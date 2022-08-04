ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Today I Killed My Very First Bird review – a gangster’s life laid bare

By Mark Fisher
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BXlk0_0h4UdnQJ00
Flitting in and out of sight … Jason Brownlee, centre, and cast in Today I Killed My Very First Bird. Photograph: Murdo MacLeod/The Guardian

According to the villain played by Jason Brownlee, his first word was an expletive. Perhaps he is using poetic licence to fit his relentless rhyming scheme, but he offers enough evidence of a damaged childhood to suggest it could be true.

Brownlee’s gangster is a child of violence, the son of an aggressive father and a kindly but drug-addicted mother. The suggestion is that he suffered levels of physical and sexual abuse that left him brutalised by the time he had reached his teens. What follows is a boozy collage of nights out; one minute, sex and cocaine; the next, a gun and a heist. The life of a gangster, it would seem, involves supplying your mother with gear in between heavy sessions in the pub.

Related: Nightlands review – talking through what’s become of Russia

Brownlee’s play is based on some of his own experiences, but however true this south-east London tale may be, it is also familiar dramatic fare. There is surely a fascinating play to be written about how someone with this kind of background ended up performing semi-autobiographical rhyming couplets on the fringe, but this lightly plotted collection of character sketches treads ground routinely covered in any TV cop show.

Its roots in poetry also make it stronger in spoken-word description than in dramatic drive. It is, though, given a classy production by Lee Hart for Theatre Royal Plymouth and Voodoo Monkeys . Brownlee is one of five actors sitting on one side of a long table, speaking into microphones and illuminating themselves with desk lamps. They are like figments of the gangster’s imagination, flitting in and out of sight; snapshots in the mind of a character fated to come to a sorry end.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The Night Interns by Austin Duffy review – horror and humour on the hospital frontline

We usually think of hospitals as somewhere safe, where patients get better or move on. The quote from Dante’s The Divine Comedy prefacing Austin Duffy’s latest novel implies an extreme version of this liminal space. This is underlined when his protagonist suggests his workplace resembles “one of those medieval paintings of hell, swarming with devils and the wretched”. The demons are the medical staff “directing the show”, the wretched are their helpless patients.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Love the Dark Days by Ira Mathur review – heady memoir about family dysfunction in India

Astounding wealth and equally astounding levels of alienation distinguish the globe-spanning Love the Dark Days. Indian-born Trinidadian author and broadcaster Ira Mathur traces a complex saga spreading out from her aristocratic, elite-tier Muslim Indian ancestors and grandparents through the glittering lives of her glamorous parents, down to the international jaunts and diasporic privileges of her own generation.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Of an Age review – this Australian film is a modern queer classic

Cinema might have progressed beyond burying its gays but that doesn’t mean it can’t assign them a fate worse than death – lifelong pining. This is so prevalent in culture that it has its own term: queer yearning, an achey, all-consuming desire in which years of repression spill forth into a crush so forbidden, so unquenchable, that the only way to relieve its pains is by penetrating a peach.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Murdo Macleod
The Guardian

Ancestry: A Novel by Simon Mawer review – one for all the family

There’s something irresistible if slightly solipsistic about researching your own ancestry. Thanks to digitised and searchable records, all the frustrating blanks in your family tree can now be enticingly fleshed out. Sometimes those blanks will reveal something remarkable and dramatic, but as any fan of BBC One’s Who Do You Think You Are? will attest, even the mundane tales can be strangely touching.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gangster#Birds#Russia Brownlee
natureworldnews.com

Man Attending a Funeral of His Brother Who Died of Snake Bite, Also Gets Bitten by a Snake and Dies

(Photo : Photo credit should read SANJAY KANOJIA/AFP via Getty Images) A younger brother of a deceased 38-year-old man who died from snake bite experienced the same fate. The 22-year-old man, identified as Govind Mishra, was the younger brother of Arvind Mishra who had died of snake bite, senior police official Raman Singh told the Press Trust of India news agency. During his last funeral rites, Govind had come to Bhawanipur village in the state of Bihar in India from Ludhiana in Punjab, together with one of their relatives, Chandrashekar Pandey (22).
PUBLIC SAFETY
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
The Guardian

Sarah Gartland obituary

My friend Sarah Gartland, who has died aged 55 of ovarian cancer, was a teacher of English as a foreign language, and a stoic feminist and political activist. Born in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, Sarah was the elder daughter of Christine (nee Wilde), a sales assistant, and Bill Gartland, a fireman. Her sister, Helen, was born three years later.
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

393K+
Followers
91K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy