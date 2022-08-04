DETROIT – It’s been tough sledding for those without air conditioning, as daytime highs near 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius) with high humidity and muggy overnight lows in the 70s (22 to 24 degrees Celsius) has made it very uncomfortable for most. The heat and humidity have also created a very unstable atmosphere, which provided ample opportunity for batches of thunderstorms to pop seemingly at random, with the atmosphere’s high moisture content in this tropical airmass generating torrential downpours with the storms.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 HOURS AGO