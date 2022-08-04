The Los Alamos Police Department would like to take a moment and remind motorists that school starts next Wednesday August 10, 2022. Officers will be out in school zones for traffic enforcement to ensure that all students, parents and staff are safe as the community transitions into another school year. LAPD also reminds motorists to stop for school busses when their red lights are flashing and students are loading and unloading. This pertains to traffic traveling in both directions. Let’s work together to ensure this school year is not only safe but fun.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO