew his business from earning $7,000 to $1 million in 8 years. Here's how he works 5 hours a week and makes $1.6 million a year.
Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties among ‘Places Where Social Security Goes the Furthest’
Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties were ranked among SmartAsset’s list of “Places Where Social Security Goes the Furthest” in Florida. Charlotte County came in at No. 6 in the financial technology company’s study, followed by Lee County at No. 8 and Collier County at No. 9. The study compares Social Security income in each county against the local cost of living to see where retirees can stretch their money furthest. The full methodology and study results are available online.
JFCS Sarasota’s Summer Family Fun Day event
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Jewish Family and Children’s Service of the Suncoast is hosted a Summer Family Fun Day on Saturday, August 6 to help the community learn about the JFCS. The events goal was to help the Sarasota Community learn about and take part in the program’s free family-centered classes.
BayCare names new president and CEO
CLEARWATER, Fla. — One of the largest employers in West Central Florida just named its new president and CEO. Stephanie D. Conners has been selected to lead BayCare Health System, the largest not-for-profit health care provider in West Central Florida. Conners, 50, will succeed Tommy Inzina, who previously announced...
Sarasota Memorial to build hospital in North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital has begin preliminary work to build the first hospital inside the city limits of North Port. Sarasota Memorial Health Care System says it has started master planning and pre-construction site work on a 32-acre undeveloped site in the 4900 block of Sumter Boulevard, near I-75. Sarasota Memorial bought the parcel in 2007 with a pledge from the Sarasota County Public Hospital Board to eventually build hospital in North Port.
SPD, safety organizations host ‘Bike Rodeo’ for young cyclists
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Ready, set, slow!. Kids are about to head back to class, which means they’ll be hitting the asphalt on bicycles too. To get them prepared, the Sarasota Police Department, along with the Sarasota-Manatee Bike Club and Core SRQ, hosted its annual “Bike Rodeo” over the weekend.
Pinellas hotels converted to workforce housing welcoming first tenants
A pair of hotels being converted to workforce and affordable housing in a high-traffic Clearwater corridor welcomed their first residents this past week. The Pelican Lake Apartments, a new 183-unit complex at 13200 49th St. N., hosted an open house Friday, where prospective renters could tour the property. It’s a...
Developer withdraws appeal to tear down Mira Mar Plaza in downtown Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tenants of Mira Mar Plaza in downtown Sarasota receiving an email from the owner of the building. “It says good afternoon, sending you an update that Mira Mar will continue under current ownership,” said Jana Marie Gouwens, owner of Viziato By Jana Marie Esthetics. This...
New Clinic to Care for Patients with Long COVID Opens at AdventHealth
Support for COVID-related research is a program component. AdventHealth is investing in developing new ways to care for those affected by long COVID-19. At AdventHealth Orlando, the health care organization opened a comprehensive Post-COVID Clinic (PCC) designed for patients with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 and coronavirus symptoms lasting 12 weeks or more.
Around Town: South Pinellas news briefs
ST. PETERSBURG — HCA Florida Northside Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s “Get With The Guidelines - Heart Failure Gold Plus with Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll” quality achievement award for its commitment to improving outcomes for patients with heart failure.
Missing 83-year-old Sarasota County man found safe
UPDATE: The missing 83-year-old man has been found safe, according to the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office. A purple alert has been issued for a missing 83-year-old man. Jerome David Clark, 83, was last seen on Aug. 5 on Londonderry Drive leaving the Doctor’s hospital in Sarasota and is believed to be heading in the area of Fort Myers.
Signs of West Nile Virus detected in south Sarasota County
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - West Nile Virus has been detected in poultry near North Port, the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County says. Sentinel chickens in unincorporated areas of Sarasota County near North Port have tested positive for the virus. No human cases have been reported, the health department announced Friday.
5 Lawn Care Services That Are Necessary for Grass in Florida
If you live in Florida, keeping up your lawn throughout the year is important. Given the climate and weather extremes, you need to choose a lawn care company that will perform maintenance regularly. Not only should you keep your grass cut, but you also need to make sure it looks its best by having it fertilized and watered on a scheduled basis. When you maintain your lawn, you also increase the value of your property. You can add 10% to the value of your real estate. Taking care of your lawn is just as valuable as updates regarding curb appeal and making the most of owning a property. You should think about Lawn Care Services.
20 Florida Monthly Rentals On The Pinellas Peninsula For Snowbirds
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. You’ve earned this. You’ve earned the time off. You’ve earned the chance to get away. And now it’s time for you and yours to take on full snowbird status and head to Florida for a month or more. Where do you start, you might ask? We’re here to help! If the Pinellas Peninsula in Florida sounds appealing to you (I’ve been, trust me… it’s appealing), then we hope you take a few moments to look at these 20 rental options selected just for you. These are nearly exclusively designed for couples — your chance to truly get away from it all!
Bradenton church blesses backpacks ahead of new school year
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Before school starts Aug. 10, a church in Bradenton is making sure young students are prepared not just with supplies, but with spiritual guidance. Trinity United Methodist Church hosted its “Blessing of the Backpacks” ceremony Sunday morning, gathering a dozen students and their families to give them a boost ahead of the big return to the classroom. Members of the church prayed over the kids to show them Jesus Christ is with them as they face a new year full of new challenges.
