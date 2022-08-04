Local Rotarians Hear About Team’s Trek To Guatemala In April

The school year is starting and many teachers and staff are preparing to pay for the supplies that make their classrooms special from out of their own pockets. We can help them out by purchasing an item or two from their wish lists. Los Alamos Public Schools has 60 new teachers this year. Consider not only buying something for those teachers you know, but for someone you don’t know as well.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 11 HOURS AGO