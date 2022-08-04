Mt. Carmel Mayor Offers City’s Pool for Carmi Swimmers

Read on wish989.com
wjbc.com
Illinois State Fair queen declared out of Perry County
SPRINGFIELD – Your hostess for the Illinois State Fair – and, later in the month, the Du Quoin State Fair – is Addisyn Calloni, who is from Royalton, in Franklin County. Since Franklin County has no pageant – her high school does not even have an FFA chapter – she came out of the Perry County pageant to become Miss County Fair Queen.
wish989.com
Fatal Accident on I-57 in Jefferson County Claims Man’s Life
DIX – A man died in a two-vehicle crash on I-57 in Jefferson County Thursday afternoon. According to Illinois State Police, a car driven by 61-year-old Irving Wright of South Holland, IL and semi pulling a trailer driven by 40-year-old Michael J. McKimmons of Van Buren, AR were both going north on I-57 near milepost 105 when for an unknown reason, Wright’s car left the roadway and traveled into the median.
wfcnnews.com
Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge celebrates 75 years
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - This year marks 75 years since the official construction and opening of the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge. The 44,000 acre refuge was established in 1947, including 23,000 acres of land and water open for reactional use. The Restricted Area contains 21,000 acres which has limited recreational...
wfcnnews.com
Manufacturing facility breaks ground in Benton
BENTON - AECI Schirm USA has broken ground on a new manufacturing facility to expand manufacturing services in Benton. The crop / farm manufacturing facility, located near the Benton Municipal Airport across from the former Mariah Boat Factory, will include a new 70,000 square foot facility. Construction is expected to...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, August 7th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 29-year-old Centralia woman for burglary and retail theft. Krystyne Kelly of North Cherry was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested 28-year-old Angel Jackson of Paducah, Kentucky on a Marion County warrant for criminal damage to property. She was taken to the Marion County Jail where she was being held Sunday in lieu of $2,500 bond.
wfcnnews.com
Southern Illinois gas stations raided by IL Dept. of Revenue
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS - WFCN News is working to learn more after several gas stations throughout Southern Illinois were recently raided by the Illinois Department of Revenue in an apparent investigation. WFCN received reports of gas stations raided in three local communities on Wednesday. Those reports came from one station in...
wish989.com
Centerstone to Host Hiring Events Multiple Locations on August 9
WEST FRANKFORT – Centerstone, a nonprofit health system specializing in mental health and substance use disorder treatments, will host hiring events on August 9 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at four Centerstone locations. Participants are asked to register before 8:30 a.m. on August 9 at indeedhi.re/3BFhRG4. For...
macaronikid.com
Frog Follies In Evansville
Since 1975, each August the E'ville Iron Street Rod Club has put on a rod run for street rod owners. It is held at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center in Evansville Indiana. At the first event we had 44 registered street rods. Since that time the Frog Follies has grown to average over 4000 street rods each year. The event became known as the Frog Follies after the club had a bull frog race at the first event. We've had entries from Alaska, Australia, Canada, and all 48 continental states over the years. Since 2010 we can boast that the Frog Follies "is THE largest PRE 49 Street Rod event anywhere in the world!"
Warrick County officials looking for person who dumped a dog
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Warrick County Animal Control needs your help in identifying someone officials say dumped a dog. Officials with the facility say the woman dumped a puppy on the morning of August 5. Officials would like to remind people that it is illegal to dump animals. Please call WCAC at 812-897-6107 if […]
Magic 95.1
Illinois State Police investigating fatal traffic crash in Jefferson County
Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal traffic crash in Jefferson County. On Thursday August 4th around 1:30pm, a Black Mercedes Benz traveling northbound on Interstate 57 left the roadway and traveled into the median. The driver of the Mercedes, 61 year old Irving Wright of South Holland, IL. struck...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, August 4th, 2022
Salem Police arrested a 39-year-old Salem man for possession of methamphetamine after he allegedly dropped a baggie of what field tested as the drug on the floor of a Salem business on Wednesday. With the help of video surveillance, Michael Talley of West Warmouth was identified as the person who dropped the baggie. He was taken into custody when police saw him riding a bicycle near the Warmouth and Ohio Street intersection Wednesday afternoon.
KFVS12
Missing Benton man located by law enforcement
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Benton police have located the missing man who reportedly suffers from Alzheimer’s disease. According to a release, Lawrence Zicker, 91, was last seen in the 400 block of North Du Quoin Street in Benton, Ill. on Friday, August 5. Lawrence was last seen wearing...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, August 6th, 2022
A 53-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police on two counts of resisting arrest. Brock Linder, who told authorities he was homeless, was taken to the Marion County Jail. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 53-year-old Bryan Hester of Hotze Road in Salem for domestic battery. The department was...
14news.com
Crews install lights underneath Lloyd Expressway in downtown Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The entryway to downtown Evansville is becoming a little brighter. The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District has installed new lights under the Lloyd Expressway at the Main Street intersection. This is a demonstration of what will become the future of all the underpasses in the city.
southernillinoisnow.com
Prosecutors file three new felony charges in Marion County Court
Three new felony charges were filed in Marion County Court on Friday. 39-year-old Steven Cody of South Pine in Centralia was charged with burglary. He was arrested by Centralia Police for allegedly entering a dwelling in the 600 block of North Cherry Street in Centralia on August fourth with intent to commit a theft. Cody will make his first appearance in court on Monday when bond will be set.
wrul.com
Burglary Reported in Crossville
Another report was filed to the White County Sheriff’s Department, this time a burglary report out of Crossville. On Thursday, August 4th, Sonia Churchwell reported that a burglary had taken place at her residence. She stated that at some point during the week an unknown subject or subjects entered her residence without her permission. When she returned she noticed that her TV had been stolen and that her belongings had been rifled through. She also noted that some snack food had been taken from its box in the kitchen. No further information about this incident has been made available at this time.
wakoradio.com
VINCENNES TEAMS LOSE IN WORLD SERIES
Both of the Vincennes teams in the field for the 2022 Cal Ripken 10u World Series being played at the Vincennes Cub League Complex lost in opening round pool play Friday. The Vincennes White team were beaten 13-2 by New Canaan CT while the Green team were knocked off 8-6 by Sikeston, MO. In two other games Friday, Julington Creek FlA beat SE Lexington KY 8-6 and Oahu, HI won over Milton, MA 7-2. More pool play continues Saturday and Sunday at both diamonds.
14news.com
Warrick Co. Animal Control looking for woman accused of dumping puppy
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials at Warrick County Animal Control are looking for a woman who they say dumped a puppy. They say it happened Friday morning. If you know anything about this, you’re asked to call Warrick County Animal Control at 812-897-6107.
southernillinoisnow.com
Four face new felony charges in Marion County Court
New felony charges have been filed against four people in Marion County Court. 56-year-old Robbie Dabney of Howard Street of Centralia was charged with criminal trespass to a residence to a home in the 600 block of Robinet Street knowing one or more people were present. The incident occurred on June 2nd. Dabney later posted $3,600 bond and was released. The Public Defender was appointed to represent him.
wrul.com
Criminal Damage to Property Reported out of Burnt Prairie
The White County Sheriff’s Department received a report of Criminal Damage to Property on Monday, August 1st from a Burnt Prairie resident. Amber Walkenbach reported to the department that she had been a victim of an intended criminal damage to property offense. She showed the Reporting Officer a plastic bag of nails and homemade nail spikes that she had picked up out of the driveway of where she was staying. This incident is still under investigation.
