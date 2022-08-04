NW’s state run comes to end

Read on www.lvpnews.com
Nick Slogik, Pitt baseball commit, promising football prospect, says he has transferred to Bishop McDevitt
Nick Slogik, one of central Pa.’s top baseball players and a promising football propsect, too, told PennLive Friday that he has transferred to Bishop McDevitt. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound junior, who recently committed to play college baseball at...
Quick Results Grandview Speedway - August 6, 2022
He next event on the Grandview Speedway schedule is next Saturday, August 13, featuring the much anticipated Summer Classic, the 52nd annual Forrest Rogers Memorial for the T.P. Trailer Modifieds who will be racing for 50-laps and $10,000 to win the race in honor of the man who created and built Grandview Speedway.
Lehigh Valley weather: Musikfest forecaster says storms stay away until after midnight
Another steamy weekend is in store for the Lehigh Valley, with the potential for showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Musikfest fans, including those going to see Willie Nelson & Family on Saturday night on the Wind Creek Steel Stage, should luck out weather-wise, according to the Bethlehem festival’s official forecaster, Allentown-based EPAWA.
WINNER: $3 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold North Of Lehigh Valley
A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $3 million was sold north of the Lehigh Valley. The Mega Millions with Megaplier ticket for the Tuesday, Aug. 2 drawing was sold at Tobacco Outlet on Main Street in Stroudsburg, state lottery officials said. The winning numbers were: 10-14-25-37-63. Without the $1 Megaplier option...
Times News
Car snaps off pole in Summit Hill
Summit Hill police are investigating a crash that occurred around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The incident involved a single car traveling east along West White Bear Drive. The male motorist went off the road onto the right berm and snapped off a utility pole in front of 99 West White Bear Drive. The roadway was closed for a period of time.
playpennsylvania.com
Montgomery County Player Hits Powerball Jackpot; Top Prize Resets To $20 Million For Aug. 6
Just like that, the Powerball jackpot resets to $20 million for tonight, after a player right here in PA scooped the $206.9 million Top Prize in the previous drawing on Wednesday. That makes the lump sum cash value for Aug. 6 $11.8 million, before taxes. Check the Powerball winning numbers...
lehighvalleystyle.com
Brianna Keefe and Jess Young are Parkland Grads Turned Female Founders
Female CEOs shouldn't be a rarity in business, but that's (still) the world we're living in. According to the World Economic Forum, as of March of this year, only 15 percent of Fortune 500 company heads are women. But that didn't stop two local visionaries (and Parkland High School grads) from doing things their way and taking a seat at the head of the table.
Legendary Philadelphia Sports Journalist Ray Didinger Coming to Uptown! in September
Avid listeners of sports radio in the region will not want to miss this intimate evening with legendary sports journalist Ray Didinger on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Didinger is coming to at Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center in West Chester to talk about his latest book, Finished Business: My Fifty Years of Headlines, Heroes and Heartaches. The evening begins with a VIP reception in the Univest Cabaret at 6 PM, and at 7 PM audiences will gather in the A. Roy Smith Mainstage for a personal presentation from Didinger and interview by Glen Macnow, his WIP radio partner for 21 years.
WOLF
Fatal accident in Monroe County takes the life of a 17-year-old
PRICE TWP., Pa. (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police in Stroudsburg has released some details from a fatal accident that happened Tuesday night in Monroe County. Troopers say a 17-year-old Cresco juvenile male was killed after being thrown from his vehicle. It happened Tuesday around 8:50 PM on the 3900...
hilltown.org
Road Closure Notice - Rte. 113 to Close for Tree Removal
Route 113 (Souderton Road) to Close for Tree Removal in Hilltown Township. King of Prussia, PA – A road closure is scheduled on Route 113 (Souderton Road) between Minsi Trail and Blooming Glen Road in Hilltown Township, Bucks County, on Wednesday, August 10, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, for tree removal, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.
One security guard dead, one injured in shooting in Southern Berks
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a shooting in Southern Berks County left one security guard dead, and another injured in New Morgan Borough overnight. On August 6, 2022, at approximately 12:08am State Police say they received a 911 call from a victim explaining that he works security at 235 Quarry Road, and there was a suspicious vehicle on the property.
Pa. man dies after being pinned underneath lawnmower
A Schuylkill County man has died Thursday after getting pinned under his lawnmower, according to WNEP. State police told the station that victim is John Lippert, 79, of Wayne Township, near Schuylkill Haven. According to the report, police said Lippert rode his lawnmower to get to the mail on his...
WFMZ-TV Online
Flames engulf home in Muhlenberg's Cherokee Ranch
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. (AP) — Firefighters have gotten control of a house fire in Berks County as they also battled an AccuWeather RealFeel temperature in the triple digits. Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 1 p.m. Friday to the 700 block of Wagon Wheel Lane in the Cherokee Ranch section of Muhlenberg Township.
Popular Lehigh Valley Brunch Spot Abruptly Shutters
A popular brunch spot has abruptly closed its doors after five years in the Lehigh Valley. Alfie’s Kitchen on Sullivan’s Trail in Easton made the announcement on its Facebook page on Thursday, August 4. “We are so grateful to have met so many amazing people during our five...
Man charged after police chase in Monroe County
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — A man is facing a slew of charges in Monroe County after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase. Officers say Kevin Chalmers was involved in an argument at Camelback Lodge in Tannersville Saturday morning. When police tried to speak with him, he took off, almost...
WFMZ-TV Online
Planes collide on runway of Bucks County airport
TINICUM TWP., Pa. -- Federal aviation officials are investigating the collision of two small planes on the runway of a Bucks County airport. The Federal Aviation Administration said a Pitts-15 biplane and Waco biplane collided at Van Sant Airport in Tinicum Township around 1:45 p.m. Saturday. Only the pilots were...
Times News
No ‘Mystery’: Local band to rock at Carbon fair
Rock music may not be synonymous with the Carbon County Fair, though the genre will have a presence at this year’s event, held along Little Gap Road near Palmerton. Mystery City will perform at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. on the Main Stage during the six-day fair’s penultimate evening, Aug. 12. The classic-rock cover band, making its Carbon County Fair debut, joins a short list of rock acts to play the fair since the first in 2000.
Advocates say there’s ‘no place’ for unhoused people in Norristown, where it may soon be illegal to stay in parks past dusk
Each time Tony Morano and Anne Douglass find a new place to pitch their tents, they face the threat of being forced to pack up their homes — and leave. Recently, they say, a borough officer told them to get out of Riverfront Park, in Norristown, Montgomery County. When they moved to a spot along the Norristown bike path in late July, a park ranger ordered them to vacate.
WFMZ-TV Online
Body found in East Allen Twp. identified as missing man
EAST ALLEN TWP., Pa. – A man reported missing a few days ago was found dead near a hiking trail in East Allen Township, Northampton County. Pennsylvania State Police said the body of 31-year-old Artem Zalyubovskiy was discovered Sunday morning. He was last seen Thursday morning, according to police....
