Joseph Parker fights Joe Joyce next to become leading challenger for Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua winner

Read on www.skysports.com
Related
SkySports
Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk: What AJ must do to win high stakes rematch, Carl Frampton explains
Oleksandr Usyk is the favourite to repeat a victory over Anthony Joshua in their epic August 20 rematch, live on Sky Sports Box Office. But the fight will be very different to their first encounter, and boxing experts warn against discounting former heavyweight champion Joshua. "A lot of people are...
SkySports
Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk: AJ is dangerous throughout a 12-round fight, says former champ Joseph Parker
Anthony Joshua can be dangerous throughout the course of a 12-round fight, says former opponent and another ex-world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker. Parker was the first man to go the championship distance with Joshua when he lost the WBO belt to the then-unified champion in 2018. The New Zealander dismissed...
SkySports
Carl Frampton: I cried my eyes out when I wasn’t selected for the Commonwealth Games
Northern Ireland have a strong representation in the semi-finals of the boxing tournament at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday. Seven boxers on their team will be in action at the NEC in Birmingham, vying for a place in Sunday's finals but already guaranteed a medal. Carl Frampton understands the pride...
Comments / 0