ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofalexandria.com

South Dakota residents have until Aug. 15 to comment on abortion ballot question

(The Center Square) - Acting South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo said Friday residents have until Aug. 15 to comment on a proposed constitutional amendment regulating abortion. The amendment could go before voters on the 2024 ballot, according to a news release from Vargo. The amendment sent to Secretary of...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
State
Minnesota State
City
Washington, IN
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
Fort Wayne, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
voiceofalexandria.com

Gas prices now at $3.99 in Alexandria, still nearly $1 higher than last year

(Alexandria, MN)--Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 16.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.97 per gallon today. This is according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,856 stations in Minnesota. Prices in Minnesota are now 65.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 94.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

MN Lottery

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (eleven, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy