Man found dead in east El Paso apartment

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – El Paso Police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death at an east El Paso apartment complex.

Pebble Hills Regional Command officers responded to a welfare check on Wednesday just after 10 p.m. at the Krupp Hallow apartments on Shamrock Ct. near Montana.

Police confirming the victim is a 36-year-old black man. No one else was inside the apartment when police arrived.

Crimes Against Persons is at the scene as they continue to investigate what led to his death.

The street is blocked off and officials said only residents are allowed in the apartment complex as of now.

This is a developing story stay with KTSM for the latest developments.

