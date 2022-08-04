Read on www.fool.com
2 Best Stocks to Set You Up for Early Retirement
Home Depot is primed to benefit from being a leader in a nearly $1 trillion industry. Global population growth bodes well for PepsiCo and the demand for its iconic brands.
Is Tesla Stock a Buy Now Before the 3-for-1 Stock Split?
Tesla (TSLA -6.63%) has been on fire in recent weeks, surging 50% from recent lows and greatly outperforming the market. Will the hot streak continue, or does Tesla stock need a time-out?. Of course, you do not own more of the electric vehicle company because of the stock split. If...
3 Stocks to Avoid This Week
Roblox and Coinbase are reporting quarterly results this week. They're both feeling pretty mortal. AMTD Digital has been one of the market's biggest winners since going public last month, but volatility cuts both ways. Stocks historically move higher, but AMTD Digital, Roblox, and Coinbase might fail to beat the market...
3 Dirt Cheap High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August
Oil the wheels of your passive income generation with Phillips 66 and its high-yield dividend.
Why Is Everyone Talking About Cazoo Stock?
The persistent downtrend in Cazoo stock took a break during a one-day buying frenzy. A jump in vehicle sales and revenue is likely what spurred the sudden interest in Cazoo. However, Cazoo stock may be more appropriate for a trade than an investment as the company struggles with a widening net loss.
5 Stocks I'll Almost Certainly Still Own in 2030
Two FAANG stocks with strong moats made the list -- Alphabet and Apple. Disney's beloved brand, massive content library, and ability to monetize its creations make it a keeper. Robotic surgical systems leader Intuitive Surgical and chipmaker Nvidia round out the list.
Nasdaq Rebound: 3 Stocks Down 67% to 82% to Buy Now
DocuSign's solid financials will allow it to weather its current troubles. Affirm has a bright future and the strong financials to endure short-term challenges. SoFi's expanding ecosystem continues to widen its competitive moat.
A Long-Term Winning Dividend Stock Selling for Cheap Right Now
Walker & Dunlop's (WD -3.26%) core business may
Starter Stocks to Buy in the Bear Market Dip and Hold Forever
Digital Realty Trust is a pure-play data center REIT constantly looking to the future. Prologis is one of the largest REITs by market cap and it's growing like crazy. Medical Properties Trust combines conservative tenants with an aggressive capital structure and uses that strategy to pay out big dividends.
1 Industrial Stock Seeing Solid Growth and Opening New Facilities
Trex's (TREX 2.56%) new manufacturing facility it's building
Stock Market Sell-Off: Buy Target Now
It underestimated the magnitude of the post-stimulus slowdown, and is struggling to clear out its excess inventories. Those challenges are weighing down Target's stock, but it still looks like a great buy for investors who can tune out the near-term noise.
