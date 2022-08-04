(Alexandria, MN)--Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 16.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.97 per gallon today. This is according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,856 stations in Minnesota. Prices in Minnesota are now 65.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 94.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

ALEXANDRIA, MN ・ 3 HOURS AGO