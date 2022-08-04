Read on losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Police Department Sgt. David Randleman Sworn In Friday By Magistrate Judge Pat Casados
Los Alamos Police Department Sgt. David Randleman and his wife, Jessica following his swearing in Friday afternoon by Magistrate Judge Pat Casados. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. Sgt. David Randleman is sworn in by Magistrate Judge Pat Casados Friday afternoon. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. Jessica Randleman pins the LAPD...
Around 7:15 Friday evening, Lt. Gov. Howie Morales was on his way from Doña Ana County to Las Vegas for a speech at New Mexico Highlands University when he witnessed a large rental truck toppling over on I-25 just south of Truth or Consequences. “The Ryder truck had flipped...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Rude Boys Cookies, a New Mexico staple in the heart of Albuquerque, was at the hands of mercy Thursday night. Rude Boys Cookies co-owner, Michael Silva, said his employees were nearly robbed at gunpoint shortly before closing. The robbery was caught on surveillance camera. “Just before...
Comment On Interview With Public Works Director Juan Rael
Thank you for publishing your conversation with Juan Rael. A solution to the traffic situation during work and school commute times that was not mentioned in your article is Atomic City Transit. Los Alamos has a great bus system during regular work days, with routes that run in all neighborhoods...
LAPD Reminds Motorists That School Starts Wednesday, Aug. 10
The Los Alamos Police Department would like to take a moment and remind motorists that school starts next Wednesday August 10, 2022. Officers will be out in school zones for traffic enforcement to ensure that all students, parents and staff are safe as the community transitions into another school year. LAPD also reminds motorists to stop for school busses when their red lights are flashing and students are loading and unloading. This pertains to traffic traveling in both directions. Let’s work together to ensure this school year is not only safe but fun.
Governor Bolsters State Police Presence In Albuquerque Following Killing Of Fourth Muslim Man
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on Saturday that she will send additional state police to Albuquerque after a Muslim man was killed on Friday. The death is the fourth murder of a Muslim man in Albuquerque in recent months, and police believe they may be connected. “I am angered and...
Public Works Director Juan Rael Discusses Recent Traffic Congestion Due To Canyon Road Closure
Los Alamos County Public Works Director Juan Rael. Courtesy photo. With the impending return of Los Alamos Public Schools, there has been some conversation in the community about how the increased number of school buses, LAPS vehicles and private vehicles on local streets. Of particular concern is the possibility that Trinity Drive and Diamond Drive will be even more congested than they have been in recent weeks since a large part of Canyon Road has been closed to through traffic.
Espanola Planning & Land Use Director Afzaal Hussain Shot And Killed In Albuquerque Monday Night
I am deeply saddened to report that Monday night City of Española Planning and Land Use Director Muhammad Afzaal Hussain was shot and killed in Albuquerque. APD is investigating the shooting, but it appears Muhammad was randomly targeted in a senseless act of violence. His family has been notified of this tragic loss.
The Man Who Was Killed on Monday Was an Española City Official and a Brilliant Student Leader
Muhammad Afzaal Husaain was shot and killed on Monday evening at approximately 9:20 p.m. The community has lost a beautiful soul who had already done a lot of good and planned to contribute even more.
