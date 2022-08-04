Read on www.wdayradionow.com
valleynewslive.com
Holiday on University temporarily banned from serving food
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A health inspection was completed at the Holiday at 101 University Dr N after Fargo Cass Public Health received a complaint on August 4. In the report the inspector says they observed animal droppings and open food packages. There will be a follow-up on August 8th and as of now, they are not allowed to sell food or drinks.
AG Week
AgweekTV Full Show: Tharaldson Ethanol deals with big loss, Lida Farm, labor shortage hits South Dakota co-op
This week on AgweekTV, the Casselton ethanol plant suffered a big loss with the death of its COO. We talk with owner Gary Tharaldson. This is the best time of year for people who like their produce straight from the farm. And, a South Dakota elevator takes a drastic measure to fill a serious labor shortage.
wdayradionow.com
Red River Valley SWAT: Local community support is bringing us "good resources"
(Fargo, ND) -- Red River Valley SWAT spoke with WDAY Radio about how the agency determines when they are deployed, the staff they have on call, and multiple other topics. West Fargo Police Sergeant and Red River Valley SWAT Team Leader Craig Danielson says the team is made from a combination of multiple departments from across our region. He says the wide variety of agencies bring many resouces to the department in return.
newscenter1.tv
Fargo house tests hemp as construction material
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The two small houses are going up on the back half of a lot just off a busy street, not far from downtown Fargo. “These homes are identical in blueprint, they’re 13 by 23, with 12 foot ceilings, there’s a loft in each of them,” explains Grassroots Development president Justin Berg, the man behind this one-of-a-kind construction and research project.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo School Board could drop the Pledge of Allegiance. Tragedy leads to toy drive. Gunfire at Mall of America.
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines: How reciting the Pledge of Allegiance could soon become a thing of the past for a local school board. A toy drive is happening now in Fargo to remember two brothers who died in a car accident on a local highway. Gunfire breaks out at the Mall of America. How police are now searching for the suspect.
wdayradionow.com
Clay County pesticide collection process to begin in late August
(Clay County, MN) -- Empty agricultural pesticide containers will be collected at the Clay County Landfill in Hawley Monday, August 22nd through Friday, August 26th from 8:30am- 4:00pm each day. Officials say the containers must be triple rinsed, caps and labels must be removed, you must string the containers on...
froggyweb.com
Bala: Attorneys had a litigation hold on Stenehjem’s emails
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – KFGO has learned that before Wayne Stenehjem’s email account was deleted by a staffer following his death in January, a litigation hold had been placed on the former North Dakota Attorney General’s records regarding his office’s years-long battle with Susan Bala, the owner of a Fargo horse betting business.
wdayradionow.com
West Fargo Fire Department invites public to input session for strategic plan
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Fire Department is hosting a public stakeholder meeting, and you are invited. The meeting takes place at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 16th inside the Lt. Adam Gustafson East Training Room as West Fargo City Hall.. The purpose of this meeting is to gather community feedback on the department’s functions and programs. This information will inform a new strategic plan that is built around the community.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo School Board to consider rescinding pledge of allegiance at open of meetings
(Fargo, ND) -- The Pledge of Allegiance recited at the beginning for Fargo School Board meetings could be a thing of the past after the next meeting. Board member Seth Holden recently asked the Governance Committee to discuss adding an agenda item to a board meeting on the pledge, which has been recited since the April 12th board meeting after former board member David Paulson pushed to get the issue into discussion. Now, at the August 9th school board meeting, that could be reversed.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo PD investigates another weekend shooting
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is investigating another weekend shooting. Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of University Drive N at 2:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of vandalism. Once on scene, officers discovered glass from the front door of a business had been broken.
froggyweb.com
Local broadcaster Doug Hamilton passes away
FARGO (KFGO) – Award-winning local broadcaster Doug Hamilton has passed away after a battle with cancer. Hamilton, a longtime Fargo TV news anchor, was part of the Peabody Award Winning News Team at KFGO during the 1997 flood. Hamilton was also active in the Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre, was the...
kvrr.com
1 injured in downtown overnight shooting
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Police are looking for a man after a downtown shooting early this morning. Police say they responded to reports of someone being shot around the 10 Broadway N. just before 2:30 a.m. Officers found the victim suffering from a shot in the rear and say the injuries are non-life threatening.
kvrr.com
WeFest well underway in Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR) — It’s the second year back after taking a break in 2020. WE Fest has kicked off at Soo Pass Ranch in Detroit Lakes. “I am a people fan. I love seeing the smiles on their faces and the joy when they’re here and the whoop whoopin’ when the artists are up on stage. It’s just, it’s my. I like to see people get together. A lot of hugs. I do a lot of hugging during WeFest with people I haven’t seen for a long time,” says Mark Bjerke, the General Manager of WeFest.
kvrr.com
Homeward Animal Shelter offers adoption special due to full capacity
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Homeward Animal Shelter is offering a special offer for those looking to adopt a new best friend. It’s $25 to welcome one into your family this month. In a Facebook post Tuesday night, Homeward Animal Shelter says they’re overwhelmed at capacity and are desperately looking for people to adopt or foster cats or dogs.
wdayradionow.com
West Fargo restaurant catches fire
(West Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo restaurant is damaged after a fire broke out late Saturday morning. The West Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio that at 11:50 a.m, crews were dispatched to Spitfire Bar & Grill for a structure fire. When they arrived on scene, flames were visible from the roof of the building, above the commercial kitchen space. Crews quickly knocked down and contained the fire.
valleynewslive.com
Sears in Fergus Falls closes after owners retire
FERGUS FALLS, MN (Valley News Live) - After 10 and a half years, the Sears in Fergus Falls is closing up shop for the final time as the owners are set to retire. According to the Ericksons, they have received a lot of love and support this week from the community as they will close their doors on Saturday.
valleynewslive.com
Two overnight shootings being investigated by Fargo PD
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Fargo Police Department is investigating two shootings that took place overnight. FPD received a report, around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, that someone had been shot near 35th Avenue S and 33rd Street S. Authorities say the caller stated the parties involved had already left the...
valleynewslive.com
Elderly man hurt following Otter Tail County crash
NEAR FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An elderly man is hurt following a single-car crash in Otter Tail County. The State Patrol says it happened on Thursday, August 4 on Hwy. 210 near Fergus Falls. The crash report says 76-year-old Alan Olson of Clitherall, MN was heading east...
valleynewslive.com
One injured in Waubun crash
WAUBUN, M.N. (Valley News Live) -Minnesota Highway Patrols says the two SUVs were traveling southbound when they collided on Highway 59 at around 2:30 pm today. The 26-year-old man driving one of the vehicles had the airbag deployed. The 70-year-old woman driving the other vehicle did not deploy. One of...
kroxam.com
POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE WARNS PUBLIC OF SCAM CALLS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office would like to inform everyone of a scam that is circulating through the area. The caller identifies themselves as a grandson/son or granddaughter/daughter saying that they were involved in an accident and are going to jail or going to the hospital and need money. We have seen this scam in the past; however, it has become popular with bad guys again.
