The Wildflowers – America’s #1 Tom Petty Tribute Band Performs Friday At Ashley Pond

Prosecutors Are Awaiting Forensics in the Alec Baldwin ShootingDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Opinion: A Peace Camp Being Held in Santa Fe, NM Aims to Help Israeli and Palestinian Girls Understand Each OtherDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Opinion: A Santa Fe Priest Has Been Removed from His Post due to a Misconduct InvestigationDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Opinion: Santa Fe Teachers Will Use Personal Sick Leave if They Catch COVID-19Daniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A Forest Service Plan Near Santa Fe Has Been Paused As the Agency Reviews Its Burn PolicyDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
losalamosreporter.com
American Legion Riders Host Benefit Lunch, Music, Silent Auction And Bike Night Saturday, Aug. 13
The American Legion Riders Chapter 19 is hosting a day of fun and a bike night Saturday, Aug. 13 in conjunction with the Los Alamos County Fair & Rodeo – all open to American Legion members and their guests. Participants are encourage to have breakfast in Los Alamos and...
losalamosreporter.com
Saturday Evening View At Ghost Ranch
A Saturday evening view at Ghost Ranch in Abiquiu. Photo by Terrance Haanen/Instagram@terrancehaanenimages.
rrobserver.com
Righting the wrongs through writing
ALBUQUERQUE – If you ever bump into Ray John de Aragon, don’t listen to anything he says about living in a house. What he and his wife, Rosa Maria Calles, reside in in Northwest Albuquerque is more of a combination art gallery-museum, a gorgeous home with a an adobe wall on one side of the great room, which has large vigas supporting the ceiling – but the real beauty is in all the artwork throughout.
KRQE News 13
Visit ABQ shares upcoming end-of-summer events for August
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Although summer is ending, the fun activities around town don’t have to. Visit Albuquerque is sharing information about all the events happening in the month of August. Dates: August 7. Time: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. It is free to the public and...
losalamosreporter.com
Another Great Sunrise Friday Morning
Another great sunrise this week as seen Friday morning from Los Alamos Mesa. Photo by Terrance Haanen/Instagram@terrancehaanenimages.
New movie “DUST” begins filming in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office is announcing is announcing a new film “DUST” will begin filming in New Mexico. The movie will star Sarah Paulson and will film in and around Santa Fe, Stanley and Galisteo. According to a release from the NM Film Office, the film also stars Annaleigh Ashford. ‘DUST’ […]
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos County Fair & Rodeo Is Friday, Aug. 12 Through Sunday, Aug. 14
County Fair Exhibits – Handicapped Viewing, Mesa Public Library. County Fair Exhibits – General Public Viewing, Mesa Public Library. Friday Night Summer Concert Series – Sim Balkey, Ashley Pond Park. SATURDAY, AUG. 13. 9:00am-3:00pm. Festival & Fair, Ashley Pond Park. 9am-11am. Pie Baking Contest Entry Submissions; 11am-12pm...
‘Walker’ prequel set to film in New Mexico, Jared Padalecki to be part of the new series
The New Mexico Film Office announced Monday that the first season of "Walker: Independence," a prequel to the CW series “Walker” filmed in Austin, began principal photography July in and around Santa Fe, New Mexico.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Tom Ford’s former New Mexico ranch lists for $9M
New Mexico’s River Ranch, aka Estancia del Rio — which is built on 1,000 acres once owned by fashion designer (and Santa Fe native) Tom Ford — is on the market for $8.95 million. It first hit the market for $12 million in 2019. The four-bedroom, 4½-bath...
losalamosreporter.com
Golf Course Is Important, Historic Feature Of Our Community
I am not a golfer. I tend to agree with Mark Twain that golf is a good walk spoiled. However, I believe that the golf course is an important feature of our community. It is a beautiful open, green space that reflects the natural beauty of our area. If it...
losalamosreporter.com
Teen Center Welcome Back Cookout Is Wednesday Afternoon
The YMCA Los Alamos Teen Center is hosting a Welcome Back Cookout on first day of school from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday. 8/10. There will be FREE hamburgers, hotdogs, drinks, and chips for high school age teens (class of 2026 and older). You do not have to be a Teen Center member to attend this event, and it is a great time to pick up the paperwork for your FREE membership. Please e-mail latc@laymca.org with any questions.
Albuquerque cocktail bar named best new cocktail bar in the United States
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Happy Accidents, a bar in Nob Hill in Albuquerque, is now the best new cocktail bar in the United States. “New Mexico has never got a nomination, let alone an award, and we were definitely the underdogs going into this ceremony and I can admit I didn’t think it was happening,” said […]
KRQE News 13
The New Mexico Shakespeare Festival is underway
The Vortex theatre and the City of Albuquerque present the New Mexico Shakespeare Festival. This annual production of free shows takes place at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial. The festival will feature “King Lear” and “As You Like It” this year. Directors Debi Kierst and Julia Thudium stopped by this morning to talk about this event.
losalamosreporter.com
Archbishop Wester To Hold Mass, Healing Prayer And Interfaith Panel Discussion On Nuclear Disarmament Aug. 9 At Cathedral Basilica In Santa Fe
Join Most Reverend John C. Wester, Archbishop of Santa Fe, on Aug. 9 for 5:15 p.m. Mass at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi in Santa Fe. Archbishop Wester’s homily will be centered on his pastoral letter, “Living in the Light of Christ’s Peace: A Conversation Toward Nuclear Disarmament,” released on January 11. Following his homily, Archbishop Wester will offer a healing prayer for those harmed by the production and use of nuclear weapons. This includes victims of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki atomic bombings in Japan; Trinity Test Downwinders; uranium and nuclear weapons workers in New Mexico and beyond; and future victims in the acceleration of a new nuclear arms race.
newmexicomagazine.org
Where to Find Authentic Native Pottery
In addition to the Museum of Indian Arts & Culture and the Indian Arts Research Center, both in Santa Fe, several other New Mexico museums hold impressive Native pottery collections. AT THE Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, in Albuquerque, permanent and temporary exhibits focus on New Mexico pueblos and their art,...
losalamosreporter.com
Thursday’s Sunrise As Seen From Los Alamos Mesa
Thursday morning’s magical sunrise as seen from Los Alamos Mesa. Photo by Terrance Haanen/Instagram@terrancehaanenimages.
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico August 5 – 11
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 5 – Aug. 11 around New Mexico. July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
Cities with the most expensive homes in New Mexico
(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in New Mexico using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a […]
Classic car event gets kids ready for school
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Schools starts for kids across New Mexico this week and the city of Albuquerque is making sure students and their families are ready. This is the fifth-annual Cruzin Into the School Year event. The back-to-school event held at Civic Plaza provides kids with haircuts, backpacks, school supplies, sports physicals, clothing vouchers, and […]
Liberty Tax Service sues Better Call Saul creators
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An iconic scene in the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul has well-known tax prep company Liberty Tax Service suing the makers of the show, saying they ripped off their name and mascot. Immediately after the two-part season premiere aired in April, Liberty Tax Service thought it had a case. […]
