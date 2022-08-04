How to watch Lightyear online - stream the new Pixar movie for less

The latest movie has just dropped onto streaming, so here's how to watch Lightyear online for as little as possible

(Image credit: Disney/Pixar)

Even though the latest Pixar movie only came out in theaters a few weeks ago, you can watch Lightyear online right now. All you need to see it is a membership to the Disney Plus streaming service (opens in new tab) - subscribers can stream Lightyear at no extra charge.

Because it's an exclusive to that platform, you won't be able to watch Lightyear online anywhere else without buying it outright (in other words, don't expect the film to drop on Netflix any time soon). But on the plus side, it's available in super-sharp 4K resolution so that the already impressive animation looks its best.

So, how much is it going to cost you to watch Lightyear online? We've got a breakdown of all the best Disney Plus sign-up deals here (including any available bundles that'll save you money in the long run, not to mention the cheapest options that we'd recommend). Jump right into the action by clicking on your region.

However, we'd suggest prioritizing the single monthly membership. Short of grabbing a free subscription via phone contracts like those with Verizon in the USA (opens in new tab) or O2 in the UK (opens in new tab), it's the cheapest option and can be cancelled whenever you like. That means you can stream Lightyear and bounce before you're charged for a second month.

Regardless of where you buy, don't worry - you won't be spending much more than you would for a couple of takeaway coffees. That means you can stream Lightyear without breaking the bank. Which you'll want to, by the way. Our Lightyear review says that it's "a fun adventure with animation that sucks your eyeballs from their sockets".

Watch Lightyear - USA

The cheapest subscription for Disney's streaming service right now is the standard month unless you grab a bolt-on from the likes of Verizon (opens in new tab), and that gets you access to everything it has on offer. You can also cancel as soon as you're finished to make sure your membership doesn't roll on to a second month. However, that's not necessarily the best in terms of straight-up value. If you think you'll stick around, we'd recommend the one-off $79.99 annual sub (opens in new tab) because it gets you 12 months for the price of 10. Alternatively, the Disney Plus bundle (opens in new tab) with Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus is another good option because it only costs $13.99 per month (or $19.99p/m if you'd prefer to go without Hulu ads) (opens in new tab).

Watch Lightyear - Canada

If you're hoping to save some cash but still watch Lightyear online, your best option is a standard monthly subscription now that the Disney Plus free trial (opens in new tab) is gone (trust us, you won't find anything cheaper - we've looked). However, the annual $119.99 deal (opens in new tab) is better value overall because it gives you 12 months for the price of 10.

Watch Lightyear - UK

The Pixar movie feels as if it's only just come out in cinemas, but we can already watch Lightyear online via Disney's streaming service. The cheapest option (unless you get it for free with an O2 contract offer (opens in new tab)) is a single month of the service, partially because you can cancel whenever you like. That said, the best value deal is the annual pass (which you can pick up for £79.90 (opens in new tab)). It gets you 12 months for the price of 10.

Watch Lightyear - Australia

The only way to stream Lightyear online is through Disney Plus, and the cheapest offer right now is a standard monthly sub that you can cancel whenever you like without penalty. Yet that isn't necessarily the best value. If you think you're going to stick around, we'd suggest opting for the $119.99 annual fee (opens in new tab) because it gets you 12 months of the streaming service for the price of 10. That's a saving of $24 overall.

Watch Lightyear - India

If you want to watch Lightyear in India, all you need is a Disney Plus Hotstar bundle. Pick up the Premium tier and you'll get multiplex and new Indian movies to go with Hotstar specials, a lack of ads, and Full HD streaming accompanied by Dolby 5.1 audio for your trouble. Content is available in English or with several dubbed options as well, and it's even better value if you pick the annual option - you're saving a massive ₹2088 a year compared to the ₹299 monthly fees.

Disney Plus deals where you are

Keen to stream Lightyear in your area? Your best bet is to check Disney Plus, as it should be exclusive to that service. And if you don't have Disney Plus in your region, keep cool; it should be there soon, as Disney has promised a worldwide rollout over the next few years.

Undecided on the streaming service? We've got the full scoop in our Disney Plus review, including how it stacks up against the competition. You can also line up your next Disney viewing session with our guide on how to watch Encanto.

Meanwhile, those hoping to give their setup a spruce up should take a look at the best gaming TVs (available here for UK readers), not to mention the best gaming sound system. That way you'll be able to show off Lightyear and everything else Disney Plus has to offer at their best.

