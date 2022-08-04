Read on losalamosreporter.com
Prosecutors Are Awaiting Forensics in the Alec Baldwin ShootingDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Opinion: A Peace Camp Being Held in Santa Fe, NM Aims to Help Israeli and Palestinian Girls Understand Each OtherDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Opinion: A Santa Fe Priest Has Been Removed from His Post due to a Misconduct InvestigationDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A Forest Service Plan Near Santa Fe Has Been Paused As the Agency Reviews Its Burn PolicyDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Opinion: Santa Fe Teachers Will Use Personal Sick Leave if They Catch COVID-19Daniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
American Legion Riders Host Benefit Lunch, Music, Silent Auction And Bike Night Saturday, Aug. 13
The American Legion Riders Chapter 19 is hosting a day of fun and a bike night Saturday, Aug. 13 in conjunction with the Los Alamos County Fair & Rodeo – all open to American Legion members and their guests. Participants are encourage to have breakfast in Los Alamos and...
Los Alamos County Horse Exhibition Set For Aug. 20 At Brewer Arena
Come and strut your horsemanship at the Los Alamos County Horse Exhibition at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 at Brewer Arena. This event is for all riders to showcase their horse and equestrian talents in Western and English styles. Winners receive prizes such as: t-shirts, buckles, and ribbons. Registration deadline...
New movie “DUST” begins filming in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office is announcing is announcing a new film “DUST” will begin filming in New Mexico. The movie will star Sarah Paulson and will film in and around Santa Fe, Stanley and Galisteo. According to a release from the NM Film Office, the film also stars Annaleigh Ashford. ‘DUST’ […]
Los Alamos County Fair & Rodeo Is Friday, Aug. 12 Through Sunday, Aug. 14
County Fair Exhibits – Handicapped Viewing, Mesa Public Library. County Fair Exhibits – General Public Viewing, Mesa Public Library. Friday Night Summer Concert Series – Sim Balkey, Ashley Pond Park. SATURDAY, AUG. 13. 9:00am-3:00pm. Festival & Fair, Ashley Pond Park. 9am-11am. Pie Baking Contest Entry Submissions; 11am-12pm...
Teen Center Welcome Back Cookout Is Wednesday Afternoon
The YMCA Los Alamos Teen Center is hosting a Welcome Back Cookout on first day of school from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday. 8/10. There will be FREE hamburgers, hotdogs, drinks, and chips for high school age teens (class of 2026 and older). You do not have to be a Teen Center member to attend this event, and it is a great time to pick up the paperwork for your FREE membership. Please e-mail latc@laymca.org with any questions.
Golf Course Is Important, Historic Feature Of Our Community
I am not a golfer. I tend to agree with Mark Twain that golf is a good walk spoiled. However, I believe that the golf course is an important feature of our community. It is a beautiful open, green space that reflects the natural beauty of our area. If it...
Classic car event gets kids ready for school
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Schools starts for kids across New Mexico this week and the city of Albuquerque is making sure students and their families are ready. This is the fifth-annual Cruzin Into the School Year event. The back-to-school event held at Civic Plaza provides kids with haircuts, backpacks, school supplies, sports physicals, clothing vouchers, and […]
The IPA Challenge returns to Santa Fe
This Saturday, the New Mexico Brewers Guild is headed to Santa Fe for the first public round of the 2022 New Mexico IPA Challenge. Second Street’s Rufina location will play host once again to another grueling tournament of taste, where votes from this round will be added to the tally that will eventually choose the best-brewed IPA in New Mexico from the competing breweries.
Los Alamos Athletes Fill Podium At 4th Annual Team Trail Party Enduro Race At Pajarito Mountain
Local professional and youth athletes, from left,Neal Pederson, Cullen McLean, Haiden Jorgenson, Ian McLean and Macky Franklin attained top podium spots at the Enduro bike race at Pajarito on Saturday. Courtesy Photo. Coach. Los Alamos Mountain Bike Team. Pajarito mountain hosted the 4th annual Team Trail Party Enduro mountain bike...
Yard Sale List: Aug. 6-7
4336 Alabama Avenue, Los Alamos. Massive estate sale. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Cash only. 317 Garver Lane, White Rock. 8 a.m. -12 p.m. Saturday. Teenager sized clothes and shoes, bedding, throw pillows, shoe rack, over the closet shoe bag, toys, books, collectibles, art supplies, school notebooks, women’s dresses, cookware and more. Cash only.
New western series filming in Santa Fe
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new television series has begun production in New Mexico. “Walker: Independence” is a prequel to the CW/CBS Studios series “Walker.” Set in the late 1800s, it follows Abby Walker whose husband is murdered in front of her while on their journey out west. On her quest for revenge, Abby ends up […]
Los Alamos Youth Mountain Bike Team Is Starting Regular Season Practices
Riders and coaches can still join the Los Alamos Youth Mountain Biking Team that has begun hitting the trails for its third season. Courtesy photo. The Los Alamos Youth Mountain Biking Team is out hitting the trails and practicing 2 times each week for its 3rd annual season. The team is composed of Middle School and High School students (6th -12th) and is registered with the New Mexico National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA). NICA focuses on building a biking community of respect, fun, equity and inclusivity.
Co-creator of ABQ Peace and Justice Center Turns 100
On June 24, Dorie Bunting turned a remarkable 100 years old. Over the years, Bunting had become a leading voice for the progressive movement in New Mexico and helped establish the Albuquerque Peace and Justice Center. In high school, Bunting stayed with a family in Berlin under Nazi rule. “In...
Saturday Evening View At Ghost Ranch
A Saturday evening view at Ghost Ranch in Abiquiu. Photo by Terrance Haanen/Instagram@terrancehaanenimages.
Archbishop Wester To Hold Mass, Healing Prayer And Interfaith Panel Discussion On Nuclear Disarmament Aug. 9 At Cathedral Basilica In Santa Fe
Join Most Reverend John C. Wester, Archbishop of Santa Fe, on Aug. 9 for 5:15 p.m. Mass at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi in Santa Fe. Archbishop Wester’s homily will be centered on his pastoral letter, “Living in the Light of Christ’s Peace: A Conversation Toward Nuclear Disarmament,” released on January 11. Following his homily, Archbishop Wester will offer a healing prayer for those harmed by the production and use of nuclear weapons. This includes victims of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki atomic bombings in Japan; Trinity Test Downwinders; uranium and nuclear weapons workers in New Mexico and beyond; and future victims in the acceleration of a new nuclear arms race.
Obituary: Catherine Bernal Aug. 4, 2022
Catherine Bernal, 63, of Vadito passed away August 4, 2022. She worked as lead dental assistant and head receptionist at El Centro Family Health Dental Clinic in Penasco for 20 plus years. She was an incredible wife, mother, sister, grandmother co-worker, and friend with a motherly instinct to everyone. She was kind, caring, gentle and giving to everyone around her.
Let’s Help Our LAPS Teachers And Staff Fill Their Wish Lists
The school year is starting and many teachers and staff are preparing to pay for the supplies that make their classrooms special from out of their own pockets. We can help them out by purchasing an item or two from their wish lists. Los Alamos Public Schools has 60 new teachers this year. Consider not only buying something for those teachers you know, but for someone you don’t know as well.
Albuquerque cocktail bar named best new cocktail bar in the United States
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Happy Accidents, a bar in Nob Hill in Albuquerque, is now the best new cocktail bar in the United States. “New Mexico has never got a nomination, let alone an award, and we were definitely the underdogs going into this ceremony and I can admit I didn’t think it was happening,” said […]
New Mexico Farmer’s Market Week kicks off Aug. 7
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The month of August is when shoppers will see colorful spreads of fruits and vegetables that were locally grown. For this reason, August is a big month not only for the growers themselves but also for the New Mexico Farmer’s Marketing Association. The association provides resources like education and marketing assistance for its […]
PHOTOS: What Downtown Albuquerque looked like back in the 60s
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A lot has changed in downtown Albuquerque in the past 60 years. With a visit to the Albuquerque Museum’s online photo archives, one can see a glimpse of what was going on back in the 1960s. Downtown Albuquerque in the 60s saw a shift in focus. With the opening of Winrock Shopping […]
