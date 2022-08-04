The Wildflowers – America’s #1 Tom Petty Tribute Band Performs Friday At Ashley Pond

Join Most Reverend John C. Wester, Archbishop of Santa Fe, on Aug. 9 for 5:15 p.m. Mass at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi in Santa Fe. Archbishop Wester’s homily will be centered on his pastoral letter, “Living in the Light of Christ’s Peace: A Conversation Toward Nuclear Disarmament,” released on January 11. Following his homily, Archbishop Wester will offer a healing prayer for those harmed by the production and use of nuclear weapons. This includes victims of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki atomic bombings in Japan; Trinity Test Downwinders; uranium and nuclear weapons workers in New Mexico and beyond; and future victims in the acceleration of a new nuclear arms race.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO