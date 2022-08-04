Read on www.voiceofalexandria.com
South Dakota residents have until Aug. 15 to comment on abortion ballot question
(The Center Square) - Acting South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo said Friday residents have until Aug. 15 to comment on a proposed constitutional amendment regulating abortion. The amendment could go before voters on the 2024 ballot, according to a news release from Vargo. The amendment sent to Secretary of...
Gas prices now at $3.99 in Alexandria, still nearly $1 higher than last year
(Alexandria, MN)--Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 16.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.97 per gallon today. This is according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,856 stations in Minnesota. Prices in Minnesota are now 65.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 94.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (eleven, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)
Heavy rain falls across Minnesota over the weekend, We Fest impacted by storms
(Undated)--Heavy rain fell across parts of Minnesota over the weekend. In Martin County, 3.87 inches of rain fell in Odin. Willmar reported 3.15 inches, Mankato picked up 3.14 inches, New Ulm received 2.46 inches, and Bird Island had 1.46 inches. Here locally, Kensington Friday night into Saturday received 1.33 inches...
