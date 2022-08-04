ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos Police Department Sgt. David Randleman Sworn In Friday By Magistrate Judge Pat Casados

Los Alamos Police Department Sgt. David Randleman and his wife, Jessica following his swearing in Friday afternoon by Magistrate Judge Pat Casados. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. Sgt. David Randleman is sworn in by Magistrate Judge Pat Casados Friday afternoon. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. Jessica Randleman pins the LAPD...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO arrest barricaded individual in south valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies say a robbery suspect barricaded himself inside of a south valley home. The SWAT team was on the scene and Foothill Road was closed between Amalia and Leo was closed. BCSO says the man stole two car batteries from an AutoZone on Isleta when employees tried to stop […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD investigates homicide at foothills apartment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide in the foothills area Sunday. Police responded to a shooting call around 6:25 a.m. at the Copper Ridge Apartments at 557 Tramway Blvd. NE. Officials say when police arrived, they found a man who had been shot. The man died from his wounds at the scene. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD identifies vehicle of interest in homicide investigation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, along with Albuquerque Police investigators and community leaders held a media briefing Sunday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. The press conference will be available on this page. The briefing is being held to provide an update on the ongoing investigation into four murders of Muslim men in Albuquerque. Friday […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Alamos, NM
Los Alamos, NM
Crime & Safety
City
White Rock, NM
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

Lt. Gov. helps rescue Silver City man in I-25 rollover

Around 7:15 Friday evening, Lt. Gov. Howie Morales was on his way from Doña Ana County to Las Vegas for a speech at New Mexico Highlands University when he witnessed a large rental truck toppling over on I-25 just south of Truth or Consequences. “The Ryder truck had flipped...
SILVER CITY, NM
KOAT 7

Armed robbery at popular cookie shop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Rude Boys Cookies, a New Mexico staple in the heart of Albuquerque, was at the hands of mercy Thursday night. Rude Boys Cookies co-owner, Michael Silva, said his employees were nearly robbed at gunpoint shortly before closing. The robbery was caught on surveillance camera. “Just before...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Crime
losalamosreporter.com

Comment On Interview With Public Works Director Juan Rael

Thank you for publishing your conversation with Juan Rael. A solution to the traffic situation during work and school commute times that was not mentioned in your article is Atomic City Transit. Los Alamos has a great bus system during regular work days, with routes that run in all neighborhoods...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

LAPD Reminds Motorists That School Starts Wednesday, Aug. 10

The Los Alamos Police Department would like to take a moment and remind motorists that school starts next Wednesday August 10, 2022. Officers will be out in school zones for traffic enforcement to ensure that all students, parents and staff are safe as the community transitions into another school year. LAPD also reminds motorists to stop for school busses when their red lights are flashing and students are loading and unloading. This pertains to traffic traveling in both directions. Let’s work together to ensure this school year is not only safe but fun.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
losalamosreporter.com

Public Works Director Juan Rael Discusses Recent Traffic Congestion Due To Canyon Road Closure

Los Alamos County Public Works Director Juan Rael. Courtesy photo. With the impending return of Los Alamos Public Schools, there has been some conversation in the community about how the increased number of school buses, LAPS vehicles and private vehicles on local streets. Of particular concern is the possibility that Trinity Drive and Diamond Drive will be even more congested than they have been in recent weeks since a large part of Canyon Road has been closed to through traffic.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

APD arrest man accused in a shooting earlier this week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested a man they believe shot at Alfonso Gallegos while he was on walk Monday morning. APD announced Thursday Concepcion Guilez has been arrested for the incident. Gallegos went for his daily walk Monday morning near Jerry Cline Park in Uptown. That’s when he says his morning turned […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Cities with the most expensive homes in New Mexico

(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in New Mexico using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Daily Mail

Fears serial killer targeting Muslims has struck AGAIN: Fourth Muslim man is gunned down in Albuquerque as community leaders say 'we fear for the safety of our children and our families'

Albuquerque police said another Muslim man was murdered on Saturday following the murder of three others in New Mexico over the last year as the FBI investigates the possibility of a serial killer on the loose. Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said the murder of the latest victim, who was...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy