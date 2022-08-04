BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL TO PROPOSE 2022-23 TAX RATE

The Brenham City Council agreed Thursday to bolster the law enforcement presence at Brenham ISD schools with an additional School Resource Officer (SRO). The council approved expanding the city’s interlocal agreement with the school district for a fifth SRO to rotate around campuses. Brenham Police Chief Ron Parker said the city was approached earlier this year by the district about the possibility of adding two new SROs, but could not fully meet that request due to staffing limitations.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO