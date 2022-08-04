ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendall, FL

Possible car burglars led to the crash in Kendall involving a police cruiser, cops say

By David J. Neal
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

A call about possible car burglars and the spotting of a stolen car helped lead to a Miami-Dade police cruiser in a Kendall apartment complex’s bushes Thursday morning, the agency said.

Several officers headed to the area after getting a call about people checking car doorhandles, looking for an unlocked route to garnering loot from the car or the car itself. Miami-Dade police say officers spotted a stolen car with people inside and the driver decided to leave hastily.

He then crashed into another Miami-Dade police cruiser, which wound up in the foliage of the Tennis Villas apartment complex on the southeast corner of Southwest 147th Avenue and Kendall Drive. For the next few hours, Kendall Drive was shut down from Southwest 147th Avenue to 142nd Avenue, causing eastbound traffic to be directed south on Southwest 147th Avenue.

Miami-Dade police said the officer in the car is OK. One person in the car was taken into custody while the other escaped.

This developing story will be updated.

Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

