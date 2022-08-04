Local Rotarians Hear About Team’s Trek To Guatemala In April

Read on losalamosreporter.com
Prosecutors Are Awaiting Forensics in the Alec Baldwin ShootingDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Opinion: A Peace Camp Being Held in Santa Fe, NM Aims to Help Israeli and Palestinian Girls Understand Each OtherDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Opinion: A Santa Fe Priest Has Been Removed from His Post due to a Misconduct InvestigationDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Opinion: Santa Fe Teachers Will Use Personal Sick Leave if They Catch COVID-19Daniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A Forest Service Plan Near Santa Fe Has Been Paused As the Agency Reviews Its Burn PolicyDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Opinion: Albuquerque, New Mexico Can Take Back Its Streets and Park While Also Helping the Homeless Community
It is all too easy to judge the homeless population, especially when you are gainfully employed, but many of us could easily find ourselves in their shoes if we were going through a tough divorce where our ex-partner took advantage of the finances, if we were laid off and struggling to find another job, or if we were trying to overcome a serious addiction.
Co-creator of ABQ Peace and Justice Center Turns 100
On June 24, Dorie Bunting turned a remarkable 100 years old. Over the years, Bunting had become a leading voice for the progressive movement in New Mexico and helped establish the Albuquerque Peace and Justice Center. In high school, Bunting stayed with a family in Berlin under Nazi rule. “In...
Archbishop Wester To Hold Mass, Healing Prayer And Interfaith Panel Discussion On Nuclear Disarmament Aug. 9 At Cathedral Basilica In Santa Fe
Join Most Reverend John C. Wester, Archbishop of Santa Fe, on Aug. 9 for 5:15 p.m. Mass at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi in Santa Fe. Archbishop Wester’s homily will be centered on his pastoral letter, “Living in the Light of Christ’s Peace: A Conversation Toward Nuclear Disarmament,” released on January 11. Following his homily, Archbishop Wester will offer a healing prayer for those harmed by the production and use of nuclear weapons. This includes victims of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki atomic bombings in Japan; Trinity Test Downwinders; uranium and nuclear weapons workers in New Mexico and beyond; and future victims in the acceleration of a new nuclear arms race.
Classic car event gets kids ready for school
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Schools starts for kids across New Mexico this week and the city of Albuquerque is making sure students and their families are ready. This is the fifth-annual Cruzin Into the School Year event. The back-to-school event held at Civic Plaza provides kids with haircuts, backpacks, school supplies, sports physicals, clothing vouchers, and […]
American Legion Riders Host Benefit Lunch, Music, Silent Auction And Bike Night Saturday, Aug. 13
The American Legion Riders Chapter 19 is hosting a day of fun and a bike night Saturday, Aug. 13 in conjunction with the Los Alamos County Fair & Rodeo – all open to American Legion members and their guests. Participants are encourage to have breakfast in Los Alamos and...
Let’s Help Our LAPS Teachers And Staff Fill Their Wish Lists
The school year is starting and many teachers and staff are preparing to pay for the supplies that make their classrooms special from out of their own pockets. We can help them out by purchasing an item or two from their wish lists. Los Alamos Public Schools has 60 new teachers this year. Consider not only buying something for those teachers you know, but for someone you don’t know as well.
Refugee Students Need Backpacks & School Supplies
Interfaith Los Alamos is requesting donations for backpacks loaded with school supplies for newly arrived refugee students. Courtesy/Interfaith Los Alamos. Interfaith Los Alamos, for the fifth year in a row, is requesting that the very generous folks of Los Alamos consider once again donating backpacks loaded with school supplies for newly arrived refugee students.
Opinion: Some Back-to-School Purchases Will Be Free Next Weekend
School supplies can be expensive, especially with inflation: it's tough for a lot of families to simply commute to and from work and put food on the table these days. Thankfully, teachers who are dedicated enough to pay for pencils and the like out-of-pocket and parents will get a bit of a break this coming weekend: certain school-related items will be tax-free!
Miles of Sandoval streams are now protected
The hard work of a coalition of over fifty Tribal leaders, business owners, water users, anglers and conservationists to preserve the rivers and streams of northern New Mexico has paid off. Sections totaling 125.9 miles of the Upper Pecos, Rio Grande, Rio Hondo, Jemez River, San Antonio Creek and Redondo Creek just received the state’s highest water quality protections from the Water Quality Control Commission.
Golf Course Is Important, Historic Feature Of Our Community
I am not a golfer. I tend to agree with Mark Twain that golf is a good walk spoiled. However, I believe that the golf course is an important feature of our community. It is a beautiful open, green space that reflects the natural beauty of our area. If it...
The IPA Challenge returns to Santa Fe
This Saturday, the New Mexico Brewers Guild is headed to Santa Fe for the first public round of the 2022 New Mexico IPA Challenge. Second Street’s Rufina location will play host once again to another grueling tournament of taste, where votes from this round will be added to the tally that will eventually choose the best-brewed IPA in New Mexico from the competing breweries.
New Mexico Farmer’s Market Week kicks off Aug. 7
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The month of August is when shoppers will see colorful spreads of fruits and vegetables that were locally grown. For this reason, August is a big month not only for the growers themselves but also for the New Mexico Farmer’s Marketing Association. The association provides resources like education and marketing assistance for its […]
Civil Discourse: Nuclear Weapons Issues
The Most Reverend John C. Wester is Archbishop of Santa Fe, New Mexico – an archdiocese that includes the Los Alamos and Sandia National Laboratories, Kirtland Air Force Base (where more than 2,000 nuclear weapons are stored), and the Trinity Site where the first nuclear bomb test took place on July 16, 1945. On January 11, 2022, Archbishop Wester released a pastoral letter entitled entitled Living in the Light of Christ’s […]
Teen Center Welcome Back Cookout Is Wednesday Afternoon
The YMCA Los Alamos Teen Center is hosting a Welcome Back Cookout on first day of school from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday. 8/10. There will be FREE hamburgers, hotdogs, drinks, and chips for high school age teens (class of 2026 and older). You do not have to be a Teen Center member to attend this event, and it is a great time to pick up the paperwork for your FREE membership. Please e-mail latc@laymca.org with any questions.
Lt. Gov. helps rescue Silver City man in I-25 rollover
Around 7:15 Friday evening, Lt. Gov. Howie Morales was on his way from Doña Ana County to Las Vegas for a speech at New Mexico Highlands University when he witnessed a large rental truck toppling over on I-25 just south of Truth or Consequences. “The Ryder truck had flipped...
Response To Gary Stradling: Doing What We Want To Do?
In a recent campaign piece, Gary Stradling stated that his “default choice” for public policy “is for each of us to do what we want to do.”. Mr. Stradling’s approach is remarkably self-centered and destructive. Mr. Stradling writes as if the choices he makes only have implications for himself. Sadly, this is not the case. Rather, many of our actions have important implications for others, for our community, and sometimes for our nation and our planet.
First city-sanctioned homeless camp clears hurdle
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city has taken the first step to approve the first application for a safe outdoor space. An organization called Dawn Legacy Point, which was created by Street Safe New Mexico, applied for a safe outdoor space along Menaul in an empty lot. Right now, the future of sanctioned homeless camps is up […]
Where to Find Authentic Native Pottery
In addition to the Museum of Indian Arts & Culture and the Indian Arts Research Center, both in Santa Fe, several other New Mexico museums hold impressive Native pottery collections. AT THE Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, in Albuquerque, permanent and temporary exhibits focus on New Mexico pueblos and their art,...
What’s happening around New Mexico August 5 – 11
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 5 – Aug. 11 around New Mexico. July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
Misconceptions Regarding Golf Course Improvements
I have read a number of letters and op-eds related to the golf course improvements. Many of these have created some misconceptions regarding the effort. Council appropriated CIP funds in 2017 to complete as many golf course deferred maintenance items as possible and address the driving range safety concern. So far these funds were used in 2020 to replace the old irrigation system and now $1.9M remain.
