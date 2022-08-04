ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Storms moving into SE Michigan as heat advisory continues

Heat Advisory: Macomb, Oakland and Wayne Counties until 10:00 PM Sunday Night. Heat index values of 95°-100° are expected through the weekend. The combination of warm muggy nights and multiple consecutive days of heat indices over 90 will lead to increased heat stress in Metro Detroit. The affects...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Kim Adams returns to Local 4 on Monday with launch of new weather brand

Kim Adams will make her return to the WDIV airwaves on Monday, and she’s bringing a new weather brand along. Adams previously served as Meteorologist on Local 4 most recently in 2009. Starting Monday (Aug. 8), you can see Adams on Local 4 News weekdays at 4, 5, 6 and 11, streaming on Local 4+, and you can read her forecasts on ClickOnDetroit.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
City
South Haven, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 breakfast spots in Metro Detroit

The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s a look at the winning list of the best places to get some breakfast in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 breakfast...
BIRMINGHAM, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan AG Nessel requests special prosecutor in 2020 tabulator probe

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Attorney General’s office is asking that a special prosecutor investigate whether the Republican candidate for state attorney general and others should be charged in connection with an effort to gain access to voting machines after the 2020 election, according to published reports. Attorney...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Steamy with storm chances

DETROIT – It’s been tough sledding for those without air conditioning, as daytime highs near 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius) with high humidity and muggy overnight lows in the 70s (22 to 24 degrees Celsius) has made it very uncomfortable for most. The heat and humidity have also created a very unstable atmosphere, which provided ample opportunity for batches of thunderstorms to pop seemingly at random, with the atmosphere’s high moisture content in this tropical airmass generating torrential downpours with the storms.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Oxford
ClickOnDetroit.com

How Indiana’s abortion ban will affect Michigan

With Indiana’s abortion ban now law, the impact on Michigan is imminent even if that law doesn’t go into effect until September. Michigan clinics and care providers are already at their breaking points. “We always thought that we would, that the possibility of us being a safe haven...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Vote 4 The Best: Where to find the best bagels in Metro Detroit

The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the winning list for best bagels in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top bagel spots in Metro Detroit:. 1. Detroit Bagel Factory (Livonia)
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
ClickOnDetroit.com

Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 food trucks in Metro Detroit

The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s a look at the best food trucks in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 Food Trucks in Metro Detroit:. 1. Rise &...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit

The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the winning list of the best burger spots in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit:. 1. Big...
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 pizza chains in Metro Detroit

The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s a look at the winning list for best pizza chains in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 pizza chains in Metro Detroit:
RESTAURANTS
ClickOnDetroit.com

Indiana becomes 1st state to approve abortion ban post Roe

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana on Friday became the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as the Republican governor quickly signed a near-total ban on the procedure shortly after lawmakers approved it. The ban, which takes effect Sept. 15,...
INDIANA STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

How the 2022 primary elections impacted Black representation in Detroit

A major change for one of the blackest cities in the country; potentially no African American voice to represent the city of Detroit. After redistricting, the city’s solidly Democratic districts remain deeply blue but left seats open. In the 12th, its incumbent, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, took up the Democratic mantle after Tuesday’s election. In the 13th, it’s Shri Thanedar who split the vote in the city but won the newly added downriver communities.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy