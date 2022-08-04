BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL TO PROPOSE 2022-23 TAX RATE

Read on kwhi.com
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL APPROVES FIFTH SRO FOR BRENHAM ISD
The Brenham City Council agreed Thursday to bolster the law enforcement presence at Brenham ISD schools with an additional School Resource Officer (SRO). The council approved expanding the city’s interlocal agreement with the school district for a fifth SRO to rotate around campuses. Brenham Police Chief Ron Parker said the city was approached earlier this year by the district about the possibility of adding two new SROs, but could not fully meet that request due to staffing limitations.
WASHINGTON CO. FAIR QUEEN CANDIDATES ANNOUNCED
Three candidates are vying for the honor of Washington County Fair Queen. Ribbon Jones, Maddie Rogers and Carmen Niemeyer were announced as the 2022 fair queen contestants during the fair’s Volunteer Appreciation Night on Saturday at Silver Wings Ballroom. Ribbon Jones is a junior at Brenham High School and...
LARGE FIRE NEAR LAKE SOMERVILLE PROMPTS MANDATORY EVACUATIONS
Residents on Schulenberg Lane in Washington County are told to evacuate their homes as firefighters battle an over-100-acre grass fire. The Rocky Creek Volunteer Fire Department says several homes have burned in the fire, located off of FM 1948 to the southwest of Rocky Creek Park. Residents have been evacuated from the Deep Water subdivision.
CITY OF BRENHAM: EARTHY SMELL, TASTE IN WATER DUE TO ALGAL BLOOMS AT LAKE SOMERVILLE
Some City of Brenham residents may have noticed an “earthy” taste and smell in their water. The city says the reason for this is that due to less water at Lake Somerville, the city’s water source, and higher temperatures, a naturally occurring compound called Geosmin or algal blooms becomes present in lakes, dams, reservoirs and rivers.
BETO O’ROURKE STOPS IN BRENHAM ALONG CAMPAIGN TOUR
Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke visited Brenham on Friday along his campaign trail. A crowd of nearly 400 people packed inside Morriss Hall at The Barnhill Center to hear from O’Rourke (D – El Paso), who is challenging Republican incumbent Greg Abbott in November to become the 49th governor of Texas.
BRENHAM GAMECHANGERS HOSTING SCHOOL SUPPLY MARKET SATURDAY
The Brenham GameChangers are set to provide school supplies to families in need around the community. The fifth annual School Supply Market will be held tomorrow (Saturday) beginning at 9 a.m. at Brenham Middle School. Tori Bryan, project chair for the market, says this is Brenham GameChangers’ first year overseeing...
FAMILY NIGHT HONORS OUTSTANDING WASHINGTON CO. 4-HERS
A big audience packed the Washington County Expo Event Center Friday night for the 2022 Washington County 4-H Family Night and Awards Banquet. This year’s theme was, “And the award goes to…”. Multiple awards and scholarships were handed out as part of the evening’s festivities. The...
GRIMES COUNTY TRUE BLUE FOUNDATION TO HOST BANQUET AND COOKOFF
The Grimes County True Blue Foundation is two weeks away from hosting their second annual banquet. The banquet, which features a steak dinner, will be held on Friday, August 19, beginning at 6pm at the Grimes County Fairgrounds in Navasota. Guest speakers for the event will be Texas Highway Patrol...
12 PEOPLE PLEAD GUILTY AND SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT
12 people plead guilty and where sentenced by Judge Carson Campbell in District Court this week. Joseph Scott Kruer, 42 of College Station, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for 2 counts of Possession of Controlled Substance and Attempted Tampering with Physical Evidence. Shacarrie Latrice Dixon, 26 of Brenham,...
FRIDAY COUNTRY STORE
Items are not accepted from e-mail, fax or comments section!. For Sale: Milwaukee Bandsaw; Dremel 16” scroll saw; Ridged Compact Router; Ridged 18V Wood Planer; (2) nail guns; Craftsman 2 horsepower router; lots of hand tools – 979.421.0202. Huge Sale: Saturday 10am – 4pm & Sunday 10am –...
SMITHVILLE WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER PURSUIT ENDS IN CHAPPELL HILL
A Smithville woman is in Washington County custody after a high-speed chase late Wednesday night out of Harris County. According to DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz, a trooper was on Highway 290 near Mason Road in the Cypress area around 11:50 p.m. when the trooper spotted a 2015 Ford Fusion driving at a high rate of speed.
