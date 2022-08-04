Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday

Read on kchi.com
General John J. "Black Jack" Pershing's boyhood home in Laclede, Missouri is a State Historic SiteCJ CoombsLaclede, MO
The beautiful historic A. Taylor Ray house built in 1896 was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1980CJ CoombsGallatin, MO
Former respiratory therapist arrested 20 years after alleged murder, pleads not guiltyLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 8 arrests over the weekend of August 5, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Trenton resident was arrested early Sunday in Grundy County on a Clinton County felony warrant. 43-year-old Gregory Baecht is accused of damage to private property. Baecht was being held at the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center. A St. Joseph resident was arrested late...
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In The Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are in the report from the Missouri Highway Patrol. At about 11:10 am in Carroll County, Troopers arrested 48-year-old Jason L Scott of Marshall for alleged possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and no valid driver’s license. He was taken to the Chariton County Jail.
kchi.com
Three Arrests By State Troopers
Three arrests in the area counties were reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol Friday. They include:. At about 2:00 pm in Livingston County, Troopers arrested 34-year-old Davie Fiveash of Braymer for alleged DWI – prior offender, driving while suspended, and using a siren or blue light on a non-emergency vehicle. He was processed and released.
KMZU
Marshall man arrested on drug and weapon charges
SALINE COUNTY, Mo. – A Marshall resident faces allegations of drug possession and unlawful use of a firearm. A report issued by the Missouri Highway Patrol states the incident occurred at 5:35 p.m. on Thursday, August 4. Zachary R. Hendrix, 41, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, felony unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
kchi.com
Booked Into Jail
Three were booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail Thursday for Livingston County. 22-year-old Kody Eugene Waters is held for alleged burglary after his arrest by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Bond is set at $20,000. A sentencing Hearing is set for September 8th. 24-year-old Jacob Michael McGary is...
khqa.com
Kirksville murder suspect continues to evade capture
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A wanted northeast Missouri murder suspect continues to evade capture. The search for Jesse Rongey, 38, of Kirksville, is ongoing. Thursday evening marked a week since the intense manhunt for him started. Investigators told KTVO Friday they continue tracking down leads and conducting interviews with...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri woman on drug allegations
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Marceline woman in Linn County on Thursday afternoon, August 4, on multiple allegations. Thirty-nine-year-old Deidre Eastin was accused of felony possession of the controlled substance methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also accused of speeding and displaying the license plates of another.
kchi.com
Booked On Warrant
A Chillicothe resident, 56-year-old Richard Alan Haynes was booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail Wednesday morning by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. The arrest was on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged Assault. Bond has been set at $15,000 cash only.
kchi.com
Cameron Woman Arrested On Warrant
A Cameron woman was arrested by State Troopers Wednesday. Thirty-nine-year-old Sheena M Enloe was arrested at about 5:36 pm on two Clinton County warrants for alleged no insurance and speeding. She was taken to the Clinton County Jail pending the posting of bond.
kttn.com
Teenager arrested on multiple charges following crash in Cameron that injured two
A teenager from Independence was arrested Wednesday afternoon following an accident in Cameron that injured him and his passenger. The passenger, 20-year-old Naomi Mariano of Independence, was seriously injured and taken by EMS to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The driver, 18-year-old Israel Mariano of Independence, received minor injuries and was treated and released from the hospital in Cameron.
kmmo.com
ROADWORK SCHEDULED IN SEVERAL AREA COUNTIES
The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work the in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of August 8-14. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. In Carroll County:. -Route E is closed for a...
kchi.com
MoDOT Roadwork Projects For August 8th – 12th
The Missouri Department of Transportation roadwork schedule for the week of August 8th to the 12th includes several projects around the northwest part of the state. In the local counties, that includes:. Caldwell County. I-35 – Resurfacing project from just north of Cameron to US 69, through mid-August. The road...
KMZU
Brookfield man sentenced to 15 years in prison for rape
LINNEUS – A Brookfield man was handed a prison sentence by a Linn County court Tuesday. According to a news release from Linn County Prosecuting Attorney Shiante McMahon, Christopher Nault, 20, was sentenced to 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after he was found guilty of first degree rape in June. As Missouri law classifies this charge as a dangerous felony, Nault will serve 12 and a half years in prison before he is eligible for parole.
kchi.com
Bridge Work To Close I-35 In Harrison County Monday
A portion of Interstate 35 in Harrison county will be closed during the overnight hours on MONDAY. Work on the Harrison County Route A bridge rehabilitation project will close Interstate 35 beneath the bridge beginning Monday, August 8th. Contractors from Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, plan to close the interstate at Exit 99, between Bethany and Eagleville, from 9 p.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Tuesday.
kchi.com
US 24 Resurfacing In Carroll County
MoDOT contractors will begin resurfacing more than 14 miles of US 24, east of Carrollton on Monday. Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc. was awarded the contract to complete the resurfacing of US 24 from US 65 in Carrollton to 1.5 miles east of Route 41, near DeWitt. Crews plan to...
kmmo.com
CLYDESDALES TO MAKE AN APPEARANCE IN MARSHALL
County Distributing CO. and KMMO are helping bring the Clydesdales to Marshall. The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, the symbol of quality and tradition for Anheuser-Busch since 1933, are scheduled to make an appearance in the area on Tuesday, August 16, in conjunction with the Missouri State Fair. The eight-horse hitch is scheduled to be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon at the Marshall Town Square at 6 p.m.
Angry Missouri Man Shoots Crop Dusting Plane For Flying Too Close To House
A Missouri man is accused of attempted murder after shooting a midair crop duster airplane with a high-powered rifle. The reason? The man thought the plane was flying too low near his property and he “wanted him to stop." The 62-year-old Missouri man identified as Donald V. Bates Jr....
kchi.com
Primary Election Results For The Area Counties
Primary Results for the Area Counties include the following contested races. The Sullivan County voters cast their ballots in the Missouri Primary. There was one contested race in the county office. For the Republican ballot for Clerk of Circuit Court, Melissa Jo Vandusseldorp won with 492 votes to Seth Oaks...
kchi.com
Tax Rate Hearing On Chillicothe City Council Agenda
A Public Hearing for the Chillicothe Tax Rate is on the City Council agenda for Monday. The meeting begins at 5:30 pm at the CMU meeting room. The meeting begins with invoices and payroll. Mayor Kelly will present Steven Mosely for reappointment to the Board of Adjustments. The Public Hearing...
kchi.com
Livingston County Commission Approved Tax Rate
The Personal Property and Real Estate Tax Rate for Livingston county was set by the County Commission. The commissioners held a tax rate hearing to set the rates. .0498 per $100 valuation for the Senior Citizen Tax Fund.
